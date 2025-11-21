The HHS website update on vaccines and autism under Secretary Kennedy did not invent new science. It simply stopped censoring the existing science — much of it generated or conceded by the government itself.

For more than two decades, a portion of public-health officials, medical trade organizations, and mainstream media have repeated a consistent narrative with religious fervor:

“The science is settled. Vaccines do not cause autism. Anyone who says otherwise is anti-vaccine and anti-science.”

The debate has been revived anew under Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. HHS has quietly updated its website to state that numerous peer-reviewed studies have found associations between vaccines and autism, and that these studies have been largely ignored or dismissed by federal health agencies for decades.

The reaction was immediate, ferocious, and predictable.

Fact-checkers, medical societies, and television doctors accused HHS of spreading “dangerous misinformation.”

One among countless examples is the misleading NBC headline:

Yet what HHS posted is not fringe conspiracy theory — it’s a simple acknowledgment of evidence that has existed, in many cases, inside the government’s own files for years.

What follows is not a re-litigation of every study (hundreds exist). Instead, it lists eight key, official admissions — from government agencies, vaccine-court concessions, federal health leaders, and vaccine manufacturers themselves — that directly contradict the claim that a vaccine-autism link has been soundly “debunked” and put to rest.

These are not bloggers or activists. Some of the very institutions and individuals privately or legally admitting a link, or possible link, between vaccines and autism were simultaneously telling the public “there is no link.”

Read on for details.

Dr. Frank DeStefano – CDC’s Director of Immunization Safety (2014)

In an interview with me, the CDC’s top vaccine-safety official acknowledged on tape:

“I think it’s hard to predict who those children [susceptible to vaccine-induced autism] are, but certainly, individual cases can be studied to look at those possibilities… It’s possible that in certain children vaccines could cause autism or contribute to it in some way… I think somebody needs to look at that more carefully.” Dr. Andrew Zimmerman – Former U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Chief Medical Expert, Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

In a sworn 2018 affidavit, Dr. Zimmerman (the government’s own star witness hired to debunk vaccine-autism claims in thousands of cases) revealed:

Vaccines can cause autism in a subset of children with underlying mitochondrial dysfunction.

He personally informed DOJ lawyers of this fact in 2007.

Instead of correcting the record, DOJ immediately fired him as an expert and misrepresented his opinion to the court, claiming he believed vaccines could not cause autism.

DOJ then used that misrepresentation in thousands of subsequent cases to deny compensation.

Dr. William Thompson – CDC Senior Scientist & Whistleblower (2014)

In recorded phone calls and documents released through Congressman Bill Posey, Thompson admitted that he and four senior CDC co-authors deliberately omitted statistically significant data showing that the MMR vaccine was associated with a 340% increased risk of autism in African-American boys who received the vaccine on time. He testified the data were literally trashed in a garbage can by the scientists and destroyed, although he secretly retained copies, kept them in a safe, and provided them to his lawyer— later blowing the whistle on the scandal. Hannah Poling Concession – U.S. Vaccine Court / HHS (2008)

The federal government quietly conceded that vaccines caused Hannah Poling’s autism due to vaccine-induced brain injury (encephalopathy and mitochondrial dysfunction).

The government paid the concession then immediately had it sealed to prevent other parents from learning about the admission. Weeks later, knowing about the secret court concession, CDC Director Julie Gerberding went on CNN and declared there was “no link” between vaccines and autism. (Dr. Gerberding went on to became President of Merck Vaccines.) Tripedia DTaP Vaccine Package Insert (Sanofi Pasteur) The official FDA-approved label openly listed “autism” as a reported adverse event in Table 6 of post-marketing experience.

Vaccine manufacturers face potentially massive financial and legal penalties for misrepresenting risks. The voluntary inclusion of autism on an official label is therefore highly significant. Multiple Vaccine Court Compensations for “Encephalopathy Leading to Autism Features”

The government’s National Vaccine Injury Compensation (NVIC) Program has quietly paid an undetermined number of families, at least dozens, who claimed their children developed autism from vaccination. The awards appear to be given as long as the family’s court petition describes the child’s injury as “encephalopathy,” “seizure disorder,” or “developmental regression” rather than using the word “autism.”

In at least nine published cases, the government’s own medical experts wrote that the child’s final diagnosis was autism, and compensation was awarded because the vaccine triggered the underlying brain injury. Tuberous Sclerosis Cases – Vaccine Program Concessions

In multiple rulings, the Vaccine Court has acknowledged that children born with tuberous sclerosis (a genetic condition) can develop autism after vaccine-induced fever or inflammation. The government paid compensation for their vaccine-autism injuries on that basis. Dr. Bernadine Healy – Former Director, National Institutes of Health (2008 CBS interview with me)

Dr. Healy stated the vaccine-autism link remained an open question, not “settled science,” stating in part: “I think that the government, or certain public-health officials in the government, have been too quick to dismiss the concerns of parents… When I was at NIH, I was very puzzled by the fact that nobody was looking at susceptible populations… The question has not been answered.”

These are not obscure footnotes. These are admissions from the highest levels of the federal health apparatus, from the very people and institutions who simultaneously told the public the question was “settled.”

The HHS website update under Secretary Kennedy did not invent new science. It simply stopped censoring the old and current science — much of it generated or conceded by the government itself.

The real question is not whether a vaccine-autism link exists in some children. Official sources listed above have already answered that.

The question is why, for decades, those same sources worked so aggressively to convince the public otherwise and have not fought harder to identify which children and why—so that they can be protected.