Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
1d

It's a shame that people need a leader in order to start caring about their own health!

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
1d

Ninty percent of the grocery isn’t fit to eat. It’s a national tragedy.

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