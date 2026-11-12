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Anne Dachel's avatar
Anne Dachel
7h

This should not come as a surprise to anyone. With the web of money ties between the pharmaceutical industry and our health officials, their first concern is protecting the industry.

Why should any of these people care when there is no liability or accountability?

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Danny's avatar
Danny
7h

Repeal and replace with a law that fully protects children and families. Data must prove safety and efficacy before it goes on the market. Anything less is not protective of anyone except the vaccine producers and their officers & shareholders.

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