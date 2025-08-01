Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul R's avatar
Paul R
3d

I was almost an injury case. I was admitted through ER by a staff hospitalist (infectious disease doc) for a small bowel obstruction, who refused to add potassium to my IV, even though I'd had an NG tube sucking my stomach, no food and my Labs showed dangerously low potassium. Thanks to my wife, a retired family practice doc, who took it upon herself to find the surgical residents to come take over my care before I had an arythmia or heart attack.

I could have easily become a statistic. And the worst part is when my wife suggested adding potassium to my IV to the admitting physician he shrugged it off with a "I'm not worried about it." Alfred E Newman with a stethoscope

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
3d

Before Co Vi D, Medical Malpractice was a major cause of death, up there with cancer and heart disease. Some years reaching 400,000. During Co Vi D, most of this type of data was scrubbed from internet searches.

As Tulsi Gabbard just stated, the Deep State censorship and Operation MockingBird is still operational. Which she is trying to shut down now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sharyl Attkisson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture