Artificial Intelligence (AI) arguably only knows what information is already out there. But it can be an effective aggregator and analyst of diverse data.

I decided to put it to a prediction test when it comes to the Midterm elections: Taking into account the current polls and trends, as well as turnout and the accuracy of polling when Trump is and is not on the ballot, what is the predicted outcome of the House and Senate races as of today?

Using Grok, the AI by Elon Musk’s “X,” I got an answer that looks bright for Democrats and dismal for Republicans: In the Senate, Grok says net Democrat gain of about 4, enough for control. In the House: Democrats win the large majority of the Republican-held toss-ups and most leans, producing a net gain of roughly 15–20 seats.

Without further comment, I’ll include the analysis below.

It will be interesting to check Grok against the actual outcome, which I will be sure and do!

Read on for details.

From Grok:

This is pure speculation based on current public data (polls, ratings, fundamentals, and historical patterns as of late October 2026). No one knows the final results—turnout, late breaks, local issues, and surprises always matter. I’m deliberately making calls on the closest races.

Polling context and methodology

In presidential years with Trump on the ballot (2016, 2020, 2024), polls frequently underestimated Republican support (especially among lower-propensity, rural, and less-engaged voters). In midterms without him on the ballot (2018, 2022), the bias was smaller or even ran the other way in places; highly engaged Democratic-leaning voters turn out more reliably, while some of Trump’s unique turnout boost is absent.

Current environment strongly favors Democrats: low Trump job approval (around the mid-30s in some late polls), a generic House ballot lead of roughly D+7 to D+11 or higher, and historical midterm drag on the president’s party. I’m treating close poll leads for Democrats as roughly accurate to slightly underestimated for them in redder areas, and giving Republicans a small edge in very red fundamentals even when polls are tight. Margins are approximate popular-vote style shares (not accounting for third parties perfectly).

Close Senate races

Texas Senate (James Talarico D vs. Ken Paxton R) — Toss-up.

Prediction: Talarico (D) 51%–49%.

Slight Democratic polling edge + Paxton’s polarizing profile + midterm environment. Texas is still red, but not enough to overcome the headwinds here.

Iowa Senate (Josh Turek D vs. Ashley Hinson R) — Toss-up.

Prediction: Hinson (R) 51%–49%.

Extremely tight polls, but Iowa’s fundamentals and recent presidential lean still favor the Republican. Close enough that a late Democratic surge could flip it.

Nebraska Senate (Dan Osborn I vs. Pete Ricketts R) — Toss-up/Lean R.

Prediction: Ricketts (R) 52%–48%.

Osborn is a strong independent populist, but the state is deeply red and Ricketts has the partisan edge.

Ohio Senate special (Sherrod Brown D vs. Jon Husted R) — Toss-up.

Prediction: Brown (D) 51%–49%.

Brown is a proven statewide winner with a consistent polling lead; Ohio is competitive enough in a good Democratic year.

Alaska Senate (Mary Peltola D vs. Dan Sullivan R) — Toss-up.

Prediction: Peltola (D) 51%–49%.

Peltola’s popularity and solid polling in a ranked-choice-ish environment; Alaska has shown it can elect Democrats recently.

Maine Senate (Troy Jackson D vs. Susan Collins R) — Toss-up.

Prediction: Jackson (D) 50.5%–49.5%.

Collins is resilient, but the national environment and tight/tied polls make her vulnerable this cycle.

Michigan Senate (Abdul El-Sayed D vs. Mike Rogers R) — Lean D.

Prediction: El-Sayed (D) 52%–48%.

Consistent Democratic polling edge in a purple state with favorable midterm dynamics.

Kansas Senate (Adam Hamilton D vs. Roger Marshall R) — Lean R/Toss-up.

Prediction: Marshall (R) 53%–47%.

Red state fundamentals outweigh the surprisingly competitive polling.

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(Other races like Georgia, North Carolina, New Hampshire look solidly or likely Democratic; South Carolina, Florida, Mississippi look solidly or likely Republican. Not listing them as “fairly close.”)

Current Senate: ~53R–47D (including independents who caucus with Democrats; Darline Graham holds the SC seat after Lindsey Graham’s death). Democrats need a net +4 for a majority (VP Vance is Republican, so 50-50 stays GOP).

Projected Senate: Democrats 51 (or 52 with independents), Republicans 49 (or 48). Net Democratic gain of about 4, enough for control. The exact number depends on Texas/Iowa/Maine going the way I have them.

Close House races (selection of key toss-ups)

Cook and others list ~17–21 pure toss-ups (mostly Republican-held). Here are representative ones:

Arizona 6th (Juan Ciscomani R vs. JoAnna Mendoza D) — Toss-up.

Prediction: Mendoza (D) 51%–49%. Competitive district + national environment.

Colorado 8th (Gabe Evans R vs. Democratic challenger) — Toss-up.

Prediction: Democrat 52%–48%. Tight and trending toward D.

Iowa 2nd (open R) — Toss-up.

Prediction: Democrat 51%–49%. Open seat in a midterm wave year.

Michigan 7th (Tom Barrett R) and Michigan 10th (open R) — Toss-ups.

Prediction: Democrats hold/win both narrowly (~51%–49%). Strong Michigan midterm dynamics.

New York 17th (Mike Lawler R) — Toss-up.

Prediction: Democrat 51%–49%. Suburban vulnerability.

Pennsylvania 8th (Rob Bresnahan R) — Toss-up.

Prediction: Democrat 51%–49%. Competitive Northeast environment.

Texas 15th (Monica De La Cruz R) — Toss-up.

Prediction: De La Cruz (R) 51%–49%. Still leans Republican enough to hold narrowly.

Virginia 2nd (Jen Kiggans R) — Toss-up.

Prediction: Democrat 51%–49%. Swing district in a good Democratic year.

Wisconsin 3rd (Derrick Van Orden R) — Toss-up.

Prediction: Democrat 51%–49%. Competitive and national tailwinds.

Democratic-held toss-ups (e.g., Florida 14th, Ohio 9th, North Carolina 1st, Texas 34th) are more likely to hold for Democrats in this environment.

Current House: roughly 218R–214D (with a couple of vacancies; exact numbers shift with specials/resignations)

Overall House projection: Democrats win the large majority of the Republican-held toss-ups and most leans, producing a net gain of roughly 15–20 seats.

Projected House: Democrats ~230–235, Republicans ~200–205. Clear Democratic majority.

These are educated guesses, not certainties. A few points either way on turnout or late polling movement could shift several of the closest Senate races and a handful of House seats. Enjoy the next 11 days.

—Grok