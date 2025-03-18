There’s been a wave of incidents sweeping the nation with conservative media figures and public officials reporting “swatting attacks” in the past week.

Swatting is a dangerous hoax where perpetrators make emergency calls to draw armed police to the homes of unsuspecting victims. They do this by falsely claiming the victims, or others at the location, are armed and dangerous, or committing violent crimes. Police show up, frequently in a “SWAT-team” type response, ready for possible violence. This stands to possibly lead to unnecessary harm since the victims generally have no idea that police are the ones breaking down their door—or why, and may react accordingly. Swatting has in the past led to fatalities when law enforcement encounters escalate unpredictably.

There are indications that unsolicited pizza deliveries to the alleged victims’ homes have been used as a precursor or variant of swatting in some cases, often to confirm a target’s presence before escalating to a police call.

All of this has prompted an FBI investigation led by Director Kash Patel, who labeled it a “dangerous trend.”

The alleged targets span a spectrum of right-leaning voices. So far, there are no public reports of suspects being arrested or identified.

Below is a partial list of incidents reported, based on X posts and web sources.

Chronological List of SWAT Incidents Against Conservatives

Chase Geiser (two incidents)

Date: March 11, 2025

Chase Geiser, an InfoWars host, was swatted at his home. This occurred two days after the murder of his colleague Jamie White on March 9, 2025. Armed police arrived, reportedly due to a fake emergency call.

Date: March 12, 2025

Geiser was swatted again within 24 hours of the first incident.

Nick Sortor’s Father and Sister

Date: March 13, 2025

Conservative podcaster Nick Sortor reported that his father and sister were swatted at their homes. The incidents occurred on the same day, with armed police responding to hoax calls.

Shawn Farash

Date: March 13, 2025

Conservative host Shawn Farash reported being swatted, with police arriving at his home due to a fake emergency.

Joe Pagliarulo (Joe Pags)

Date: Approx. March 13–14, 2025

Radio host Joe Pags was reportedly swatted, with police dispatched to his location based on a hoax call.

Gunther Eagleman

Date: Approx. March 13–14, 2025 (exact date uncertain)

Conservative influencer Gunther Eagleman was targeted in a swatting incident, with police responding to a fake emergency at his residence.

“Catturd”

Date: Approx. March 13–14, 2025

The popular X personality Catturd reported being swatted, with armed police showing up at his home due to a hoax call, part of the broader wave of incidents.

Matt Van Swol

Date: March 16, 2025

Conservative commentator Matt Van Swol was swatted at 2 a.m. on his birthday while his three children were asleep upstairs. He shared video footage of armed police approaching his North Carolina home.

Dustin Grage

Date: March 15–16, 2025

Townhall columnist Dustin Grage reported his family was swatted late Saturday night. He urged other conservative figures to take precautions due to the rising trend.

Walter Curt

Date: Approx. March 13–16, 2025

Walter Curt, a conservative figure, reported a swatting incident.

