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This is almost unbelievable. But it's true.



The 1986 vaccine law that gave vaccine makers immunity from damages their vaccines cause... ordered the government through HHS to report to Congress every two years on what it had done to make childhood vaccines safer.



First report due: December 1989.



When was the first report filed?



HHS admitted in court it never filed one.



Not once.



In forty years.



That same law gave manufacturers protection from lawsuits, even when their products caused "unavoidable" injury. Of course *that* part of the law was followed from the very start.



Because of deep flaws in this 1986 law, Vaccine Safety Research Foundation is working to repeal it.



Check out the petition at the link to sign--and consider sharing.



https://www.vacsafety.org/petition-repeal-1986-law/?utm_source=sharyattkissonx&utm_medium=social-organic&utm_campaign=ncvia&utm_content=mtb&utm_term=2