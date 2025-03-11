Public news has been scant in recent days about the Jeffrey Epstein files, documents tied to the financier’s and sex trafficker’s criminal past. Those documents could reveal details about his network and any high profile figures who patronized his entourage of minors.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 for sex trafficking minors. He died in his prison cell a month later, officially a suicide, though speculation persists.

The files—court records, witness statements, and possibly videos from his private island—have been the subject of speculation for years, with many wondering why there have been no publicly announced revelations or prosecutions tied to them.

The Department of Justice initially released 200 pages of documents two weeks ago, mostly flight logs, distributing them to Internet influencers—a move some viewed as an “embarrassing misstep” due to the lack of significant content. That was followed by a public standoff between the FBI in Washington DC and the FBI field office in New York, when it was revealed that agents there had failed to turn over all of the documents they had been holding. Attorney General Pam Bondi accused the FBI New York office of non-cooperation and set a February 28 deadline for the documents to be handed over.

In one of the few statements on the results, Bondi told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on March 4 that the FBI New York office had produced a “truckload” of documents—thousands of pages.

“We did get a ton of documents,” she stated, noting they are “under review.”

More recently, White House Senior Advisor Alina Habba appeared on a podcast and answered lingering questions about the radio silence on the documents. She asked for “patience,” suggesting the FBI might be “saving the integrity” of potential prosecutions by staying quiet while the documents are scoured for information.

“The value of the American public to know immediately” is less critical than preserving the investigation, she said, also mentioning the need to protect minors’ names.

“Yes, they got the documents,” Habba confirmed. “Unfortunately, we have to wait a little bit to go through the documents, we are not machines, but I know that they are actively working on it.” Her comments point to ongoing work to find prosecutable evidence.

Meantime in the vaccuum, some insiders have found discouragement.

I spoke with six current and former FBI agents who believe the agency needs a major overhaul, citing longstanding incompetence, political influence, and corruption. They were highly optimistic when Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel took office in January, some describing their own initial enthusiasm as “almost manic.” However, that has waned, largely due to the Epstein files dispute.

They say that the New York office’s resistance—reportedly under orders from then-head James Dennehy to “Be the resistance, do not turn over the documents”—appears to have gone unpunished.

Dennehy retired on March 3, without being fired, as Bondi sought to enforce her document deadline.

Many suspect corrupt forces purged the most damaging Epstein material years ago, doubting it would remain accessible on public property for Trump’s team to uncover. But they view the whole Epstein document dispute as important because it was a symbolic battle that stood to define the new Dept. of Justice and FBI under Trump.

The dispute with the FBI’s New York office and lack of public accountability for those who defied a clear directive from Bondi “sends a message that [Trump’s new appointments] were defeated,” one insider said. “`This is like the Marines island-hopping in the Pacific during World War II [against Japan]. You can’t take the next one until you win the one in front of you. It’s a massive morale loss for people who wanted change.”

In the bigger picture, some agents question the “new blood” that has supposedly been put into place around FBI Director Patel, seeing some of them as establishment figures with “allegiance” to the FBI’s current state. One described the FBI New York office as still largely staffed by “Wray and Comey guys,” referring to former FBI Directors who were seen by some as opposing Trump and engaging in political weaponization of the FBI.

A signal of hope for some came when Donald Trump, Jr., who does not work inside the administration but obviously has connections, recently stated on his Rumble podcast that FBI agents who lost their jobs after blowing the whistle on alleged corruption and abuse in the agency will have the opportunity to get their jobs back. That hasn’t happened, yet.

Habba holds firm in her recent interview: “Transparency is 100% coming,” she says. One insider commented: “Right now, the momentum is with the status quo.”

Timeline: Epstein Files Standoff