James Lord
2d

The 70s and 80s. Those of us old enough to remember have the advantage of the before vs. after comparison.

I remember the family turmoil; the school bullies; the personal angst; the heartbreak; all of that, yes. At the time, those seemed to dominate my being.

But there was also YMCA Camp Latimer and the lake; skateboarding with friends; pitching the baseball in the yard; trips to Tennessee with my grandparents; catching lightning bugs among the southern pines; and people and places that had always been there, and seemed they would be there forevermore (but weren't).

All those experiences, during a time when records were kept only on paper, or microfiche. All the stupid things I said and did, of which there is no record, only my memory that will perish with me.

It all seems golden now.

Dan...
2d

This imagined story has been filmed, several times, with slight variations.

The most recent one is “The Island” (2005, https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0399201). Instead of addictive screens, the movie uses an imprinted imagined vision of the life to which everyone should aspire (as in MLM propaganda), or the Island. Unreachable, as each valuable promised land should be, obviously, but available to the chosen few through a “lottery”.

The transition from the current existence to the transfer to the Island and the life there are not shown to the longing population - which is exactly how we are being played with the ideas like space travel, Moon landings, and space “conquest” (in a macro scale) or everything smaller than the optical microscope can show (in a micro scale).

In all these scenarios, one thing is common: the population needs a “dream” to pursue. Like “freedom”, “independence”, “ecology”, “net zero” or “0.1 degree temperature decrease”.

