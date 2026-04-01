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David Zodun's avatar
David Zodun
Apr 1

Politicians and other grifters find funneling money to pet projects and advocacy groups much more lucrative than public infrastructure.

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
Apr 1Edited

I’m old in my sixties. Ive recently been getting rid of all my stuff that no longer serves me. Major declutter, give always, and downsizing.

One thing I did hold on to was all my dvd collection I had boxed up because I was using steaming services. I unsubscribed to all of the streaming services. Canceled my internet, and bought a DVD player.

And so I’m not totally in the dark.. I bought a HDMI to lightening cable that I can hook my iPhone to TV and mirror YouTube videos. That only cost 25 dollars a month on the Visible plan that is owned by Verizon.

I’m disconnecting slowly.

After Katrina… I saw the writing on the graffiti filled walls and moved to rural town. No stop light kind of town.

Best thing I ever did. No traffic, ever! I live on country time. No damn movie theaters or fancy restaurants. No woke nonsense.

In a way.. I’ve been preparing for a time when the SHTF. Minimalist lifestyle. I’m not hoarding for the end times. No stockpiles of crappy survival food. I can live on a flock of chickens just like my grandma did. Raise a pig or two.

I stopped flying in 2010 because of TSA, so I won’t be needing the real ID.

Katrina showed me what happens when the SHTF and it isn’t what people think..

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