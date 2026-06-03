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Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
7h

Great reporting, thank you. No, foreigners should not be allowed to work at level 4 bio security labs. Insane.

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Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News's avatar
Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News
8h

Absolutely outrageous. I hadn’t even heard. Thank you for letting us know.

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