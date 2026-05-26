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Harry Power's avatar
Harry Power
6h

Posturing by an official of the Cuban government will not end the crisis started by Fidel Castro in 1959. A simple and definitive solution has been available all along: the Cuban government needs merely to agree to allow free and fair elections supervised by neutral international organizations.

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
5h

Here’s the question I would have asked: “You and your Castro colleagues have made such a mess of Cuba. Why don’t you retire to some nice island and let others give it a try?”

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