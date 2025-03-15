If you don’t need this today, you will likely need it in the future.

By Sharyl Attkisson | March 15, 2025

Updated: March 15, 2025

As an investigative journalist, I’ve spent years digging into complex stories, and few are as pressing—or as personal for millions—as Long Covid and what some call “Long Vax.” These conditions, tied to lingering effects of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from infection or vaccination have left people searching for answers.

This page pulls together the latest insights, expert voices, and practical resources to help you navigate this evolving story and find help. (Scroll down for medical doctors and links.)

I’ve compiled information and resources related to lingering or emerging new illnesses suffered by people following Covid and Covid vaccine related to the “spike protein.” Some are getting sick from this even if they had asymptomatic Covid or didn’t feel sick from the vaccination at the time.

Here you can learn more about Triple Anticoagulation Therapy, Iliac Vein Injury, Microclots, Spike Protein Injury, and more.

Read on for details.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a health professional for medical advice.

There’s Hope

Traditional doctors are frequently baffled. They run tests and can’t find the issue. Or they say you might have multiple sclerosis. Or they say they can’t fix the issue. Or they send you to other specialists. Nothing helps. You think you’ve had “all the tests” and nobody can figure it out.

It turns out those on the cutting edge of the research give different tests than your regular doctor and they’ve seen thousands of patients like you.

What’s Happening?

Reports suggest millions globally are grappling with chronic symptoms after Covid infections or vaccines.

The frequency ranges up to 80% of people who had Covid or Covid vaccines (which is almost all of us).

The sickest tend to be those who have had the most cases of Covid and the most vaccines, which are usually the same people.

At the heart of the issue? Microclots—tiny blood vessel blockages that researchers say could explain the fatigue, brain fog, and pain plaguing patients.

Symptoms in the Spotlight

Chest pain (up to 89%)

Fatigue (up to 65%)

Shortness of breath or dyspnea (up to 61%)

Cough and sputum production (up to 59%)

Also:

Extreme tiredness and crashes after activity

Mental fuzziness or “brain fog”

Trouble breathing

Heart palpitations or irregular beats

Persistent pain or nerve issues

Other possible symptoms: retina detachment, tinnitis, hearing problems, gastric problems, atrial fibrillation, heart attack, heart arrhythmia, other heart issues, stroke, fainting, blood clots, paralysis, muscle disorders, iliac vein collapse, pelvic problems, tingling, weakness, heavy legs, and more.

The Bigger Picture

Some scientists see connections between microclots and other chronic illnesses—like arthritis, diabetes, or even Alzheimer’s. Could unraveling Long Covid and Long Vax hold keys to broader health mysteries? It’s a question driving new research.

What’s Being Done About It Today?

Clinicians and researchers are exploring ways to tackle these conditions, often focusing on clearing microclots. Here’s what’s on the table:

Treatments in Focus

Triple Therapy : A mix of blood thinners and clot-busting drugs, repurposed to target microclots—something doctors are testing with patients.

Natural Options: Supplements and nutraceuticals are gaining attention as potential aids.

Links to two important videos are below. Many more resources follow, including links to doctors who can treat Covid and Covid vaccine injuries, and protocols you can consider following yourself at home.

Need help right now? Find Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) formerly Front Line Covid19 Critical Care (FLCCC) I-RECOVER protocols for Covid and Covid vaccine injury here:

https://covid19criticalcare.com/protocol-categories/recovery

Find a doctor who understands these emerging disorders:

https://covid19criticalcare.com/providers/

Find legal resources, doctors, and more at React19:

https://react19.org/for-patients/patient-resources-education

Discussion of various treatments for Long COVID/Long Vax injuries, including methods for detoxing and ridding the body of the spike protein:

https://covid19criticalcare.com/courses/long-story-short-with-dr-been/

Definition of Long Covid/Long Vax:

Millions of individuals suffer from extensive, debilitating symptoms following exposure to the spike protein, either through viral exposure or vaccination. Microclots can cause a number of symptoms including postexertional malaise, fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, heart rhythm abnormalities, and chronic pain. Effective treatments address these symptoms by eliminating these microclots and restoring patients to health.

Understanding the changes in small vessels with microclots

When microclots form in the body, they’re typically broken down easily and removed from the bloodstream. However, when the spike protein is introduced to the blood either through viral infection or vaccination, it causes the formation of amyloid fibrin microclots. These microclots are resistant to fibrinolysis, the body’s normal breakdown process. In some patients, they accumulate, damaging the endothelium in small blood vessels and inhibiting oxygen delivery to the body’s tissues.

These microclots cannot be viewed with a traditional microscope, nor can they always be detected with D-dimer measurements.

Dr. Jordan Vaughn and his team with the Microvascular Research Foundation (MRF) are currently working to validate Flow Cytometry as a quantitative test for the amount of amyloid fibrin. Research directed towards understanding these microclots and the damage they cause to the endothelium will inform treatment protocols.

Related Microvascular Diseases

Large blood vessels are easy to research and understand. The microvasculature is more challenging. But chronic diseases such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Type 2 Diabetes, Microvascular Cardiac Disease, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s are also impacted by changes in the small blood vessels due to microclots. Dr. Vaught says, “If we can fight microclots in Long Covid [and Long Vax], we can fight them in these diseases as well.”

Resources

For in person or telemedicine treatment with MedHelp Clinics with Dr. Jordan Vaughn:

https://medhelpclinics.com

Link to register for Long Covid and Long Vaccine telemedicine evaluation and treatment at MedHelp with Dr. Jordan Vaughn’s team for patients outside of Birmingham, Alabama: https://medhelpclinics.com/services/long-covid/remote-long-covid

Remote treatment also available at Leading Edge Clinic with Dr. Pierre Kory:

https://drpierrekory.com

More resources at: Independent Medical Alliance, formerly Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC): Covid19CriticalCare.com

Iliac Vein Compression

Iliac vein compression isn’t new or uncommon. But when you introduce microclots [related to Covid or Covid vaccine spike protein], this compressed vein becomes compromised. The result? Decreased blood flow that leads to inflammation, additional clots, urinary urgency, chronic pain, POTS, and difficulty walking. Current treatments are effective, but invasive and costly. Dr. Vaughn and is team are looking for better treatments.

The left iliac vein, which sits underneath the right iliac artery in the pelvis, can become compressed independent of a Covid-19 infection and/or vaccination. However, the introduction of the spike protein can lead to damage of the vessel walls that inhibits blood flow to the extremities.

As blood flow slows through this primary vein, it also becomes backed up throughout the smaller surrounding blood vessels. The consequences are far-reaching and can cause previously healthy individuals to become bedbound. Iliac vein stents can be placed, but require surgery and an extended recovery. Through Dr. Vaughn’s research, he hopes to explore non-invasive treatments that are effective and more accessible to patients.

Triple therapy for Long COVID patients

Amyloid fibrin microclots are by nature difficult to remove. However, clinicians have already observed positive outcomes for Long Covid [and Long Vax] patients through triple anticoagulant therapy that includes the use of repurposed anticoagulant, antiplatelet, and fibrinolytic drugs. Additionally, clinicians believe that the use of nutraceuticals and supplements may also aid in microclot removal.

Dr. Vaughn says his goal is to enroll Long Covid and vaccine injured patients in clinical trials to test these treatments and develop proven, research-based treatment protocols.

Watch Sharyl Attkisson’s Full Measure report on Covid and Covid vaccine microclots

Additional Resources:

Clot risk was foretold as early as Dec. 2020 prior to emergency approval of first vaccines

Cites and background on Covid and vaccine spike protein, micro thrombi risk, etc.

Long Vax Treatment Strategy Webinar

Could tiny blood clots be causing long Covid (and long vax) symptoms?

(Not so) rare link between coronavirus vaccines and Long Covid–like illness starts to gain acceptance

Study and list of emerging illnesses related to Long Covid (and, say researchers, same applies to Long Vax)

MedHealth Long Covid Treatment Local or Remote (Dr. Jordan Vaughn)

(Nepronil is a recommended supplement for some who may be having these fibrin and clotting issues, check with a medical professional.)

Learn about the Microvascular Research Foundation by Dr. Jordan Vaughn:

https://mvresearch.org

Some medical experts recommend watching videos by Dr. Been, who discusses the various treatments for Long COVID/Long vax, including methods for detoxing and ridding the body of the spike protein. This might help individuals fine tune the protocol to individual needs. His videos are here: https://covid19criticalcare.com/courses/long-story-short-with-dr-been/.

The following graphic applies to Covid and Long Vax (but is already a bit dated; from a study in Jan. 2023). It explains some but not nearly all symptoms and effects.

Watch: The Clot Factor, A Full Measure Town Hall with Sharyl Attkisson

Read Sharyl Attkisson’s bestseller: Follow the $cience.