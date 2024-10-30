Kamala Harris has declined my interview requests, as Joe Biden did for years. Both of them would have received a thorough interview with plenty of opportunities to fully address questions and express their ideas, as I gave to Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Junior, and other Democrats and Republicans who did agree to interviews.

Since Harris will not be doing an interview with me before the election, below are some of the questions I would like to have asked, in addition to news-of-the-day questions. One of my goals is to ask a mix of questions reflecting on current events, as well as some questions the candidate hasn’t been asked by other reporters.

Realistically, when interviewing a candidate for the limited time they allow, a reporter only has the opportunity to ask a handful of questions, so there is no way I would have been able to ask more than a couple of these, but I thought it might be interesting to publish them.

Questions for Kamala Harris

You have implied Biden is and was always up to the job, mentally. If that’s the case, why did you support him being removed as a candidate?

If, in four years, you win the Democratic primary, but Democrat party leaders later decide there is a stronger or better candidate, and replaces you with someone who didn’t go through the process or get any votes, will you support your removal? If not, why did you support Biden’s removal?

You have publicly changed your positions on a number of issues. How can voters know whether you aren’t just doing that to get elected and wouldn’t change back to your former positions, if elected?

You said you were the last person in the room regarding the disastrous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. What did you specifically do and say?

You say you wouldn’t ban fracking. Does that mean you support fracking? If not, why wouldn’t you ban it? Would you support any restrictions on fracking?

How would you define or explain what fracking is, in simple terms?

Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and other candidates spoke to specific questions about their mental health, and drug and alcohol use. For you:

Have you ever had a mental health evaluation? If so, what is the context and what were the results?

What illegal drugs have you used, if any, and how often, from the time you became a US senator through today? When was the last time you used an illegal drug, including marijuana, and what were the circumstances?

What prescription drugs have you taken in the past four years and how often?

Many have circulated videos of your interviews and speeches where observers note you sound slurry and possibly inebriated. As vice president, how often have you drank alcohol, how much, and what kind (if any)?

Have you ever used or taken drugs prior to a speech or interview? If so, details?

What are some of the names of people currently inside the Biden administration on whom you would rely for advice and appoint to key positions?

What are some of the names of people not currently inside the Biden administration on whom you would rely for advice and appoint to key positions?

You said nothing comes to mind that you would change from your Biden administration experience. This seems to imply that you do not conduct crucial lessons learned analyses, which could be worriesome. Or else, you have analyzed lessons learned but felt there were no lessons to be learned. Is that the case?

Specifically: