12.5% of the U.S. population gets food stamps, costing taxpayers nearly $100 billion.

About 3 million children of illegal immigrants get food stamps.

72% of public school children get free or reduced-priced school meals.

One in three kids getting school meals is an illegal immigrant.

In our wealthy nation, nearly 42 million people rely on “food stamps.” Twenty-one million kids get free or reduced-price school lunches. It’s reasonable to ask two key questions: How many people are getting the help— but aren’t truly needy? And what toll is America’s illegal immigrant crisis taking on the programs?

As welfare enrollment hovers at historically high levels, stories from states that cracked down on ineligible food stamp users reveal a stark truth: minimal reforms can slash caseloads by up to 80% without harming the truly vulnerable, exposing how years of loose enforcement have inflated the system to unsustainable proportions. Additionally, the lax oversight stands to drain billions from taxpayers, while some Americans’ needs may go unanswered.

The roots of “food stamps” trace back to the Great Depression. A pilot program launched in 1939 to help struggling families buy surplus agricultural goods.

Under the Food Stamp Act of 1964 under President Lyndon B. Johnson, food stamps became a permanent fixture. It was designed as part of the “War on Poverty,” combating hunger by providing poor Americans with electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards for groceries, excluding hot foods and non-essentials like alcohol.

By the 1970s, about 20 million people were getting food stamps. In a moment, more on how that figure has more than doubled today.

The National School Lunch Program: $17.7 billion cost to taxpayers

Meantime, another food safety net, The National School Lunch Program, provides overlapping benefits for many families. Together with SNAP, it gives poor children help with a total of 5 meals a day per child.

The School Lunch Program was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman on June 4, 1946, as a response to post-World War II concerns over child malnutrition and agricultural surpluses, building on earlier Depression-era pilots to provide taxpayer-funded meals in schools nationwide.

Approximately 21.4 million children got free or reduced-price meals in school year 2024—accounting for about 72.5% of all public school meals served.

This means more than 72% of public school families in America are supposedly unable to adequately support their children’s food needs.

The cost to taxpayers is $17.7 billion per year.

Today’s Soaring Numbers

For poor families eligible for both free or reduced-price school meals and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the programs offer two meals provided directly at school (lunch, and often breakfast through the companion program), plus help with three more via SNAP. SNAP calculates the cost of three low-cost, nutritious meals for a household under the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan.

In fiscal year 2001, 6.1% of Americans—about 17 million people—received SNAP benefits.

Then numbers soared, peaking at 15% of the population (47.6 million) in 2013—the highest rate in the program’s history.

The Covid pandemic triggered another spike, with emergency expansions pushing enrollment above 42 million in 2021.

Current levels remain elevated.

In fiscal year 2024, an average of 41.7 million people, roughly 12.5% of the population, collected food stamps, costing taxpayers $99.8 billion.

Illegal Immigrants

Illegal immigrants are eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches. After the unprecedented surge in illegal immigration under the Biden administration, there were an estimated 640,000–720,000 of the roughly 800,000 undocumented K-12 students receiving free or reduced-price school meals at U.S. taxpayer expense. That is roughly one third of the 21.1 million total participants in 2023–2024.

Illegal immigrant parents can also receive foods stamps for their U.S. born children. Approximately 2.2–3 million U.S.-born citizen children of illegal immigrants get this form of welfare, representing a significant portion of the 18–19 million children on SNAP overall.

Increased Oversight

Bloat in these programs isn’t just theoretical; it’s evident in what happens when states tighten the reins with even basic oversight.

Take Maine, for instance: Under revisions made in October 2014, able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) under age 50 could only get food stamps if they enrolled in vocational education, volunteered an hour a day, or worked 20 hours a week provided they were mentally and physically able.

After one year, the results were remarkable: The food stamp caseload for these childless adults plummeted more than 80%, from above 13,000 to under 2,600, with no widespread reports of increased hunger but clear evidence that many had simply been avoiding work.

Maine isn’t alone. Kansas offers a similar cautionary tale from 2013, when the state reinstated SNAP work requirements for ABAWDs after a waiver period during the recession. Enrollment in this group cratered by 75%, dropping from about 12,000 to just over 3,000 within a year, as thousands either found jobs or exited the program—proving that lax enforcement had allowed ineligible users to linger.

In Georgia, a 2016 pilot in three counties enforcing stricter work rules saw ABAWD participation fall by up to 85% in some areas, with the state now expanding similar requirements statewide as of November 2025, projecting that 96,000 out of 1.4 million recipients could lose benefits if they don’t comply—potentially culling ineligible users amid ongoing debates over fraud.

These examples underscore a broader issue: When oversight is minimal, caseloads swell with people who could support themselves, diverting resources from families in real crisis.

Critics argue this not only inflates costs, but also fosters a “culture of dependency.”

As Congress eyes further reforms, supporters of targeted enforcement say it isn’t about punishing the poor—it’s about ensuring aid reaches those who truly need it, before the program’s goodwill erodes under its own weight.