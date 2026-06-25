Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Jajko's avatar
Keith Jajko
7h

This is extraordinary reporting. Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply
TomD's avatar
TomD
7h

Thanks for following the money and making people aware of the conflicts of interest

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sharyl Attkisson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture