Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Goforth's avatar
Josh Goforth
5h

Thanks for your bravery in reporting honestly on this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
4h

Thank you for bringing this into the light.

For me, the answer to your question is simple. It just another piece of the globalist depopulation and dependency agenda.

I won’t waste anyone’s time with my theories of how creating more autism and not protecting our kids contributes to dependency on the state and ultimately to falling birth rates and depopulation.

But it shouldn’t take more than a couple minutes of critical thinking to see how that works.

You cannot hate these people enough for what they have done in their decades (centuries?) long quest to destroy the family unit and ultimately control every aspect of our lives.

I applaud your continued bravery, especially in light of the persecution you have faced. God Bless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sharyl Attkisson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture