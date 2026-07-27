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Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
32m

Early on I did the little bit of work needed to understand COVID posed no meaningful danger and of course tried to warn family and friends not to fall for the manipulative politicsl narratives. Only two listened. I was shocked by how easily most were fooled.

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Rob's avatar
Rob
1h

Excellent, work Sharyl!

FauXi and ALL of the cronies involved in the Covid Crimes Against Humanity must pay a very heavy price for them.

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