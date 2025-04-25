Despite the hype over supposed climate change, 95% of California fires are human causes, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Primary factors so far in the 2025 California fires are utility company infractions and arsonists.

As Southern California struggles to recover from the devastating wildfires that swept through earlier this year, officials are once again zeroing in on faulty power lines as causing some of the biggest fires, Palisades (23,707 acres burned) and Eaton (14,021 acres burned).

Additionally, there have been multiple arrests and prosecutions involving suspected arsonists. At least one illegal immigrant with a criminal record is among the arson suspects.

The fires, including the Palisades, Eaton, and Kenneth fires, caused unprecedented destruction, killing at least 29 people, destroying over 12,000 structures, and scorching tens of thousands of acres.

While news stories often frame wildfires as climate-driven, official reports consistently point to human-caused ignitions, particularly from power lines. This disconnect reflects a tendency by the media to overemphasize supposed environmental factors while downplaying preventable utility failures, as seen in news coverage of the 2025 fires.

For some of the largest and most destructive fires, there are multiple allegations against Southern California Edison utility company after its power lines were implicated.

The first fire in the 2025 group was the small Lachman Fire, which broke out on January 1, in the Los Angeles area. It was contained the same day and limited to eight acres with no structures damaged. The first major fire was the Palisades Fire, which ignited six days later on January 7. It quickly become one of the most destructive, burning over 23,000 acres.

The last major fires, the Eaton Fire in Altadena and the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, were both fully contained on January 31. “Full containment” means control lines were established to stop the fire's spread, though some hot spots may have persisted.

Utility-Caused Fires

For the Eaton Fire, Southern California Edison (SCE) is under scrutiny after allegations that a retired, unmaintained high-voltage line that was dormant since 1971, was briefly re-energized by a nearby active line’s magnetic field, sparking the blaze.

Lawyers suing the utility company claim it neglected to remove or properly inspect the idle line. That would be a violation of California regulations requiring the removal of unused infrastructure.

The Hurst Fire near Sylmar is also suspected to have been ignited by downed Southern California Edison equipment during fierce Santa Ana winds, with eyewitness reports noting transmission towers catching fire.

A 2022 audit criticized utilities like SCE for “seriously deficient” wildfire prevention plans, noting uninsulated lines and outdated equipment in high-risk areas. The 2019 Saddle Ridge Fire, sparked by SCE’s poorly maintained transmission tower components, mirrors the current investigations into the Hurst and Eaton fires, revealing ongoing maintenance lapses.

Since 1992, over 3,600 wildfires in the U.S. have been tied to power generation and distribution, including eight of the California’s most destructive fires. That includes the 2017 Thomas Fire where SCE lines collided in high winds, and the 2018 Camp Fire blamed on PG&E’s neglected transmission line. The 2021 Dixie Fire, which scorched nearly a million acres, was traced to a tree hitting PG&E lines.

Despite utilities’ claims of annual inspections, critics argue that lax oversight by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and inadequate vegetation management around power lines perpetuate these risks, costing billions in damages and many lives.

Arsonists?

Arsonists who purposely set fires also played a role in the California fires.

Juan Manuel Sierra is an illegal immigrant with a prior felony conviction arrested on January 9, as a “person of interest” in connection with the Kenneth fire in West Hills. He was then detained by immigration authorities for illegally entering the U.S. from Mexico.

Sierra, 33, was initially picked up on a probation violation for his felony assault conviction after allegedly attempting to start a fire with a blowtorch. Residents chased, caught, and detained him before police arrived. No arson charges have been filed against him in Ventura County as of the latest public reports.

Jose Carranza-Escobar, 39, is a transient who was arrested in Azusa on January 10, after allegedly admitting to starting a brush fire in Pioneer Park. Azusa police, responding to reports of a fire around 11:30 p.m., found Carranza-Escobar near the flames. He faces three arson charges and up to nine years in prison if convicted.

Alejandro Martinez, 41, was arrested on February 3. He was charged with felony arson for starting a brush fire near the Chatsworth Reservoir. As with Sierra, residents detained him before deputies arrested him.

Ruben Montes was arrested on January 12, in Irwindale, California, for actively setting fires near Rivergrade Road and the 605 Freeway. He was caught by firefighters and charged with arson, facing up to seven years in prison.

Travis Glodt was arrested and charged with arson. But the criminal case was reported to be suspended due to concerns over his competency to stand trial.

Gloria Mandich, 60, was arrested on January 8, for allegedly starting a brush fire near Leo Carrillo State Park in Los Angeles County. She was charged with felony arson and booked into Ventura County Jail. There are no further news reports on progress.

An unnamed suspect was arrested and charged with arson on January 13 or 14 in Los Angeles after a resident saw him setting fire to a tree. He reportedly admitted to starting the fire and stated he liked the smell of burning leaves.

Another unnamed female suspect was arrested and charged with arson the same day for setting fire to piles of trash. She reportedly admitted to enjoying causing chaos and destruction.

And a third unnamed suspect was arrested on January 12, in North Hollywood for using a barbecue lighter to light fires. The suspect had an outstanding felony warrant already issued against him.

Authorities have highlighted the complexity of proving and prosecuting arson cases, particularly those involving homeless and/or other mentally ill people. California has see a spike in both in recent decades.

Officials said that many arson incidents involve “warming or cooking fires started by homeless people. “Diversion programs” often reject arson defendants due to public safety concerns, leaving jail or prison as primary options.

California’s wildfires were fueled by dry conditions, and they were whipped up by Santa Ana winds. However, all of the causes identified to date point to human factors— whether it’s arson, utility-related issues, or lack of properly maintaining woods and brush land.

