When I was growing up, children chanted a simple rhyme to steel themselves against playground taunts: "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me." It was a mantra of resilience, a reminder that the true power over pain lies within us—not in the barbs of others.

But over the past two decades, that wisdom has been quietly supplanted by a far more perilous creed: Words are violence. If they're the wrong words—the ones you don't like—they're akin to a punch in the gut, justifying not just outrage, but retaliation in kind or worse.

This seismic shift in how young people perceive language isn't accidental. It's the product of cultural narratives amplified through schools, social media, and progressive activism, where discomfort is equated with harm, and disagreement with assault.

Coupled with a relentless censorship movement that silences dissent and a surging epidemic of youth mental health crises, we've created a tinderbox. Disturbed young minds, bombarded with messages that validate violence against "harmful" speech, are twisting these ideas into calls to action—with tragic results.

Consider the chilling evolution. A recent survey by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) found that record numbers of college students now believe it's acceptable to shout down speakers, obstruct event entrances, or even use violence to prevent controversial talks.

In the 2026 College Free Speech Rankings, 71% of students approved of shouting down a speaker, a sharp rise from prior years. This isn't hyperbole; it's a generational rewrite of reality, where emotional bruises are treated as battle wounds.

At the heart of this lies the censorship juggernaut, which doesn't just police words—it polices thoughts.

In Canada, the compulsion to affirm reaches absurd, Orwellian heights.

Take Robert Hoogland, a British Columbia father who in 2021 was sentenced to six months in jail for refusing to use male pronouns for his gender-dysphoric teenage daughter and for speaking publicly about his concerns over rushed medical transitions for minors, in violation of a court gag order.

The judge ruled his words amounted to "family violence," forcing him to affirm what he believed was untrue—or face incarceration. It's a stark illustration of compelled speech: Not only must you hold your tongue, but you must lie with it.

Across the Atlantic, the United Kingdom's censorship trends make America's content moderation battles look tame by comparison. British police now arrest over 30 people daily—more than 12,000 annually—for "offensive" online communications under vague laws criminalizing messages that cause mere "annoyance" or "inconvenience."

These aren't threats of violence; they're tweets, posts, and memes deemed distasteful.

Just this past week, comedian Graham Linehan, co-creator of Father Ted, was arrested at Heathrow Airport for allegedly "misgendering" trans activists on social media, intercepted by armed officers after flying in from Arizona and sparking a national outcry over free speech.

Earlier this year, a pensioner in Scotland was jailed for 12 weeks after posting a video criticizing Scottish nationalism, while convictions under similar provisions reached 1,119 in 2023 alone, a drop from prior peaks but still reflecting a 58% increase in arrests since 2019.

Critics warn that Britain's model—where even "non-crime hate incidents" are logged and can derail careers—could export its chill to the world.

This isn't benign overreach; it's fertile ground for distortion, especially amid a youth mental health crisis that's exploded in tandem.

Autism diagnoses have skyrocketed, with one in 31 American children born in 2014 now identified as autistic, up nearly five times from rates two decades earlier, when we already faced a national emergency, according to CDC data.

Anxiety and depression rates among teens have doubled since 2010, with 20% of adolescents ages 12-17 reporting unmet mental health needs as of 2025.

The response to the Covid pandemic accelerated the slide, but experts point to social media's echo chambers and schools' emphasis on "trauma-informed" education as deeper culprits.

When vulnerable young people—already grappling with isolation and identity flux—hear endlessly that words are weapons, it warps into permission.

We've seen it in campus shout-downs turning physical, doxxing campaigns escalating to threats, and worse: the 2017 stabbing of a British politician by a man radicalized online against "hate speech" enablers.

A pivotal turning point came over a decade ago, at the University of California, Santa Barbara. In March 2014, feminist studies professor Mireille Miller-Young confronted a group of pro-life student activists from Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust displaying graphic posters outside her classroom. They had every right to be there.

Enraged, she snatched their signs, shoved a 16-year-old girl, and led her graduate students in the assault, later stealing the materials to "protect" passersby.

In court, Miller-Young's defense invoked historical traumas like slavery and forced pregnancy, arguing the images triggered an uncontrollable response akin to PTSD.

She didn't win—pleading no contest to assault, theft, and battery charges, she received three years' probation—but the argument's very airing in a U.S. courtroom marked a Rubicon.

For the first time, a tenured academic formally equated ideological offense with physical threat, normalizing a logic that would echo in countless viral videos of disrupted lectures and street brawls. In retrospect, it was the canary in the coal mine: Words as violence wasn't fringe; it was filing paperwork.

The fallout? A generation ill-equipped for democracy's rough edges, where debate devolves into de-escalation teams and safe spaces supplant town halls.

But the path forward isn't more rules—it's roots. Tackle censorship at its source: Reform compelled-speech laws, protect anonymous dissent, and defund the outrage industrial complex. Address mental illness head-on, with early interventions and reduced screen time, not by pathologizing discomfort.

Most crucially, revive "sticks and stones."

Teach kids that words only wound if you let them. Ignore the ignorable; counter the contemptible with better ideas. Empowerment isn't in silencing foes—it's in outshining them. Give offense too much credit, and it grows fangs. Starve it of attention, and it withers. In a world screaming for safe harbors, perhaps it's time we built seawalls instead: sturdy, unyielding, and built to weather any storm.