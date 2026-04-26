The latest gerrymandering battlefront is Virginia. Even though voters just approved a wildly misrepresentative map giving Democrats a fantastical advantage compared to the actual makeup of the voting public in the state— the battle isn’t over.

Last August, Texas Republicans drew new maps that could net the party as many as five additional Republican seats.

Democrats countered aggressively in states they control, setting off a chain reaction that has already reshaped maps in California, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah.

But what, exactly, is gerrymandering? Who invented it? Who perfected it? How did Democrats use it to minimize the Black vote? How are Republicans using it to minimize illegal immigrant influence? And who has the net advantage going into the upcoming Midterm Elections?

Read on for details.

In Virginia on April 21, voters approved a plan to allow the Democrat-led General Assembly to redraw the state’s 11 congressional districts ahead of the November 2026 midterms.

The new map—already passed by lawmakers—aims to transform Virginia’s current 6-Democrat, 5-Republican delegation into one favoring Democrats in 10 of 11 districts, delivering a potential net gain of up to four seats in Congress for Democrats.

Since Republicans only hold the majority in Congress by a razor thin margin as it is, this tipping of the scale matters. Whichever party has the majority in the House and Senate gets to direct the agenda, largely determining matters like budget, oversight, what laws do and don’t get considered, and what hearings are and are not held.

But the move by Virginia Democrats is no isolated power grab. It caps a mid-decade redistricting frenzy that included President Donald Trump publicly urging Republican-led states to redraw congressional maps to bolster GOP chances in the 2026 midterms.

Republicans argue that counting illegal immigrants and non-citizens in the census (for House apportionment, Electoral College votes, and redistricting) has unfairly tipped political power toward Democrats.

Non-citizens (especially illegal immigrants) supposedly can’t vote, yet they inflate population counts in sanctuary cities and states, which are heavily Democrat areas like California and New York. This gives those states extra congressional seats and federal funding at the direct expense of legal citizen-heavy states.

This non-citizen tilt is especially impactful in the wake of President Biden’s open border policies. They allowed entry of a record number of illegal immigrants, estimated at 13 million (but nobody really knows) on top of an estimated 10 million or more who’d already entered the U.S. uninvited in the previous two decades.

Elon Musk, Trump, the conservative Heritage Foundation, and Republican senators have repeatedly called it out: blue states “back-fill” their state’s population losses with illegal immigrants to preserve or gain House seats and electoral votes. This “rewards” sanctuary policies and dilutes the voting power of actual American citizens elsewhere.

Trump directed the Commerce Department in 2025 to prepare a new census excluding illegal immigrants. Republicans have long pushed for using Citizen Voting Age Population (CVAP) instead of total population for drawing districts (and for apportionment that determines how much funding and how many House representatives a state gets). They say this would be fairer and more representative of the actual electorate.

However, the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, stating that apportionment is based on the “whole number of persons in each State,” is historically interpreted to include all residents, even non-citizens, since the first census in 1790. And courts blocked similar Trump efforts in 2020.

Historic Context

Gerrymandering is hardly new to Virginia. Or the U.S. The practice of drawing districts to favor one party or group dates back centuries, from colonial-era efforts to protect landowners and slaveowners’ interests through the early republic.

The Founding Fathers knew about partisan map-drawing. Patrick Henry tried to draw James Madison out of a congressional seat in 1788. It didn’t work out for Henry. In any event, redistricting was left to state legislatures. Our original political leaders seemed to view it as inevitable politics, not something the courts should try to fix.

The term gerrymandering originated a bit later in Massachusetts in 1812 with Governor Elbridge Gerry. He was an original signer of the Declaration of Independence and a member of the Democratic-Republican Party, the predecessor to today’s Democrats. He signed a state senate redistricting bill pushed by his party. It was a map that created a salamander-shaped district to benefit his party. It was designed to concentrate Federalist (opposition) voters into as few districts as possible while spreading Democratic-Republican voters across more districts for maximum advantage.

One bizarrely shaped district in Essex County looked like a salamander—hence a Boston Gazette cartoon calling it the “Gerry-mander.” His last name was Gerry, after all. It worked. The precursor to the Democrat party kept control of the state senate thanks in large part of the map’s odd shape.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, both parties engaged in gerrymandering, but historians say Democrats dominated early abuse.

Southern Democrat-controlled states used it heavily after Black men gained voting rights in the post-Civil War Reconstruction era. Democrats were deliberately trying to minimize Black voting influence. Black men had just gained the right to vote and overwhelmingly supported Republicans. So Democrats sought to “pack” Black voters into a few districts and create safe white Democrat majorities elsewhere. By isolating as many Republican-leaning Black voters as possible into one bizarrely elongated district in South Carolina, this led to the infamous “boa constrictor”-shaped district. The other six districts then safely held white Democrat majorities.

This was part of a broader strategy, along with poll taxes, literacy tests, violence, and later Jim Crow laws, to restore and lock in Democrats’ control of the South.

No single side started the current escalation. It’s more of a cycle.

Republicans ran a highly coordinated national strategy called REDMAP (Redistricting Majority Project) after the 2010 census wave. They poured money into state legislative races to flip chambers and then draw beneficial maps. It was very effective and is often described as the biggest recent escalation in precision.

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But Democrats have done the same in states they control, such as Maryland’s 6-1 congressional map, Illinois “earmuffs,” and attempts in New York.

As for the very current tit-for-tat “redistricting war” starting last year, Republicans kicked it off by pushing Texas for an unusual mid-decade redraw to gain seats—prompting Democrat moves in Virginia, California, and beyond.

In Virginia, recent decades have seen Republican and Democrat legislatures alike accused of partisan and racial gerrymandering, leading to repeated court cases, and federal rulings striking down maps as unconstitutional racial gerrymanders in the 2010s.

Virginia voters tried to end the cycle in 2020 by approving a bipartisan redistricting commission. That system produced the current maps used in 2022 and 2024.

But Democrats moved quickly late last year when gaining the Virginia governor’s seat to neuter the bipartisan commission. Instead, they put a gerrymandering amendment on the ballot, framing it as a necessary response to Republican gerrymandering elsewhere. Under the move approved by Virginia voters— unless a court intervenes—map-drawing authority has been taken away from the bipartisan commission and given to the Democrat-controlled legislature until at least after the next census in 2030.

The new Virginia map would stretch Democrat strongholds in Northern Virginia into traditionally Republican areas. Analysts describe it as a classic “baconmander,” carving up urban Democrat votes to dilute Republican strongholds. Republicans and good-government groups have called it the “most gerrymandered” map in the country and filed lawsuits challenging the process.

Other states saw efforts fizzle or blocked. A potential Democrat gain in New York was halted by the Supreme Court. Indiana Republicans ultimately rejected their own redraw. And Maryland Democrats failed to advance a plan.

Net Scorecard

Here is where the mid-decade redraws stand, based on enacted or proposed maps and nonpartisan analyses, and according to research from Grok:

In Republican-led Texas, a new map put into effect last August could net Republicans five seats.

In Democrat-led California, a new map drawn last November could net Democrats five seats.

Republican-led Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio could each give Republicans an additional seat. Maybe two in Ohio.

In Republican-led Utah, a court has imposed a map that could give Democrats a seat.

Then of course Virginia: Up to four added Democrat seats in the House.

So: Republicans currently hold a razor-thin majority in the 119th Congress: 217 Republicans, 214 Democrats, 1 Independent, and 3 vacancies.

As I speak, Florida is preparing for a special session that begins Tuesday April 28 to consider redrawing the Sunshine State’s maps. Republicans could gain two to four House seats in Congress, though some analysts warn of a smaller gains or even a net loss if the map backfires.

Democrats need a net gain of roughly four seats to seize control in November.

In a midterm environment that historically punishes the president’s party, this redistricting is critical. They could minimize Democrat gains in a close race or even lock in a slim Republican edge.

Of course nothing is certain.

The final balance after November 2026 will depend on turnout, national mood, candidates, and whether Virginia’s redraw holds up under court challenge.

But the gerrymandering arms race that erupted in 2025 has already redrawn the battlefield. It has turned what was once an every ten year consideration, coincident with the census, into a year-round contest for congressional power.