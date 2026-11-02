Maybe you’ve followed a bit about the vaccine injury system and how difficult it is for injured people to be compensated. This also makes it harder to achieve safety reforms. After all, if the makers of the product don’t ever have to pay damages, what is the incentive to spend any money and effort to improve their safety?

Please consider this important message from Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF):

A serious vaccine injury can change a family’s life overnight.

The medical bills arrive. Work becomes impossible. A parent becomes a full-time caregiver. The future they planned gives way to a struggle they never imagined.

And when they seek accountability, they encounter another obstacle: federal law gives vaccine manufacturers special legal protections.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 gives broad protection to vaccine makers against civil lawsuits. As a result, it’s almost impossible for a vaccine injured person to sue a vaccine manufacturer.

Congress created those protections. Congress can remove them.

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The Vaccine Safety Research Foundation is gathering signatures on a petition calling on Congress to repeal the liability shield and restore legal accountability and there are currently over 27,000 people who’ve signed. The next milestone is 50,000 signatures.

Add your voice. Read and sign the petition:

https://www.vacsafety.org/petition-repeal-1986-act/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ncvia&utm_content=sharyl

Then share it with your friends and family.

Families living with vaccine injuries deserve answers and a fair opportunity to seek justice. Only be restoring the principle of legal responsibility can vaccine makers be forced to produce safer medications. Help put that demand before Congress.