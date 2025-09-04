Ours is a very simple position: No for everyone. I mean, we have a very simple position there. There's no grays. No “high risk” and “low risk.” It's poison— shouldn't go in your body. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Surgeon General, on Covid vaccines

In a groundbreaking announcement, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo revealed plans to end all vaccine mandates across the state, positioning Florida as potentially the first U.S. state to fully scrap such requirements.

This would affect mandates for schoolchildren, college students, nursing home residents, and others, eliminating requirements for vaccines against diseases like polio, diphtheria, measles, and more.

Governor Ron DeSantis' administration is championing the move, citing concerns over personal freedoms and what they describe as overreach in public health policy.

The proposal is set to take effect pending legislative action, with Florida lawmakers expected to vote on repealing the relevant laws during the upcoming session.

If passed, the changes could begin phasing in as early as the 2026 school year, though exact start dates remain unclear amid potential legal challenges.

Approvals needed include passage through the Florida House and Senate, followed by the governor's signature.

Vaccine industry advocates, including public health experts and organizations like the American Medical Association, have voiced strong opposition, warning of risks like disease outbreaks, which could delay or alter the plan through court interventions or federal oversight. These groups have consistently failed to measure supposed benefits of vaccination against vaccine risks, and have not acknowledged their potential role in chronic disease and immune disorder epidemics.

Florida's initiative isn't isolated; it aligns with a broader 2025 trend where over 370 vaccine-related bills have been introduced in 44 states.

Several states are proposing or enacting measures to ban or weaken mandates, often inspired by figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and lingering skepticism from the Covid-19 era and the medical health establishment’s misinformation, mistakes, and missteps.

Texas lawmakers have filed bills to make opting out of vaccines easier, targeting school and employer requirements. Republicans in Montana, South Carolina, and even New York are sponsoring legislation to prohibit Covid-19 vaccine mandates or limit mRNA vaccines entirely. More than 15 states, including these, are eyeing new religious exemptions from immunization rules. Currently, 13 states have some form of vaccine mandate bans, primarily for Covid vaccines, but broader rollbacks like Florida's remain rare. States like Idaho and Mississippi are also loosening rules, potentially accelerating a national shift toward voluntary vaccination.

While vaccines aim to prevent infectious diseases (though Covid vaccine was redefined when it failed to do so), studies and researchers highlight potential risks, including links to autism, chronic disorders and immune disorders.

Research on non-specific effects of vaccines has suggested that non-live vaccines may increase susceptibility to other infections. Live vaccines have been linked to numerous health effects in some.Historical concerns, such as a 1998 study probing hepatitis B vaccination and multiple sclerosis (a progressive nerve disease), have fueled debate. Studies have found associations with conditions like asthma and autoimmune diseases.

Proponents of mandate bans argue these potential downsides underscore the need for individual choice, while critics claim that benefits far outweigh rare adverse effects.

I recently interiewed Dr. Ladapo for an upcoming edition of Full Measure, and we discussed his views on the Covid vaccine.

Sharyl: Florida took some different positions early on, which have since kind of been adopted more widely, at least the thought and theory behind them. Where does Florida stand with recommendations for Covid vaccine for adults and children?

Dr. Ladapo: Oh, ours is a very simple position: No for everyone. I mean, we have a very simple position there. There's no grays. No “high risk” and “low risk.” It's poison— shouldn't go in your body.

Sharyl: When did Florida develop that?

Dr. Ladapo: So I actually issued that guidance. I want to say it was in January 20, 24. And we had started by sort of escalating in terms of groups that we recommended against. We startedwith kids and we extended it to young men based on some epidemiologic work that we did here in the Department. And we've extended it further and further. And now it's really no one in Florida—we completely advise against anyone putting it in their bodies.

Sharyl: One thing that I've noticed is that there has not been still to this day an effort to measure long Covid or Covid vaccine side effects other than sort of this passive system that doesn't capture things. It seems to me that when a novel product comes on the market that's on emergency basis, never been used or tested before on a big population— everybody that comes down with illnesses and a lot of strange things going on, their doctors should be marking down illnesses and vaccine status and Covid status and all of that stuff so that these things can be cross-referenced and checked for the future. And nobody, it seems, is tracking that. There's a national study called RECOVER, I think a billion tax dollars are gonna be spent on that. They're calling everything “Long Covid,” all injuries, when most of those people have been vaccinated. And I asked them, “Well, how are you teasing that out,” and they quit answering my questions. So I don't know if you have any thoughts about the notion that to this day, I think a lot is going on in the population, and we don't have any way to know what, if any of it, is an impact of Covid and Covid vaccines.

Dr. Ladapo: You're absolutely right. You're absolutely right. The really just unethical things that happened is that the ability to measure, to assess risk associated with the Covid 19 vaccines was completely undermined. You know, how was it undermined? Physicians did not even have diagnostic codes to document even myocarditis, unequivocal, right? There's no debate about the existence of that risk. So there are no codes. And that's one of the ways that we're able to do research. There was almost no research of actual patients by the federal government. So enrolling the patients, this study came out in a preprint, and I'm sure they're on their way to having it published now from Yale, where they worked with the React 19 group draw blood to test for different proteins and substances, including spike protein from the vaccine, some of their participants still had circulating in their blood over a year after vaccination. So those types of really patient-based investigative scientific studies, I mean, almost none of that has happened on the federal level. The use of the system that vaccine recipients opted into to report their symptoms and what was happening and whether they needed medical care— that's been used in a fraction of the way it could potentially be used. That was basically used to published a bunch of papers that talked about people having sore arms after vaccination, whereas patients were followed for months. And in fact, a substantial proportion of them reported needing to seek medical care for conditions like that they believed were related to their vaccine. And the CDC, no one ever published that. So you're absolutely right. My prayer is that we can rectify some of that. Some of it will be impossible to rectify since we can't go back in time to when people came to doctor's offices and had these new complaints after vaccination. But my prayer is that we can rectify some of that with, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Makary at the FDA and, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at HHS. But that's my prayer. And I don't know exactly, what's happening there, but it's just a damn shame.