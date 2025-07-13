Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
4h

Official claims aren't worth the paper they are printed on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ClaireD's avatar
ClaireD
3h

Best comprehensive review of the measles vaccine controversy!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sharyl Attkisson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture