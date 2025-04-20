A disturbing surge of swatting attacks has struck media personalities, conservative influencers, and me too. The FBI is investigating. FBI Director Kash Patel has said, “This isn’t about politics—weaponizing law enforcement against ANY American is not only morally reprehensible but also endangers lives, including those of our officers. That will not be tolerated.”

“Swatting” is the crime of making calls to report fake emergencies in order to provoke armed police responses. The calls often claim a shooting, hostage situation, or bomb threat—to dispatch heavily armed police, typically SWAT teams, to a victim’s address. As federal and local authorities scramble to investigate, the incidents highlight the growing threat of swatting in a polarized digital age.

The attack on me and my family, like many swatting attacks, included not only the hoax report but also a flurry of other harassment tactics and threats.

Read on for details.

The most recent wave of swatting attacks against high profile figures began approximately March 9. Some victims are vocal supporters of President Donald Trump or have engaged with Elon Musk on X.

On March 14, FBI Director Kash Patel posted on social media:

“I want to address the alarming rise in ‘Swatting’ incidents targeting media figures. The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.”

The attacks on me and my family started onTuesday, April 15 at 3:02 a.m. —not with a call to police, but with an email sent to city council members. The email was designed to provoke an overnight police response to my house. It read: “I’m so fuc*ed” and “I live at [address]. I was arguing with my girlfriend and I accidentally stabbed her to death. I’m so sorry, I did’t mean to. Just send an ambulance, no cops.”

The email was sent under the name “Nomen Nescio” from “nobody@dizum.com.” Police say swatters frequently co-opt email addresses belonging to other people, obtained through data leaks. When their trail is followed, it frequently leads to foreign dead ends.

As police reported to my home, pizza deliveries were being made there. Swatters in the recent rash of attacks have frequently ordered pizzas in the names of the targeted victims, sometimes spoofing the victim’s phone number. Additionally, they used my email address to attempt to sign me up for a bunch of online porn sites, and shared it with scamsters who began attempting financial transactions resulting in a flurry of email traffic and spam.

Around the same time, pizzas were being delivered to my daughter, in her name, to her home in another city.

That night began a series of threatening emails to me from “Nomen Nescio”:

“Hey bitch…It’s hilarious how powerless you are”

“Hey bitch…Nobody's coming to save you or your c*nt daughter”

“Hey bitch…Nobody’s coming to save you”

The attempts to instill fear didn’t work in my case. Yes, swatting is a very serious and dangerous crime— some liken it to attempted murder since the perpetrator is trying to get you hurt or killed in a police call— but at its heart, it’s a crime of simpletons and cowards. It requires little effort and almost no smarts. The main ingredient necessary is a cloak of untraceability.

I promptly reported the swatting at my home to the FBI. The local police had apparently not coordinated with a report to the FBI. Meantime, the harassing and threatening emails continued. The next day, they shifted markedly in tone. (Some swatters are actually groups who hand off tasks day to day.) The newer batch of emails seemed designed to sound as though the swatters were Mideast terrorists targeting Americans and America, and they attacked the FBI as the “Federal Bitches of Israel.”

Recent Swatting Victims

While most victims in the recent wave lean conservative, some Democrats, including five Connecticut congressmen, reported hoax bomb threats on November 28, 2024, prompting police responses. These incidents suggest swatting is not exclusively politically motivated but often targets high-profile individuals across the spectrum.

Here are some of the other swattings that have been reported in recent weeks:

Gunther Eagleman (March 13–14, 2025): The conservative influencer with 1.3 million X followers reported a swatting incident involving a fake hostage situation at his home. Eagleman, who maintains good relations with local police, noted extra patrols were added, and he vowed to identify the perpetrator.

Catturd (March 13–16, 2025): The popular X personality reported armed police arriving at his home due to a hoax call, part of the broader wave targeting conservatives.

Matt Van Swol (March 16, 2025): The conservative commentator was swatted at 2 a.m. on his birthday while his three children slept upstairs in their North Carolina home. Video footage showed armed police approaching, and his wife, Erin Derham, suspected swatting after seeing similar reports on X. The couple had warned local police of potential targeting due to their activism for Hurricane Helene aid.

Dustin Grage (March 13–16, 2025): The Townhall columnist reported his family was swatted late Saturday night, urging other conservative figures to take precautions.

Walter Curt (March 13–16, 2025): The conservative figure reported a swatting incident, though details are limited.

Chase Geiser (March 11–12, 2025): The InfoWars host was swatted twice within 24 hours, the first incident occurring two days after the murder of his colleague Jamie White on March 9. In the second attack, 6–8 police officers used a PA system to order Geiser out of his home, where he was handcuffed at gunpoint. His wife was woken, and police informed them of a fake call from someone pretending to be Geiser, threatening to kill his family.

Nick Sortor (March 13–16, 2025): The conservative podcaster reported that both his father and sister were swatted at their homes on the same day, with armed police responding to hoax calls.

Shawn Farash (March 13–16, 2025): The conservative host reported police arriving at his home due to an emergency call reporting a fake crime.

Joe Pagliarulo (March 12, 2025): The Texas-based talk show host played door camera footage on his program, showing an armed officer responding to a fake disturbance report. Pagliarulo nearly confronted the officer with his own firearms, unaware it was law enforcement, underscoring the risk of deadly misunderstandings.

Larry Taunton (March 16, 2025): The conservative podcaster was woken around 1 a.m. by his dog’s agitation, only to face armed police at his Alabama home. He credited “good trigger discipline” by police for preventing tragedy, as many targeted influencers are gun owners.

Owen Shroyer (February 2025): The pardoned January 6 defendant was swatted at his Austin, Texas, home, forced to lie on the ground and crawl backward before convincing officers it was a hoax.

The Dangers and History of Swatting

The term “swatting” emerged around 2008, tied to online gaming disputes where players would “swat” rivals to disrupt them. Perpetrators often use tactics like caller ID spoofing or voice modulation to obscure their identity, making the calls appear credible.

The danger lies in the high-stakes response it provokes. Police, believing they’re addressing a life-threatening situation, arrive prepared for violence, often with weapons drawn. Victims, unaware of the hoax, may react defensively—especially if armed themselves—risking deadly confrontations. The chaos can also endanger neighbors, passersby, and responding officers. Beyond physical risks, swatting inflicts emotional trauma and diverts law enforcement resources from genuine emergencies.

The crime first gained notoriety in the early 2010s within online gaming communities, particularly on platforms like Xbox Live and Twitch. Early incidents targeted streamers, whose live audiences could witness the chaos unfold.

One of the first high-profile cases occurred in 2013, when a swatter targeted YouTuber Jordan Mathewson, known as Kootra, during a live stream. Armed police stormed his Colorado office after a fake shooting report, an event captured on camera.

The phenomenon escalated with tragic outcomes. In 2017, a swatting incident in Wichita, Kansas, turned deadly when Andrew Finch, an innocent 28-year-old, was killed by police responding to a fake hostage call.

The incident began over a Call of Duty: WWII gaming dispute. Two players were arguing over a $1.50 wager. The players were Shane Gaskill and Casey Viner. During the argument, Gaskill gave Viner his former address— pretending it was his current address— and then dared Viner to swat it.

Viner then enlisted the help of a known swatter named Tyler Barriss. Barriss called Wichita police, falsely reporting a shooting and hostage situation at the address.

Police responded. Andrew Finch, an innocent resident unrelated to the dispute, stepped outside, and a police officer fatally shot him, mistaking his movements as a threat.

Barriss was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Viner to 15 months, and Gaskill to 18 months in prison.

Finch’s family received a $5 million settlement.

Another notable case involved a 2015 swatting of gamer Joshua Peters in Minnesota, where police raided his home live on stream, terrifying his family. Barriss was also linked to that incident.

Public figures have increasingly become targets. In 2014, actress Mila Kunis and singer Justin Bieber were swatted, followed by celebrities like Tom Cruise and Kim Kardashian.

Politicians, including former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) (swatted multiple times since 2022) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida), have also been hit. While most incidents end without physical harm, the psychological toll and potential for violence remain high.

Legal Consequences

Swatting is a federal crime in the U.S., often prosecuted under laws against making false reports, cyberstalking, or interstate threats. Penalties can include prison time, fines, and restitution.

The 2017 Finch case marked a turning point, prompting stricter enforcement.

In 2020, a Tennessee teen was sentenced to four years for swatting over 20 victims, including schools and homes.

However, catching perpetrators is difficult due to their use of encrypted apps, VPNs, and spoofing technology. Many cases remain unsolved, frustrating victims and law enforcement.

At least 38 states plus Washington D.C. have passed or are enforcing anti-swatting laws or statutes explicitly addressing swatting. Penalties range from misdemeanors with fines and up to 1 year in jail, to felonies with up to 20 years in prison if there are injuries or deaths.

States like California, Florida, Maryland, and New Jersey have robust laws, while others rely on broader false reporting statutes. Pending legislation in states like Missouri and New York suggests more may join.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and local police are investigating the recent swatting wave as a coordinated campaign, given the timing and targeting patterns. Sources indicate the FBI is exploring links to domestic political extremism, though no group has claimed responsibility.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on April 10, 2025, acknowledging the “uptick in swatting incidents” and urging public figures to report suspicious activity. Local police departments, particularly in Texas, North Carolina, and Alabama, have increased patrols around targeted individuals’ homes. However, the anonymity of swatters and the volume of incidents pose significant hurdles.

In a statement to me for my television program Full Measure, the FBI says it is “seeing an increase in swatting events across the country and we take potential hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. Knowingly providing false information to emergency service agencies about a possible threat to life drains law enforcement resources, costs thousands of dollars, and, most importantly, puts innocent people at risk. We work closely with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility, share information, and take appropriate investigative action. As always, we encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.”

On April 19, after the swatting incident on me and my family, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted on X:

“The Director and our leadership team met this morning about our ongoing efforts to bring the perpetrators behind these dangerous swatting incidents to justice. These investigations are ongoing. I assure you, we are fully engaged. Some of these investigations are complicated and require more time to conduct properly. This is NOT an excuse, just an explanation.

We need your help though. If you have been a victim of a swatting incident, and haven’t yet notified your local FBI field office, please make contact.

We will also keep you updated here, and on the @FBIDirectorKash account, on our ongoing transparency efforts, our violent crime initiatives, our cybercrime prevention initiatives, our assistance on violent-criminal deportation efforts, our crimes against children operations, and our counter terror operations. We will also share what we can on our continued counter intelligence efforts to mitigate the ongoing efforts by hostile actors to damage our great country in the ongoing information warfare environment.”