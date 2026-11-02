Sharyl’s Substack

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Moe Matrix's avatar
Moe Matrix
20h

the phrase "vaccine safety" is oxymoronic to me.

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Jeff Zekas's avatar
Jeff Zekas
20h

Had the vaccine twice, a year later developed stomach cancer. According to a study done in South Korea, folks who have the vaccine have 25% higher rate of stomach cancer. But I can’t sue Pfizer because of the deal they cut with the government.

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