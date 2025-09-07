Award-Winning Series Builds on a Decade of Ratings Growth and Investigative Impact

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair today announced Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson will return for its eleventh season on September 7. Full Measure, hosted by award-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson, focuses on investigative and accountability reporting.

Season 11 will launch this weekend with Attkisson and the team reporting from what were once dangerous streets in a dangerous country. A new president in El Salvador put the military on patrol turning mean streets back into main streets, Full Measure explores how that might work in this country as well. The episode will also look at the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which killed nearly 1400 people and caused more than $100 billion (in 2005 dollars) in damage. Full Measure examines whether, two decades later, the government has improved its ability to respond to major disasters.

"For more than a decade, Full Measure has stood out as one of television’s most consistent sources of accountability journalism. Each week, Sharyl and her team challenge assumptions, uncover the stories others overlook, and provide viewers with trusted context and perspective. The program’s continued growth and loyal audience are a testament to the enduring value of fearless, fact-driven reporting," said Scott Livingston, SVP of News, Sinclair.

Since its launch in 2015, Full Measure has seen an increased share of audience* with Total audience share + 49%, Household share + 32%, Adults 25-54 share + 54%, Adults 35-64 share + 33% and Adults 50+ share has increased 18%.

Since last season, Full Measure has increased total audience share by +9%, Household share + 5%, Adults 25-54 +25%, Adults 35-64 share + 12% and Adults 50+ share has increased 5%. Last season, the show was honored with a total of 10 Telly Awards for excellence in news coverage.

Attkisson, a five-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting, commented, “It’s incredibly rewarding to continue to have the support of Sinclair and the Full Measure team for our groundbreaking program going into year 11 when so many other organizations are cutting back on original impactful reporting.”

“Beginning a second decade of this program, with a growing audience, is almost unheard of in today’s broadcast news,” said Batt Humphreys, Executive Producer. “It’s a testament to the unique role Full Measure plays in bringing meaningful investigative journalism to viewers.”

Full Measure airs weekly on Sinclair television stations Sunday mornings. Viewers can also watch the show live online.

* Source: Nielsen, NLTV, average weighted share across all telecasts by season, 2015/16 - 2024/25, Live+SD

