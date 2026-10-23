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Henry Pelifian's avatar
Henry Pelifian
3dEdited

We live in an age of propaganda and misinformation from the mainstream media. A classic example is the upcoming election. First and foremost is the topic of inflation which skyrocketed under Pelosi and Biden from 2021-2023 to 9% which we are living with today which the legacy media ignores and will not report. Mortgage rates during that same time period zoomed to over 6% ending the American dream of home ownership, which is also ignored by the mainstream media. We are living today with 3% of inflation on top of the 9% generated by Democrats controlling the government. The mayhem, crime and cost of allowing tens millions of illegal aliens into this nation is totally ignored by legacy media. The current high price of gasoline did not cause inflation Americans are struggling with today.

As a lifelong registered independent it is clear the legacy media is a propaganda arm of the discredited and corrupt Democrat party and their elected officials and candidates. The age of propaganda extends to educational institutions promoting ignorance on one hand and the misguided agenda of the Democrat party on the other. Upholding the Republic is an uphill contest likely to fail unless Republicans prevail in upcoming elections.

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Anne K.'s avatar
Anne K.
3dEdited

If AI utilizes information that already exists is it also including fake polls like Wedgewood in its data? That means it's making predictions on false data.

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