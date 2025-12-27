Sharyl’s Substack

The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
13h

This is just another in a long line of foul-ups. 60 Minutes is infamous for inaccurate and biased reporting. From Grok:

Early Controversies (1980s-1990s)

• 1980 Jeep CJ-5: Segment showed rollover at low speeds but omitted added weights to induce it; led to sales drop and model discontinuation.

• 1986 Audi 5000: Dramatized unintended acceleration with altered transmission; gov’t probe blamed driver error; CBS partial retraction after sales crash.

• 1989 Alar on Apples: Overstated cancer risks based on flawed studies; caused $100M+ losses for growers; unsuccessful lawsuit.

• 1991 Werner Erhard: Accusations of molestation and tax fraud later retracted by sources; IRS paid damages; CBS added disclaimer and removed segment.

• 1995 Tobacco Whistleblower: Delayed/edited segment on nicotine addiction due to lawsuit fears; criticized as corporate prioritization over journalism.

• 1997 Drug Smuggling Memo: Relied on forged document; CBS apologized on-air and settled lawsuit.

• 1998 Kennewick Man: Biased toward scientists, omitted Native American views, added unsubstantiated racial claims.

2000s Scandals

• 2004 Bush National Guard (“Rathergate”): Used forged 1970s documents on preferential treatment; retracted after authenticity exposed; firings and Rather’s resignation.

• 2009 Internet Hackers: Misidentified Finnish kids as Russian hackers; corrected after backlash.

2010s Incidents

• 2013 Benghazi Attack: Featured contractor’s false eyewitness account; retracted, Logan apologized, book withdrawn due to CBS affiliate tie.

• 2013 NSA Surveillance: Seen as biased “puff piece” lacking critical questions or advocate input.

• 2014 Tesla Segment: Added fake engine noises to silent EVs; called “editing error.”

Recent Criticisms (2020s)

• 2020 Philadelphia Voter Fraud: Dismissed claims as baseless; accused of anti-Trump bias by omitting counterarguments.

• 2021 Florida Vaccine Rollout: Deceptive edits omitted DeSantis’ refutations of “pay-to-play” claims; criticized by PolitiFact.

• 2021 Facial Recognition: Highlighted biases but used only white experts, omitting Black researchers’ credits; added editor’s note.

• 2024 Kamala Harris Interview: Sued by Trump for $16M over edits making responses coherent; CBS denied, released transcript; producer resigned.

• 2025 “28 Days” on Trump Term: Biased portrayal omitting context; sources had undisclosed anti-Trump ties.

These incidents often led to retractions, apologies, or lawsuits, with frequent conservative critiques of left-leaning bias, though some defend as editing errors.

Don Reed's avatar
Don Reed
13h

12/26/25: Superb analysis. Thank you, Sharyl.

