Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
4d

The Missouri River really caught me by surprise!

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CAS's avatar
CAS
4d

Barak Hussain Obama was the country's first MIXED RACE president.

And question #36 is debatable.

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