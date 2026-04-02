Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

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The Wiltster's avatar
The Wiltster
Apr 2

How cool is that!?!?

I read a detractor refer to the astronauts as "tourists" or some other lunacy. Your description of them as able to focus on observation and science, versus having to hit toggle switches every few minutes puts it into better perspective. Thanks!

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VSBobby's avatar
VSBobby
Apr 2

You think this is real? Good grief! They did this on April fools day! 😂

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