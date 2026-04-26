Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
2d

You are so brilliant and so love, just love how you write.

Added proposal is to bypass SCOTUS, eliminate every democrat congressional district from Louisiana to Florida and up to Tennessee!

Kagan is slow walking the descent decision with the other lesbian as well as the idiot and we already know at least FIVE Justices support the Majority OPINION to reverse so let’s just do it like Obama did DACA with a pen and let the court catch up afterwards 😉

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cat's avatar
cat
2d

I'd prefer if all illegal aliens weren't counted towards Congressional representation.

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