CBS News Misleads to Support Obama on Benghazi Ahead of 2012 Election

Here's a recounting of the incident prior to me quitting CBS News where I caught certain Evening New managers in a shocking and unethical scheme to mislead the public in support of President Obama just before the 2012 election.

By way of brief background:

The 9/11/2012 Benghazi attacks that murdered 4 Americans were conducted by Islamic extremist terrorists who warned multiple times in advance that they would attack.

The murdered US Ambassador, Chris Stevens, had repeatedly begged Hillary Clinton's State Dept. for added security. Instead, the State Dept. drew down security.

Before the attacks, a campaigning Obama had claimed he'd sent terrorists on the run.

Document would later prove the Obama administration knew from the start, as the attacks were underway, that the attackers were Islamic extremist terrorists, but the administration hatched a plan to cover that up and pretend it was an unpredictable mob of protesters that had spontaneously grown out of control.

This was apparently to deflect criticism weeks before the election that the Obama administration had failed to respond to the terrorist threats and had denied appropriate security to our diplomats.

Hear how some inside CBS News conspired to help with the coverup.