In the bustling political arena of New York City, former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s current bid for mayor serves as a reminder of America’s enduring fascination with political dynasties.

As the son of Mario Cuomo, who served three terms as New York’s governor from 1983 to 1994, Andrew’s campaign leverages a familiar name that carries weight in Democratic circles and beyond.

Running as an independent against Socialist Zohran Mamdani and Republican Curtis Sliwa, Cuomo’s entry into the race underscores a broader pattern: voters often gravitate toward candidates with lineage in power, even if it means overlooking potentially more qualified outsiders.

This phenomenon isn’t unique to the Cuomos or even to modern times—it’s woven into the fabric of democratic politics worldwide.

Name recognition acts like a shortcut for voters, evoking trust, nostalgia, or even celebrity status in an era of information overload.

Prominent U.S. Political Dynasties

There’s a long history of political families dominating the landscape. From the founding era to today, these dynasties have produced presidents, governors, senators, and more, often building on the legacies of their forebears. Here are some of the most notable examples:

The Adams Family : John Adams, the second U.S. president (1797–1801), and his son John Quincy Adams, the sixth president (1825–1829), set an early precedent for father-son successions in the White House. John Quincy also served as secretary of state and a congressman, emphasizing the family’s intellectual and diplomatic prowess.

The Harrison Family : William Henry Harrison, the ninth president (1841), was grandfather to Benjamin Harrison, the 23rd president (1889–1893). Both were Whig/Republican figures, with Benjamin also serving as a senator from Indiana, illustrating how military heroism (William Henry’s War of 1812 fame) can propel family legacies.

The Roosevelt Family : Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president (1901–1909), and his fifth cousin Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd president (1933–1945), represent one of the most impactful dynasties. Theodore was a progressive reformer and Nobel Peace Prize winner, while FDR led the nation through the Great Depression and World War II with his New Deal policies.

The Taft Family : William Howard Taft, the 27th president (1909–1913) and later chief justice of the Supreme Court, was followed by his son Robert A. Taft, a long-serving Ohio senator known as “Mr. Republican” for his conservative influence in the mid-20th century. The family also included governors and other officials in Ohio.

The Kennedy Family : Often called America’s “royal family,” it began with Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., a businessman and ambassador to the UK. His sons included John F. Kennedy, the 35th president (1961–1963); Robert F. Kennedy, attorney general and New York senator; and Edward “Ted” Kennedy, a Massachusetts senator for nearly 47 years. Other relatives like Joseph P. Kennedy II (congressman) and Patrick Kennedy (congressman) extended the lineage. Robert F. Kennedy Junior is the current head of Health and Human Services.

The Rockefeller Family : Descended from oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller, the political branch includes Nelson Rockefeller, vice president under Gerald Ford (1974–1977) and four-term New York governor; his brother Winthrop, Arkansas governor; and nephew Jay Rockefeller, West Virginia senator for three decades.

The Bush Family : Prescott Bush, Connecticut senator (1952–1963), was the father of George H.W. Bush, the 41st president (1989–1993) and vice president under Reagan. George H.W.’s son George W. Bush became the 43rd president (2001–2009). Another son, Jeb Bush, served as Florida governor (1999–2007), while grandson George P. Bush was Texas land commissioner (2015–2023).

The Clinton Family : Bill Clinton, the 42nd president (1993–2001), paved the way for his wife Hillary Clinton, who arguably served as New York senator (2001–2009), and secretary of state (2009–2013) because of her name.

The Cuomo Family : Mario Cuomo, New York governor (1983–1994), father to Andrew Cuomo, New York governor (2011–2021) and current NYC mayoral candidate.

The Daley Family : Richard J. Daley, the notorious Chicago mayor (1955–1976), and his son Richard M. Daley, Chicago mayor (1989–2011), dominated Windy City politics for decades.

Other Notables: The Lodges (Massachusetts senators like Henry Cabot Lodge), Frelinghuysens (New Jersey politicians across centuries), Bayards (Delaware senators), and Longs (Louisiana's Huey and Russell Long) round out a tapestry of regional powerhouses.

International Political Dynasties

This trend extends far beyond our borders. Internationally, family ties often intertwine with national identity, cultural norms, or even authoritarian structures.

The Trudeau Family (Canada) : Pierre Trudeau, prime minister (1968–1979, 1980–1984) is father to Justin Trudeau, current prime minister since 2015, who has focused on controversial progressive policies such as climate change theory.

The Nehru-Gandhi Family (India) : Jawaharlal Nehru, first prime minister (1947–1964), daughter Indira Gandhi (prime minister 1966–1977, 1980–1984), son Rajiv Gandhi (prime minister 1984–1989), daughter-in-law Sonia Gandhi (Congress party leader), and grandson Rahul Gandhi (opposition leader) have shaped post-independence India.

The Bhutto Family (Pakistan) : Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, prime minister (1973–1977), daughter Benazir Bhutto (prime minister 1988–1990, 1993–1996), and grandson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (foreign minister) have been central to the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The Kim Family (North Korea) : Kim Il-sung (leader 1948–1994), son Kim Jong-il (1994–2011), and grandson Kim Jong-un (since 2011) represent a hereditary dictatorship.

The Marcos Family (Philippines) : Ferdinand Marcos, the controversial president (1965–1986), and son Bongbong Marcos (president since 2022), highlighting a controversial revival.

The Duterte Family (Philippines) : Rodrigo Duterte, president (2016–2022), daughter Sara Duterte (vice president since 2022).

The Aquino Family (Philippines) : The Aquino political dynasty has produced two presidents, five senators and several members of the House of Representatives. Corazon Aquino was president (1986–1992), and so was her son Benigno Aquino III (2010–2016).

The Lee Family (Singapore) : Lee Kuan Yew, prime minister (1959–1990), son Lee Hsien Loong (prime minister 2004–2024).

The Park Family (South Korea) : Park Chung-hee, president (1963–1979), daughter Park Geun-hye (president 2013–2017, impeached).

The Kirchner Family (Argentina) : Néstor Kirchner, president (2003–2007), wife Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (president 2007–2015, vice president 2019–2023).

Other Examples : The Chiang family in Taiwan (Chiang Kai-shek and son Chiang Ching-kuo), the Arslan family in Lebanon, and the Chowdhury family in Bangladesh further illustrate global patterns.



Not Always a Sure Bet

While political names often succeed through inherited advantages like fundraising networks and media savvy, they aren’t invincible. Voters can reject them when scandals, shifting ideologies, or stronger challengers emerge, proving that name alone isn’t enough in competitive races.

Take Democrat Hillary Clinton, whose bids for the presidency fell short twice: In 2008, she lost the party’s nomination to Barack Obama despite the Clinton brand, and in 2016, she again lost to Republican Donald Trump amid controversies like her email scandals.

Similarly, Jeb Bush, with his family’s presidential pedigree, entered the 2016 Republican primary as a frontrunner but was outdone by Trump’s populist surge, suspending his campaign after poor showings in early states.

These failures remind us that while familiar names open doors, electoral success may demand more than just ancestry.