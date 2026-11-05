Chart by SharylAttkisson Substack

Democrats just took control of both the House and Senate in a widely described “bloodbath” or blue-wave rout.

Projections and early results show Democratic gains of roughly 25–40 House seats and about 7 Senate seats. That includes flipping traditional red real estate: Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, and Iowa. It adds up to a combined net loss in the neighborhood of 32–47 seats for Republicans.

That places Trump’s 2026 result in the same tier as his 2018 midterms and Bush’s 2006 losses but short of the historic wipeouts under Obama in 2010 or Clinton in 1994.

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Barack Obama’s 2010 midterms produced the largest modern losses for a president’s party, with Democrats dropping 63 House seats and 6 Senate seats for a combined net loss of 69 congressional seats. At the other end of the spectrum, George W. Bush’s party gained 9-10 seats in the 2002 Midterm.

Bill Clinton’s 1994 midterms ranked next, as Democrats lost 54 House seats and 8 Senate seats (a net of 62), handing Republicans control of both chambers for the first time in decades.

Donald Trump’s first-term 2018 midterms followed in ranking, with Republicans losing 41 House seats while gaining 2 in the Senate for a net loss of about 39.

George W. Bush’s 2006 midterms were close behind at a net loss of 36: 30 House and 6 Senate.

Ronald Reagan’s 1982 midterms cost Republicans a net 25 seats: 26 House, offset by a 1-seat Senate gain. Obama’s 2014 midterms produced a net loss of 22: 13 House and 9 Senate.

Reagan’s second-term 1986 results were milder with a net loss of 13: 5 House and 8 Senate. That’s followed by George H.W. Bush’s 1990 midterms and a net loss of 9: 8 House and 1 Senate. Then, Joe Biden’s 2022 midterms wit a net loss of 8: 9 House, offset by a 1-seat Senate gain.

There are usually big losses in the Midterms for the party in power—but not always. George W. Bush’s 2002 midterms produced a rare net gain of 9–10 seats. Clinton’s 1998 midterms saw a net gain of 4 seats: all in the House.

In general, Presidents who served a second consecutive term lost fewer seats in their second term Midterm than in their first term. Trump lost more with a second term split by a Biden presidency.

The 2026 outcome won’t be near the historically large ‘bloodbaths.’ But losing both House and Senate is not common. Also uncommon are the Democrat flips in red-leaning states like Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, and Ohio.

Below is the chart data in text form for reference.

Chart by SharylAttkisson Substack