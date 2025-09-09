In a sweeping move poised to reshape America's contentious prescription drug advertising industry, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary has announced plans to send out thousands of enforcement letters targeting misleading pharmaceutical promotions.

This initiative, revealed in Makary’s interview with me for the Sept. 14 edition of “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson,” marks the first comprehensive enforcement effort in decades since direct-to-consumer drug ads were legalized in the U.S. in 1997—one of only two countries worldwide, alongside New Zealand, that permits such advertising.

The crackdown comes amid growing public outrage over Big Pharma's influence, with Makary emphasizing a commitment to transparency and fairness that aligns with demands from health advocates and endorsements from President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Read on for details.

For years, drug advertising has bombarded American television, social media, and online platforms with glossy depictions of happy, active people—often singing and dancing—while downplaying serious risks.

Makary, a former surgical oncologist and public health researcher at Johns Hopkins, didn't mince words in the interview: "If you actually watch what's happening, you watch these TV programs now, it's like one nonstop running drug ad and they're always singing and dancing." He added, "We have a law that says you cannot create a misleading impression. So we are gonna enforce that regulation."

Historically, enforcement has been notoriously lax. FDA issuance of enforcement letters plummeted from around 130 annually in the late 1990s to just three in 2023 and zero the following year, according to Makary.

This decline allowed misleading ads to proliferate with minimal repercussions—rare letters or fines that industry insiders say had virtually no deterrent effect.

Past examples highlight the problem: In 2010, the FDA called out Eli Lilly for a print ad misrepresenting its depression and pain drug Cymbalta by overstating benefits and omitting risks.

Similarly, Abbott Laboratories faced scrutiny for misleading promotions of its cholesterol drug TriCor, which failed to provide fair balance between benefits and side effects.

More recently, in 2025, the FDA issued a warning letter to Sprout Pharmaceuticals for a social media post by its CEO promoting Addyi (flibanserin) that created false impressions about the drug's safety and efficacy for female sexual dysfunction.

Another untitled letter targeted Hemady (dexamethasone) promotions that were deemed false or misleading regarding risks.

These cases underscore a pattern where ads overstate clinical outcomes, minimize side effects, or target consumers directly while insulting physicians by implying doctors aren't informing patients about options.

Makary's plan extends beyond TV to social media influencers and online pharmacies, where paid promotions often ignore side effects entirely. "They're never advertising generic drugs. They're advertising drugs that are super expensive, that are jacked up 10 times more expensive in the US than other wealthy countries say in Europe," he said.

The commissioner stressed that the FDA will ensure "claims by pharmaceutical companies match the data" without violating First Amendment rights, but he made clear this isn't a ban—it's a robust enforcement of existing rules. He noted that more can be accomplished with “honey” than “fire.”

He also observed that, although ads are not being banned, he foresees that drugmakers will not advertise certain medicines at all when they have to fairly and accurately disclose risks in those ads.

”We are cracking down on drug ads to the maximum extent of our regulation while preserving First Amendment rights," Makary explained. He predicted visible changes "very soon," as the agency gears up to address this "epidemic of direct-to-consumer ads that are misleading to everyday Americans.”

Eliminating the Vaccine Loophole

A key element of the overhaul targets a long-exploited loophole allowing certain products, particularly vaccines, to be advertised as "educational" without mentioning risks, as long as complications are listed elsewhere, like on a website.

I’ve investigated and reported on this loophole on “Full Measure.” It allowed government promotions and paid ads for Covid vaccines and other innoculations to pretend there are only upsides to vaccines without potential risks. In fact, many vaccines carry risks from brain damage and paralysis to death.

Makary confirmed the FDA is closing this "adequate provision loophole," stating, "The FDA is gonna close the adequate provision loophole that you're referring to that says, as long as you list the complications and the downside somewhere on a website, you don't have to talk about 'em, you can just talk about the pros." He argued this violates the spirit of regulations against misleading impressions, and action to change the rule is in the process of being initiated.

Tired of Being Overmedicated

This sea change reflects broader public frustration with an overmedicated society and Big Pharma's grip on policy. For decades, comprehensive reforms were stymied by the industry's corrupting influence, funneling billions into political campaigns across both parties and sponsoring news programs to shape narratives.

Pharmaceutical companies and their allies have donated heavily to lawmakers, often blunting efforts to curb profits or enhance oversight. Yet, under Trump and Kennedy's leadership, Makary described a mandate to "go big and bold," with Trump instructing, "Do what's right. And don't worry about what the lobbyists and the corporations might tell you.”

Not everyone is on board. Prominent critics of Kennedy, Trump, and these reforms happen to have ties to pharmaceutical interests. Democrat, Sen. Ron Wyden, who has sparred with Makary and questioned aggressive pharma crackdowns, received approximately $103,000 from pharma-related donors in the current election cycle and over $400,000 in the last decade, according to campaign finance data.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a socialist who votes with Democrats and is a vocal skeptic of Kennedy's nomination and approaches to health policy, clashed with him over donations during hearings; while Sanders refuses pharma PAC money and refunded contributions over $200 from the industry, Kennedy accused him of receiving $1.5 million in 2020, largely from individual employees in the sector.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another Democrat who grilled Kennedy on potential conflicts and pressed him not to sue drug companies while in office, accepted $822,573 from pharmaceuticals and health products interests in the 2019-2020 cycle alone, part of over $5 million from the broader health industry.

On the Republican side, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb—who served under Trump but now sits on Pfizer's board and receives substantial compensation from the company—has actively worked to undermine Kennedy's Senate confirmation by raising concerns with GOP senators. Gottlieb's criticisms echo broader alarms from health leaders, even within the GOP, about potential disruptions to pharma reforms.

Additionally, former Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who chaired a powerful congressional committee overseeing health, received significant pharma contributions.

Makary's vision extends beyond ads, aiming to combat overmedicalization: "We have an overmedication epidemic in the United States. In some cases the medical field engages in the overmedicalization of ordinary life." He anticipates some drugs may cease advertising once forced to fully disclose risks, potentially curbing the "singing and dancing" facade.

As Americans grapple with rising chronic diseases and environmental exposures, this enforcement could empower consumers, fulfilling long-standing calls for accountability in a system critics say prioritizes profits over public health. With the FDA under new leadership, the era of unchecked drug hype may finally be fading.