Mexico is bracing to receive a large number of illegal immigrants deported from the US starting the day that President Donald Trump takes office for a second term.

According to reports, the Mexican government is opening 25 camps or “shelters” to temporarily house deported Mexican citizens. Each facility will be able to take in up to 500 people, for a total of 12,500 at a time.

President Trump first committed to a plan to enact a mass deportation program during an interview on “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson” 16 months ago, in September of 2023.

Above: Donald Trump on “Full Measure,” Sept. 2023

Sharyl: So how do you deal with those, or do you deal with those, who are already here?

Trump: You have to get ‘em out. You have to deport. You have to have a mass deportation program, that right. And you know what? When you say that, they’ll stop coming.

The governor of the Mexican state of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, recently told reporters that Mexico is taking Trump’s deportation plans seriously.

Avila Olmeda says Mexico’s president will ask Trump to send non-Mexican illegal immigrants to their own countries and not through Mexico. Foreigners will not be welcome at the new shelters.

What we do know, throughout his campaign, he threatened to do this, and since he was already president of the United States, we believe this time he will be stricter and tougher when it comes to deportations. We are working to get ready and receive our migrants…These shelters that are being planned are for those being repatriated who are coming from north to south, but no foreigners, only Mexicans, this must be made clear — Mexicans will be welcomed back to their country and their human rights will be respected. Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, Governor, Baja California, Mexico

The deported illegal immigrants will ultimately be transported to their hometowns in the interior of Mexico, says Ávila Olmeda.

