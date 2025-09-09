Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn Singer's avatar
Carolyn Singer
7h

Honestly, I don’t think Pharma will be deterred by having to list side effects. The purpose of the ads is not so much to buy customers but to buy media bias in their reporting. As you well know, reporting on the toxicity of a product will be suppressed when that product is from a major ad buyer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Karen Bauer's avatar
Karen Bauer
7h

Fantastic reporting, as always! I’d love a pharma advertising ban but I’m okay starting with this. Thank you!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sharyl Attkisson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture