The FBI has many successes to its credit and a league of honest, hardworking agents. That’s how it’s supposed to work.

Unfortunately, the agency has also been plagued by scandals and controversies that have rocked the public’s faith in its ability to consistently operate as an honest law enforcement and intelligence agency.

As Kash Patel takes the helm as new FBI Director, he has stated he plans to dig deep into systemic corruption and incompetence to reinvent the agency.

He has a big job.

What follows is a relative shortlist of FBI missteps and abuses that have shaken public confidence over the past 25 years.

Read on for details.

James Baker as an Allegedly Illegal Leaker: FBI former chief counsel James Baker was reportedly involved in leaking sensitive information while in office, including to the media about the Trump-Russia probe, yet faced no prosecution despite internal reviews suggesting misconduct. This fueled distrust in FBI leadership’s integrity. [https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fbi-lawyer-james-baker-under-criminal-investigation-over-media-leaks-report]

James Comey Recommended for Prosecution: The DOJ Inspector General recommended prosecuting former FBI Director James Comey for mishandling classified information by leaking memos, but no charges were filed, raising questions about accountability at the top. [https://www.justice.gov/file/1071991/download]

FBI Actions Against Donald Trump and Russia Narrative: The FBI’s pursuit of Trump, including the FBI colluding with Democrats and the Clinton campaign to push the "Russia, Russia, Russia" narrative, was seen as politically motivated, especially after the Mueller probe found no conspiracy on the part of Trump or the Trump campaign. [https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/04/mueller-report-fbi-trump-russia-probe-flaws/]

Kevin Clinesmith Fraud and Unprosecuted Associates: FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith illegally doctored an email to support a FISA warrant to spy on Trump campaign volunteer Carter Page, pleading guilty to fraud and getting a slap on the wrist, eroded trust in systemic oversight. So did the lack of prosecution for others implicated since multiple parties would had to have known about Clinesmith’s lie. [https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/fbi-attorney-pleads-guilty-altering-email-during-crossfire-hurricane-investigation]

Political Weaponization in January 6 Investigations: The FBI’s aggressive investigations into January 6 rioters, with claims of selective targeting and entrapment, suggested political weaponization, deepening public suspicion of bias. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-january-6-investigation-raises-concerns-of-political-bias_4478902.html]

Political Weaponization Against School Boards: The FBI’s monitoring of parents at school board meetings, labeled as domestic terrorism, was seen as an overreach to silence dissent, fueling distrust in the FBI’s impartiality. [https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fbi-parents-school-board-meetings-domestic-terrorism]

Epstein Case Secrecy and Document Withholding: The FBI’s handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s case, including failing to turn over documents and alleged leniency, suggested a cover-up to protect powerful figures, shattering public faith. [https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jeffrey-epstein-case-fbi-documents/]

Epstein Case Failure to Prosecute: Despite evidence of Epstein’s crimes, the FBI’s initial inaction and lack of follow-through on accomplices raised questions about corruption or incompetence. [https://www.npr.org/2019/07/10/740359975/jeffrey-epstein-arrested-for-sex-trafficking-of-minors-fbi-says]

Involvement in Fast and Furious: The FBI’s role in the ATF’s Fast and Furious operation, facilitating the trafficking of guns from the US to Mexican cartels, led to many deaths on both sides of the border and fed accusations of mismanagement. [https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fast-and-furious-a-timeline/]

Improper Spying on Sharyl Attkisson: The FBI’s surveillance operation against me while I was a CBS News investigative correspondent, including hacking into my CBS and personal computers and other devices, was seen as an attack on press freedom, eroding trust. Further, when the forensics left no doubt about the intrusion, the ongoing coverup by the FBI and Department of Justice furthered suspicion. [https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sharyl-attkisson-sues-over-computer-hacking/]

Improper Spying on James Rosen: The FBI’s secret monitoring of Fox News reporter James Rosen, labeling him a “co-conspirator” to access his emails, sparked outrage over First Amendment violations. [https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/fbi-surveillance-of-fox-news-reporter-james-rosen/2013/05/20/4e2d8184-c12c-11e2-9e72-6468565bf78f_story.html]

Secret Subpoenas of AP: The FBI’s secret subpoenas of Associated Press phone records in a leak investigation were seen as an overreach, damaging its credibility with the press. [https://www.ap.org/press-releases/2013/ap-statement-on-justice-department-seizing-phone-records]

Non-Prosecution of Pakistani Awari Brothers: The FBI’s decision not to prosecute the Awari brothers, implicated in secretly spying on Democrats in Congress while employed by powerful Democrats, suggested political corruption as well as mishandling of national security threats. [https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Clinton%20Emails%20and%20the%20FBI%20Investigation.pdf]

Non-Prosecution of Tony Podesta: The FBI declined to prosecute Tony Podesta, the brother of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama associate John Podesta, for lobbying violations similar to those pursued against others, raising suspicions of selective enforcement tied to political connections. [https://www.politico.com/story/2017/10/24/tony-podesta-lobbying-investigation-244121]

Non-Prosecution of Terry McAuliffe: The FBI’s failure to pursue Bill Clinton associate and former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe over campaign finance issues, despite evidence, was perceived as a political favor, deepening distrust. [https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/terry-mcauliffe-campaign-finance-fbi]

Weird Deal with Cheryl Mills: The FBI’s immunity deal with top Hillary aide Cheryl Mills during the Hillary Clinton email probe, allowing Mills to avoid prosecution, was seen as a questionable concession to a political insider. [https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fbi-granted-immunity-to-clinton-aides-cherly-mills-heather-samuelson]

Declining to Prosecute Hillary Clinton: The FBI’s decision not to recommend charges against Hillary Clinton over her private email server, despite proven illegal security lapses, was viewed as politically motivated leniency. [https://www.cnn.com/2016/07/05/politics/fbi-director-james-comey-hillary-clinton-email-investigation/index.html]

Lying About Wen Ho Lee: The FBI’s false claims against Wen Ho Lee, a scientist accused of espionage without solid evidence, led to his wrongful detention in solitary confinement for almost a year, exposing agency overreach and dishonesty. Nobody was ever publicly held accountable for the abuse. [https://www.nytimes.com/2000/09/14/us/settlement-reached-in-wen-ho-lee-case.html]

Lying in Robert Hanssen Case: The FBI’s initial denial of security breaches before admitting agent Robert Hanssen’s espionage damaged its credibility over internal oversight. [https://www.fbi.gov/history/famous-cases/robert-hanssen]

Lying in Ruby Ridge Incident: The FBI’s misrepresentation of facts during the 1992 Ruby Ridge standoff, including excessive force, fueled long-term distrust in its tactics. [https://www.history.com/topics/1990s/ruby-ridge]

Failing to Follow FOI Law: The FBI’s repeated delays and redactions in Freedom of Information Act requests have been criticized as obstructing public oversight. [https://www.aclu.org/news/national-security/fbi-foia-backlog-violates-law]

Christopher Wray Denying 702 Surveillance Abuses: Then-FBI Director Christopher Wray’s testimony denying abuses of Section 702 surveillance, despite evidence of many such violations, was seen as misleading Congress. [https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/press/releases/chairman-graham-opening-statement-at-fisa-hearing]

Monitoring Mass Murderers and Terrorists: The FBI’s failure to act on known threats, like the Pulse nightclub shooter, despite prior monitoring, raised questions about competence. [https://www.cnn.com/2016/06/13/us/orlando-shooter-omar-mateen-fbi/index.html]

FBI Agent Fleeing Parkland Shooting: An FBI agent reportedly fled the scene during the Parkland school shooting while tailing the killer, highlighting operational failures. It was never fully explained why an FBI agent was there when the shooting broke out and why he tried to flee after. [https://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/parkland/florida-school-shooting-fbi-agent-20180216-story.html]

Withholding Info from Congress on Crossfire Hurricane: The FBI’s reluctance to fully disclose details of the Trump-Russia probe to Congress fueled perceptions of a cover-up. [https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fbi-withheld-critical-info-from-congress-on-trump-russia-probe]

Not Prosecuting Evidence Destruction in Mueller Probe: The FBI’s failure to pursue agents who destroyed cell phones and evidence during the Mueller investigation suggested a lack of accountability. [https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/press/releases/senate-judiciary-committee-releases-report-on-mueller-probe-evidence-handling]

Waco Siege Mishandling: The FBI’s aggressive tactics and misinformation during the 1993 Waco siege, leading to numerous deaths, damaged its public image. [https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/waco/]

Boston Marathon Bombing Oversights: The FBI’s prior contact with Tsarnaev brothers but failure to prevent the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 raised competence concerns. [https://www.cbsnews.com/news/boston-marathon-bombing-fbi-missed-chances/]

San Bernardino Attack Intelligence Failures: The FBI’s inability to act on intelligence before the 2015 San Bernardino attack suggested systemic lapses. [https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/san-bernardino-shooting/fbi-admits-it-missed-chance-stop-san-bernardino-attack-n487596]

Orlando Nightclub Shooting Inaction: Despite prior tips, the FBI did not stop the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooter, eroding trust in threat assessment. [https://www.cnn.com/2016/06/13/us/orlando-shooter-omar-mateen-fbi/index.html] Share

Las Vegas Shooting Investigation Delays: The FBI’s slow and opaque handling of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting investigation fueled conspiracy theories and distrust. [https://www.cbsnews.com/news/las-vegas-shooting-fbi-investigation-update/]

Uvalde School Shooting Response: The FBI’s limited role and lack of proactive measures during the 2022 Uvalde shooting added to perceptions of incompetence. [https://www.texastribune.org/2022/05/27/uvalde-school-shooting-fbi/]

FBI Infiltration of Political Groups: Allegations of the FBI infiltrating groups like Black Lives Matter or conservative movements suggested political bias. [https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/19/fbi-infiltration-political-groups-report]

Misconduct in Anthrax Investigation: The FBI’s flawed investigation of the 2001 anthrax attacks, including wrongly targeting Steven Hatfill, damaged its reputation. [https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2008/08/07/AR2008080703211.html]

Ignoring Tips on Fort Hood Shooter: The FBI’s dismissal of warnings about Nidal Hasan before the 2009 Fort Hood shooting reflected poor threat analysis. [https://www.cnn.com/2009/CRIME/11/06/fort.hood.shooting.investigation/]

Secret FISA Court Misrepresentations: The FBI’s misleading submissions to the FISA Court, including the Carter Page case, suggested abuse of surveillance powers. [https://www.justice.gov/file/1071991/download]

Ignoring Child Exploitation Cases: The FBI’s slow response to some child exploitation cases, despite having evidence, raised public outrage. [https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fbi-child-exploitation-cases-delayed/]

Missteps in Oklahoma City Bombing Aftermath: The FBI’s mishandling of evidence and initial suspects in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing fueled distrust. [https://www.history.com/topics/1990s/oklahoma-city-bombing]

Targeting of Tea Party Groups: The FBI’s alleged monitoring of Tea Party groups during the Obama era was seen as politically motivated surveillance. [https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fbi-tea-party-surveillance]

Failure to Protect Whistleblowers: The FBI’s treatment of whistleblowers like Coleen Rowley, who exposed 9/11 lapses, suggested retaliation over reform. [https://www.time.com/38461/coleen-rowley/]

9/11 Intelligence Failures: The FBI’s failure to connect dots before the 9/11 attacks, despite warnings, remains a major trust-breaker. [https://www.9-11commission.gov/report/]

Unlawful Surveillance of Anti-War Activists: The FBI’s monitoring of anti-war groups post-9/11 was criticized as an overreach of power. [https://www.aclu.org/issues/national-security/privacy-and-surveillance/fbi-spying-anti-war-activists]

Misconduct in Malheur Refuge Occupation: The FBI’s handling of the 2016 Malheur standoff, including a shooter’s acquittal, raised questions about fairness. [https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2016/10/27/499594488/fbi-agent-acquitted-in-death-of-oregon-standoff-spokesman]

Ignoring Threats to Synagogues: The FBI’s failure to act on threats to synagogues, despite prior knowledge, alarmed communities. [https://www.jta.org/2019/04/28/united-states/fbi-knew-of-threats-to-synagogues-before-poway-shooting]

Botched Handling of Bundy Ranch Standoff: The FBI’s aggressive tactics and later acquittals in the 2014 Bundy Ranch standoff suggested overreach. [https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-nevada-ranchers-idUSBREA2R02F20140328]

Cover-Up in Larry Nassar Case: The FBI’s delay in investigating Larry Nassar’s abuse allegations allowed further harm, eroding trust. [https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/2021/07/15/larry-nassar-case-fbi-failed-victims-doj-report-finds/7986642002/]

Misleading Public on Anthrax Vaccine: The FBI’s promotion of the anthrax vaccine post-2001, despite safety concerns, was seen as deceptive. [https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2008/08/01/AR2008080103878.html]

Failure to Act on El Paso Shooting Threats: The FBI’s inaction on prior threats before the 2019 El Paso shooting added to incompetence narratives. [https://www.cbsnews.com/news/el-paso-shooting-fbi-statement/]

Obstructing Congressional Oversight: The FBI’s resistance to sharing full details on various probes, including Trump-related ones, suggested a culture of secrecy. [https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/press/releases/chairman-graham-opening-statement-at-fbi-oversight-hearing]