Since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. became Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) in early 2025, the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) agenda has put America’s food system under a microscope. The focus is on ultra-processed foods, artificial additives, seed oils, excess sugar, and other contributors to chronic disease.

Recent polls show a clear shift toward healthier eating habits among Americans.

According to one 2025 survey, more people (57%) followed a specific diet or eating pattern in the past year — up from just 36% in 2018 — with high-protein diets leading the way at 23% (up from 4% in 2018).

Americans are actively trying to eat more protein (70%) and fiber, while defining “healthy food” by traits like “fresh,” “low in sugar,” “minimal processing,” and “limited artificial ingredients.”

They’re also rating their own diets healthier than in 2020 and seeking benefits like more energy.

While dramatic overnight bans haven’t materialized, noticeable changes are appearing on store shelves, in school cafeterias, and even at some restaurants—mostly through voluntary industry moves rather than strict mandates.

Read on for details.

Voluntary vs. Mandatory: The Big Distinction

Some Americans wonder why RFK Jr. didn’t immediately institute wholesale changes.

That’s not so easy.

Mandatory changes require formal FDA rulemaking, public comment periods, scientific reviews, and sometimes congressional approval. They frequently can face expensive and protracted lawsuits and other legal challenges from industry that end up miring the proposals in endless delays and bureaucracy. There are also practical reasons that changes don’t come overnight. Reformulating a single product can cost a company millions. Scaling that nationally can take a long time due to ingredient sourcing, testing, labeling updates, and factory retooling.

Voluntary changes happen when companies choose to reformulate products in response to public pressure, meetings with HHS leaders, or fear of future rules and state laws. These moves can roll out faster because they avoid lengthy legal processes and avoid court challenges.

RFK Jr.’s approach leans heavily on jawboning—high-profile meetings, public calls, and partnerships—to encourage voluntary compliance while laying groundwork for targeted rules. Analysts say this has produced quicker wins than top-down mandates alone could achieve.

Artificial Dyes: The Biggest Success Story So Far

Perhaps the most visible change to date involves synthetic food dyes.

Artificial food dyes like Red 40, Yellow 5, and Blue 1 are basically made from petroleum—the same stuff used to make gasoline. They’re added to candy, cereal, sodas, and snacks to make them look brighter and more fun, but they give zero nutrition. What’s worse, research shows these dyes can negatively impact human brains and bodies.

In some kids, they trigger hyperactivity, trouble focusing, irritability, and even worse ADHD symptoms—sometimes after just a small amount.

Studies have also found that Red 40 can damage DNA, cause gut inflammation, and throw off your microbiome in animal tests.

Some dyes contain cancer-linked chemicals or cause allergic reactions like hives and breathing issues. That’s why California banned some in school foods, Europe slaps warning labels on them, and the FDA is now pushing to phase them out completely by 2027.

In April 2025, HHS and the FDA announced a phase-out of these dyes from the nation’s food supply.

Red No. 3 (used in candies, cakes, and some meds): Manufacturers have until January 2027 for food or 2028 for drugs to reformulate. This was advanced under the prior administration but accelerated under President Trump and Secretary Kennedy.

Six major dyes (including the ubiquitous Red No. 40 , Yellows 5 & 6, Blues 1 & 2, Green 3): Industry is working voluntarily to eliminate them by the end of 2026 or 2027. Two big players, Campbell’s and Nestlé, pledged full compliance by end-2026. Others like Kraft Heinz aim for 2027.

Two rarely used dyes (Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B) face actual bans soon.

Status on shelves today: Many cereals, snacks, candies, sodas, and baked goods still contain these dyes, but reformulated “natural color” versions (using beet, turmeric, etc.) are proliferating. About 40% of the packaged food supply has publicly committed to removal. Schools are a priority—many aim to clear synthetic dyes from meals this school year.

Unhealthy Preservatives

The FDA and HHS are also reviewing and reducing questionable preservatives and additives.

Earlier this year, they launched a major review of BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole), a common preservative found in cereals, snacks, and meats that’s been flagged as a possible cancer risk. BHA acts like a shield for fats and oils, preventing them from going rancid in packaged foods. You can spot it in breakfast cereals, cookies, frozen meals, potato chips, candy, ice cream, and processed meats.

The problem? Animal studies have linked high doses of BHA to cancer, and the National Toxicology Program lists it as “reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen.”

BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene) is a close cousin of BHA. It’s another antioxidant preservative that keeps fats fresh in similar products like cereals, frozen pizza, baking mixes, chewing gum, and meats.

The FDA is now reviewing BHT too, following the same science-based process.

Many of us grew up reading the label of breakfast cereals and noting “BHA and BHT added for freshness.”

They’re also reviewing other additives like propylparaben and working with food companies on voluntary changes. Propylparabena is a synthetic preservative used to stop mold and bacteria from growing in foods. You’ll often find it in tortillas, baked goods, snacks, sauces, and some beverages. There are concerns about hormone disruption and possible reproductive effects.

While these preservatives have been used for decades, the current reviews signal a big shift: the government is no longer giving them a free pass and is actively working to phase out anything that doesn’t meet today’s stricter safety standards. The goal is simple — longer shelf life shouldn’t come at the cost of your health.

Sugar

The feds are also ramping up efforts to tackle excessive sugar and artificial sweeteners in the food supply.

The FDA is planning to soon roll out a comprehensive added sugar reduction strategy that encourages food companies to lower sugar levels in processed and prepared foods.

It also proposes a new “low added sugar” nutrient claim, and explores better labeling for sugar alternatives that don’t spike blood glucose.

This aims to fight rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease by making healthier options clearer and more available.

On artificial sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, and others, the FDA continues to monitor safety while assessing their role as sugar replacements. They’re evaluating how these non-nutritive sweeteners are used, their long-term effects, and whether clearer labeling or education is needed so consumers aren’t swapping one problem for another.

Overall, the push here is also toward voluntary industry reform, consumer education, and smarter rules that prioritize real reductions in added sugars without unintended consequences from substitutes — all to help Americans eat less ultra-processed junk and more wholesome foods.

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Broader Diet and Food Supply Changes

There are already noticeable changes on America’s grocery shelves.

More “clean label” products with fewer additives. Companies are tweaking recipes ahead of potential rules.

New Dietary Guidelines for Americans (2025-2030) , influenced by MAHA, emphasize more protein, whole grains, and limits on ultra-processed foods and sugar. They highlight whole milk, beef tallow, butter, and olive oil over seed oils in some contexts.

Efforts to tighten the GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) process. RFK Jr. directed the FDA to explore ending the “self-affirmed GRAS” loophole, which lets companies introduce new ingredients without notifying the FDA. This aims to increase transparency for future additives.

Additionally, even America’s bastion of unhealthy, fast food is making some shifts.

Some chains, including Steak ‘n Shake and Sweetgreen, pledged to phase out seed oils in favor of tallow or better alternatives, responding to RFK’s criticism of 1990s switches from beef tallow.

More groceries are carrying Coca-Cola’s cane-sugar version in the U.S. Cane sugar is believed to be less problematic than high-fructose corn syrup and other sweeteners.

Hospitals pledge to transition to less ultra-processed fare.

However, many menus and products remain largely unchanged, especially at big fast-food giants still reliant on cheap seed oils and additives.

The Actual Process of Forcing Change

As I mentioned mandating a ban or reformulation can be difficult. Here’s what the process may include.

FDA gathers evidence and proposes a rule. There is a mandatory public comment period that lasts months. The agency conducts reviews of economic impacts, supply chains, and alternatives. A final rule is issued. There may be legal challenges from industry. When all that’s over, compliance deadlines are given for a future date sometimes one or five years down the road.

On the Horizon

Full artificial food dye phase-outs should happen by the end of this year and next year. Since some other countries have already banned these dyes, many impacted companies already have reformulations ready to go in the U.S.

Simplified front-of-pack labeling is under discussion. The administration is seeking to simplify disclosures and make them more visible. That could face legal fights.

Many states are moving forward on their own with rules to try to make the food supply safer.

West Virginia became the first state last year to pass a strong statewide ban on seven synthetic dyes (including Red 40, Yellow 5, and Blue 1) plus some preservatives. The rules kick in for all foods sold in the state by January 2028.

California was an early leader, banning artificial dyes in school foods and drinks starting in 2027.

Other states like Texas and Louisiana are requiring warning labels on foods with these dyes. More than 20 states have introduced similar bills in the past year, showing a growing movement to protect kids while the FDA works on a national phase-out. These state actions are pushing companies to switch to natural colors faster.

Bottom Line

RFK Jr.’s HHS has sparked real movement—especially on dyes—without massive disruption. Grocery aisles and kids’ cereals are slowly getting cleaner colors and labels, while some restaurants experiment with “healthier” frying fats.

Progress is uneven and mostly voluntary so far, reflecting the practical limits of government power over a vast, complex food industry. The coming year will test whether jawboning sustains momentum or if stronger rules become necessary.

For consumers, the message is clear: read labels, as choices are expanding—but the full “MAHA overhaul” is still a work in progress.

The conversation about what we eat has never been louder.