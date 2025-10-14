In the nine months since Donald Trump’s inauguration for his second term on January 20, the global landscape has undergone a dramatic shift.

From the vantage point of America’s allies and adversaries, the contrast with the Biden administration’s foreign policy—marked by perceived weaknesses, lapses, and cascading crises—could not be starker.

Under Trump, a doctrine of “peace through strength” has materialized in bold actions: brokering ceasefires across multiple conflicts, forging unprecedented Middle East peace deals, and decisively neutralizing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

This analysis explores how these developments are perceived worldwide, drawing on expert assessments and recent events to highlight the reversal from Biden-era instability to Trump’s assertive recalibration.

The Biden Years: A Cascade of Crises and Perceived Weakness

The Biden administration’s foreign policy, spanning 2021 to 2025, is widely critiqued for projecting vulnerability that emboldened adversaries and unsettled allies.

The most emblematic failure was the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, which saw the Islamic extremist Taliban swiftly reclaim power, 13 American service members killed in a terrorist attack during the melee, scored of Afghan civilians killed, and U.S. military equipment worth billions: abandoned.

Critics argue this debacle signaled American retreat, directly contributing to subsequent aggressions. As one congressional report noted, the withdrawal’s mishandling “illustrated the catastrophic failure” of Biden’s approach, fostering chaos at home and abroad.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which followed, is often linked to this perceived U.S. frailty.

Analysts contend that Russia President Vladimir Putin, observing the Afghanistan fallout, calculated minimal repercussions for his ambitions.

Biden’s response—providing aid but eschewing direct confrontation—failed to deter escalation, with Ukraine suffering massive casualties and infrastructure damage. Experts who predicted a quick Ukrainian victory if only the U.S. and the rest of the world flooded resources in their direction proved to be terribly wrong.

Foreign policy experts highlight how Biden’s “strategic failures” extended to Iran, where relaxed sanctions and diplomatic overtures allowed the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world to advance its nuclear program and Islamic extremist proxy activities against Israel unchecked.

Iran’s uranium enrichment surged, and its support for terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah intensified, culminating in the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that ignited the Gaza war.

Allies viewed these lapses with alarm. NATO partners, already strained by Biden’s calls for increased defense spending without forceful leadership, questioned U.S. commitment. Israel felt abandoned amid rising threats, while Indo-Pacific allies like Japan and Australia worried about China’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

Adversaries, conversely, saw opportunity: Russia expanded influence in Europe, Iran in the Middle East, and China economically. Looking at various assessments, a comprehensive tally lists over 100 Biden foreign policy missteps, from empowering adversaries like Iran to mishandling alliances.

As one analysis put it, Biden’s policies “made America less safe,” leaving a world more volatile than he inherited.

Trump’s Second Act: ‘Peace Through Strength in Action’

Entering his second term, Trump promised to reverse these trends, emphasizing deterrence via military might, economic leverage, and deal-making.

Today, his administration claims credit for ending or de-escalating eight conflicts, building on first-term successes like the Abraham Accords.

Signed September 15, 2020 at the White House, the Abraham Accords are a series of U.S.-brokered agreements that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab and Muslim-majority states. They created formal diplomatic, economic, and security ties, breaking with the long-held Arab consensus that normalization with Israel should not occur until a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is reached.

Other second term Trump successes include brokered ceasefires in the Democratic Republic of Congo-Rwanda border clashes, India-Pakistan tensions in Kashmir, and the Nile Waters dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia, among others.

Of course the standout achievement is the current phased Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza, finalized in recent days, negotiating mutual hostage releases, troop withdrawals, and transitional governance—potentially Trump’s “greatest foreign policy triumph,” surpassing even the Abraham Accords.

In the Middle East, Trump’s “shock and awe” tactics have forged broader peace.

Extending the Abraham Accords, his team normalized Israel-Sudan ties and mediated a shadow ceasefire with Iran, halting direct strikes and monitoring nuclear sites.

A pivotal move was Trump authorizing strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in July 2025, using bunker-busting bombs to set back the Islamic extremist state’s nuclear program—a stark contrast to Biden’s diplomacy-first approach that critics say emboldened the regime.

Trump’s action, combined with maximum pressure on proxies, is credited with deterring further aggression by Iran.

On NATO, Trump secured commitments for members to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP, a “historic feat” that strengthens the alliance.

Efforts to broker a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, including a proposed UN visit, underscore his proactive stance, differing sharply from Biden’s prolonged support without resolution.

Allies’ Perspective: From Doubt to Confidence

America’s allies perceive Trump’s return as a restoration of reliability. European NATO members, rattled by Biden’s Ukraine strategy that allowed Russian advances, now see Trump’s demands for burden-sharing as fortifying collective defense.

“Trump’s approach has rapidly reshaped the global order,” notes one analysis, with allies like Poland and the Baltic states welcoming the emphasis on strength to counter Russia.

In the Middle East, Israel hails the Gaza deal and Iran strikes as vindication, with Prime Minister Netanyahu crediting Trump’s pressure for progress. Arab partners, via expanded Abraham Accords, view the U.S. as a steadfast broker, potentially integrating Saudi Arabia next. Indo-Pacific allies appreciate the pivot to counter China, with Taiwan navigating pressures but benefiting from Trump’s tariff-driven economic decoupling.

Overall, allies report renewed trust, contrasting Biden’s era where “global chaos” eroded U.S. leadership.

Adversaries’ View: Deterrence and Retreat

For adversaries, Trump’s policies evoke caution. Russia, emboldened under Biden, now faces a U.S. president pushing for swift ceasefires and NATO bolstering, limiting Putin’s gains. Iran, after nuclear setbacks, has dialed back proxies, seeking indirect talks.

China grapples with economic pressures from tariffs, tempering aggression toward Taiwan.This “unpredictability” may strain long-term relations, as critics warn, but it has yielded short-term de-escalations.

Adversaries, once exploiting Biden’s perceived hesitance, now confront a deterred reality—evident in reduced hostilities across regions.

Trump’s second term has reframed U.S. foreign policy as assertive and results-oriented, contrasting Biden’s tenure of missteps that invited aggression. Allies feel empowered, adversaries restrained, fostering a tentative global stability.

Sustainability remains key.

As one observer notes, Trump’s legacy may hinge more on foreign policy than domestic agendas. For now, the world watches a resurgent America reclaim its strength.