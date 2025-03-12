Several media outlets reported that the Philadelphia Eagles had declined or would decline President Donald Trump’s White House invitation following their Super Bowl LIX win on February 9, 2025.

These claims proved premature or false, as the White House had not yet even extended an official invitation, and the Eagles indicated they would accept one if offered.

Below are four examples of such reports.

Read on for details.

1. The U.S. Sun

Link : Philadelphia Eagles make major decision over White House invitation post Super Bowl win following past Donald Trump snub

Date : Published February 6, 2025; updated February 24, 2025

Operative Line : “THE Philadelphia Eagles plan to snub an invitation to the White House after winning the Super Bowl, The U.S. Sun has learned.”

Why False: This claim, attributed to an anonymous source before the Super Bowl, suggested a preemptive rejection. By February 24, the White House clarified no invitation had been sent, and Eagles sources later told ESPN and others they’d accept if invited.

2. Newsweek

Link : Philadelphia Eagles' Reported White House Snub Sparks MAGA Anger

Date : Published February 25, 2025

Operative Line : “The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly snubbed an invitation to the White House following their Super Bowl victory, sparking backlash from MAGA.”

Why False: The “reportedly snubbed” phrasing leaned on The U.S. Sun’s earlier claim without independent confirmation. The White House and Eagles refuted this, with no invitation issued yet, making the snub report inaccurate.

3. The Economic Times (India)

Link : Philadelphia Eagles say ‘No Thanks,’ decline White House invite for second time, skip Super Bowl champions tradition

Date : Published February 24, 2025; updated February 25, 2025

Operative Line : “Super Bowl 2025 champions Philadelphia Eagles have now entered into a wave of controversy afte[r] rejecting the invite to visit the White House for the second time now, and will not be attending the traditional meet and greet with the US President.”

Why False: This asserted a definitive rejection without evidence, citing other reports like Newsweek and Athlon Sports. The Eagles hadn’t declined, as no invite existed, and team sources later confirmed willingness to attend.

4. The Express Tribune

Link : Philadelphia Eagles reject Trump’s White House invitation after Super Bowl win, MAGA fans react

Date : Published February 24, 2025

Operative Line : “In the latest chapter of the ongoing intersection between politics and professional sports, the Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly declined an invitation to visit the White House after their dominant Super Bowl victory.”

Why False: The report framed the decline as fact, relying on The U.S. Sun’s speculation. No official team statement supported this, and subsequent clarifications showed no invitation had been declined.

The White House confirmed on February 24 that no invitation had been sent, and Trump stated on February 25 that one would be extended soon. Eagles sources, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on February 24, said the team “looks forward to receiving an invitation,” contradicting the initial claims. The U.S. Sun’s February 6 story, citing unnamed insiders, appears to be the root, amplified by others without verification.

On March 11, the White House confirmed it had extended an invitation and that the Eagle’s had “enthusiastically” accepted.

