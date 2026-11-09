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Kay's avatar
Kay
2d

I think about the camera. How was the footage taken? Who could have been filming all these stages of, e.g., an animal rescue?

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Mr Whipple's avatar
Mr Whipple
2d

Respectfully, should Snopes even be used as a source of verification?

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