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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
19h

Considering here in MN where democrats have an 8:1 advantage using 'vouching' I would consider every election in large metro areas complete fraud. Since a 'republican' congress did nothing but the BBB for two years nothing is changing and demonrats have no 'bad guys' to highlight anymore.

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Principles vs Tribes's avatar
Principles vs Tribes
19h

This is the first midterm that has all-but-ensured that the winning party will control the Senate after the next presidential election, and in which said party has also tried (and nearly succeeded) implementing a federal election takeover AND packing the Supreme Court the last time it had majorities (https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/1).

There are no Manchins and Sinemas to stop Democrats from tossing the filibuster and abolishing the republic if they find themselves with 51 senate seats, 218 house seats, and the White House on January 21, 2029. They will do it. They've been saying they will do it for five years. The only thing that can stop them is a red wave in 2028, which they will try to prevent by burning the country down for the next two years and blaming the White House.

So yes, this midterm is different. It might be the second-to-last election in US history.

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