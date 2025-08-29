Sharyl’s Substack

Chiadrum
3h

What a bizarre world we live in. My Mom and sister and brother in law are far left hippies. They freely admit that we are being poisoned from every angle. But they despise RFK and his assault on $cience. My sister is literally a decorated science teacher and my brother in law an environmental lawyer. They should be RFK’s biggest supporters. He is actually their dream candidate. But the propaganda is so thick and pervasive that they can’t see their hands in front of their own faces. Amazing.

7h

We've been waiting for "somebody to do something," and RFK Jr is actually answering the call. Let's give him a chance.

Anthony Fauci as an alternative was no alternative at all.

