As the federal government enters a partial shutdown today due to stalled budget negotiations in Congress, millions of Americans may be feeling anxious about the implications.

Some in the media and some political figures are portraying a sky-is-falling scenario.

Everyone will be disrupted! Millions will be hurt! People will die!

However, beyond an isolated horror story or two that certain sources may be able to dig up, history and policy actually provide plenty of reassurance.

Shutdowns have proven to be temporary events and have built-in safeguards to protect essential functions and the economy.

Below, I’ve compiled 17 interesting and comforting points to put things in perspective, drawing from past experiences and current laws. These highlight why shutdowns often amount to more political theater than lasting crisis.

Read on for details.

17 Reasons to Stay Calm Amid the Chaos and Hype

**Federal workers always get back pay**: Thanks to the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019, furloughed or unpaid federal employees receive retroactive compensation once the shutdown ends – no exceptions in modern history.

2. **Furloughs can feel like paid time off**: For non-essential employees sent home during a shutdown, the period of furlough means time away from work, and with guaranteed back pay, it effectively becomes retroactive paid leave – not charged against vacation balances, turning an involuntary break into something akin to a compensated vacation once resolved.

3. **Essential services never stop**: The government designates “essential” operations that continue uninterrupted, ensuring public safety and core functions remain active even without immediate funding.

4. **Social Security payments keep flowing**: Over 66 million beneficiaries will receive their checks on time, as these are funded through dedicated trust funds outside the annual appropriations process.

5. **Medicare and Medicaid stay operational**: Healthcare for seniors, low-income families, and the disabled continues without disruption, with payments to providers processed as usual.

6. **Military personnel remain on duty**: Active-duty service members, including the Coast Guard, continue their work and are guaranteed back pay for any interrupted checks, maintaining national defense without a hitch.

7. **Air travel stays safe**: Air traffic controllers and TSA screeners are essential, so flights operate normally – though workers may face delayed paychecks until resolution.

8. **Border security doesn’t falter**: Customs and Border Protection agents keep working, ensuring ports of entry and immigration enforcement continue seamlessly.

9. **Law enforcement agencies persist**: The FBI, DEA, and federal prisons operate without interruption, keeping communities protected from crime and threats.

Share

10. **National Weather Service forecasts continue**: Meteorologists provide critical weather updates and warnings, helping prevent disasters and save lives.

11. **Veterans’ healthcare endures**: VA hospitals and clinics remain open, delivering essential medical care to those who’ve served our country.

12. **Shutdowns are historically short**: Since 1976, there have been only 10 full shutdowns, with most lasting less than a week – a testament to quick congressional resolutions under pressure.

13. **Even the longest shutdown was relatively short**: The record-holder, from 2018-2019, lasted just 35 days before ending, proving these events always conclude without permanent closure. It would be difficult for anyone to point to any enduring impact.

14. **Economic recovery is swift**: The 2018-2019 shutdown supposedly cost about $11 billion on paper, but the U.S. economy rebounded fully, with no long-term GDP damage.

15. **Mail delivery marches on**: The U.S. Postal Service is self-funded through stamps and fees, so your packages and letters arrive without inordinate delays (beyond usual).

16. **Food safety inspections continue**: Essential FDA and USDA staff keep monitoring meat, poultry, and other products to prevent health risks.

17. **No impact on stock markets long-term**: Historical data shows Wall Street often shrugs off shutdowns, with indices recovering or even gaining post-resolution.

In summary, while the current shutdown may cause temporary interruptions to some people like delayed non-essential services (think national park closures or slowed passport processing), the system’s safeguards always seem to ensure no long lasting effects.

America has weathered these Congress-created storms before… and emerged resilient.