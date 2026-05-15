Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

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Mark Bishop's avatar
Mark Bishop
1d

Sharyl, you’re the best and sometimes I wonder if, the only journalist that doesn’t have an agenda. Thank you for all your hard work, and I’ll continue to repost these wonderful articles in hopes of educating people.

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John Brewer's avatar
John Brewer
1d

Thank you Sharyl. I will work the political side to get these 11 points posted in every classroom in Texas.

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