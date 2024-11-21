The CDC is still putting out marketing that pushes Covid vaccines on all elderly people regardless of their individual risk, immunity status, or preexisting conditions that could make them vulnerable to vaccine side effects.

No warnings or cautions are being routinely issued to make patients aware of risks, and to ensure they give informed consent.

Instead, nursing home professionals are coached to have conversations with family members to increase vaccine compliance.

The CDC is also pushing respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine and flu shots, with no long term studies on the potential side effects of getting that combination of vaccines, and without routine disclosure of serious side effects.

It’s hard to square the vaccine marketing role the CDC has taken on with the American tenets of “informed consent,” which require that patients receive full disclosure about risks prior to getting a medical treatment.

Read about some of the Covid vaccine’s side effects: https://sharylattkisson.com/2024/06/exclusive-summary-covid-19-vaccine-concerns/

According to the CDC: 35% of adults have received flu vaccines so far this season.

The CDC does not disclose in its marketing that federal studies indicate flu shots are generally ineffective and have resulted in greater mortality without measurable benefit.

Read more on the ineffectiveness of flu shots and the higher death rate: https://web.archive.org/web/20220509015144/https://sharylattkisson.com/2015/09/govt-researchers-flu-shots-not-effective-in-elderly-after-all/

The CDC says 18% of adults have gotten Covid 19 vaccines for this season.

Coverage is greater at nursing homes where the shots are aggressively marketed to that vulnerable population, and about 30% have gotten this season’s Covid vaccine.

Also, 58% of nursing home residents have gotten a flu shot.

Read more on how Covid vaccines can be risky for the “frail elderly”: https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/05/deaths-of-elderly-who-recovered-from-covid-19-but-died-after-vaccine-raise-questions/

And 40% of adults over age 75 at “increased risk” for severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have gotten that vaccine.

Read more about RSV vaccine safety concerns: https://sharylattkisson.com/2023/03/fda-gives-green-light-to-pfizers-rsv-vaccine-despite-concerns-over-phase-3-data/

More from CDC below:

COVID-19, RSV, and flu vaccinations remain low for adults, but there is still time to get vaccinated for respiratory virus season

Among U.S. adults 18 and older, an estimated 35% have received flu vaccines, and nearly 18% have received COVID-19 vaccines for the 2024šC25 respiratory virus season. An estimated 40% of adults aged 75 and older and more than 31% of adults aged 60šC74 at increased risk for severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease have received the recommended one-time dose of RSV vaccine. According to a CDC survey, many of the unvaccinated adults reported they intend to get vaccinated.

Influenza virus, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV can cause serious illness, particularly for adults aged 65 and older, people with certain medical conditions, and people from some racial and ethnic minority populations. These viruses typically circulate in the United States each year during the fall through early spring. Investigators analyzed data from a survey that included questions about receipt of COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccines, vaccination intent, behavioral and social drivers of vaccination, and sociodemographic characteristics.

There is still time to increase vaccination coverage for the current respiratory virus season. Health care providers and immunization programs can prepare for the height of the season by expanding outreach and promoting vaccination activities.

CDC experts analyze and track data to determine vaccination coverage for COVID, flu, and RSV, which helps inform vaccination outreach efforts.



Low vaccination coverage against COVID-19, flu, and RSV in nursing homes must be improved to protect residents from severe outcomes