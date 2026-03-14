Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

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David Jobe Sr.'s avatar
David Jobe Sr.
1d

With all due respect, the single most important issue is passing the SAVE act. If congress (Republicans) refuse to do that nothing else matters. Congress will simply continue to line their own pockets until the entire system collapses.

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Bob Liss's avatar
Bob Liss
1d

And almost all of those issues are the result of government intervention in the first place …

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