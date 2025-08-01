One in Four Hospitalized Medicare Patients 'Harmed' in Hospital
But hospitals do a poor job of recognizing, tracking, and fixing problems.
25% of hospitalized Medicare patients suffered harm in hospital
43% of those cases were preventable
Teaching hospitals “missed” cases of harm at a far greater rate than other hospitals
In a telling revelation about the state of patient safety in U.S. hospitals, a new report from the Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General (OIG) has uncovered startling proof that hospitals failed to document nearly half of all “patient harm events” suffered by Medicare patients.
The report highlights how this oversight stems from inconsistent interpretations as to what constitutes "harm," and leaves hospitals without crucial dat to prevent future incidents. It also arguably gives them plausible deniability when they don’t fix their issues.
Read on for details.
OIG defined patient harm as any undesirable clinical outcome—not caused by
underlying disease—that was the result of medical care or that occurred in a health
care setting, including the failure to provide needed care.
This could include cases of botched surgery, adverse events from medicine, patient given the wrong information or dose, misdiagnoses, hospital-acquired infections, and more.
The new analysis draws from a sample of 299 “harm events” documented in an earlier OIG study. That study, published in October of 2018, found that one in four hospitalized Medicare patients suffered harm, with 43% of those cases preventable.
The new OIG report says there’s been progress but persistent gaps remain.
The OIG's investigation involved surveying 154 hospitals about 266 of the events referred to in 2019. It revealed that hospital staff often overlooked harms because they viewed them as routine complications or side effects of treatment (46% of missed cases), or because hospital policies didn't require reporting unless the outcome was severe, like serious injury or death (16%).
Other reasons why harm went unaddressed included difficulty distinguishing harm from a patient's underlying condition (20%) or events occurring after the patient was discharged from the hospital and there wasn’t appropriate follow-up (4%).
Notably, surgery- and procedure-related harms were missed at a higher rate (73%) than other categories like medication errors or infections (54%), potentially because these are seen as inherent risks.
Teaching hospitals, which handle more complex cases, fared worse than other hospitals, missing a startling 62% of harm events compared to 46% in non-teaching facilities.
Another shortfall was revealed in processes even when harms were captured. Only a fraction (about 35%) were actually investigated. This low follow-through, the report argues, creates a "knowledge gap" that perpetuates harm, with some serious cases involving permanent injury or death going unaddressed.
Looking ahead, the OIG is calling for stronger federal leadership to standardize harm definitions and create a comprehensive "taxonomy" of patient harm events, involving agencies like the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) alongside “industry partners.”
The OIG says this would help hospitals capture a broader range of incidents, from common preventable errors to rare severe ones. Meantime, without better tracking and accountability, the cycle of avoidable harm in America's hospitals could continue, affecting vulnerable Medicare beneficiaries and beyond.
Read the report for yourself here: https://oig.hhs.gov/documents/evaluation/10840/OEI-06-18-00401.pdf
I was almost an injury case. I was admitted through ER by a staff hospitalist (infectious disease doc) for a small bowel obstruction, who refused to add potassium to my IV, even though I'd had an NG tube sucking my stomach, no food and my Labs showed dangerously low potassium. Thanks to my wife, a retired family practice doc, who took it upon herself to find the surgical residents to come take over my care before I had an arythmia or heart attack.
I could have easily become a statistic. And the worst part is when my wife suggested adding potassium to my IV to the admitting physician he shrugged it off with a "I'm not worried about it." Alfred E Newman with a stethoscope
Before Co Vi D, Medical Malpractice was a major cause of death, up there with cancer and heart disease. Some years reaching 400,000. During Co Vi D, most of this type of data was scrubbed from internet searches.
As Tulsi Gabbard just stated, the Deep State censorship and Operation MockingBird is still operational. Which she is trying to shut down now.