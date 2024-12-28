This post includes a list and links to important and exclusive reporting from around the world from my TV program “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson”

The story links (after the summary below) are organized by: Border and National Security, Health, Whistleblowers, and Other

The newest story in each category is at the top in reverse chronological order.

As we close out 2024, I am heartened by the fact that—unlike most TV news programs, the viewership of my Sunday TV program, Full Measure— is up significantly in our tenth year.

We’re like no other news program today.

Over the ten years, we’ve featured good old-fashioned reporting on issues of importance to Americans from most states in the mainland US as well as Cuba, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Korea, Mexico, Morocco, Panama, Poland, Puerto Rico, Russia, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, The Philippines, and Vietnam.

Full Measure was typically ahead of the curve.

If you watched Full Measure, you know I began reporting in 2015 on the illegal immigration crisis that was becoming a global phenomonen causing political and social tensions in most every western society.

Also starting in 2015, I began reporting on the disproportionate amount of violent crime traced to illegal immigrants. In 2017, I began investigating the controversies over Sanctuary Cities and their impact.

And in 2021, we were the first television news crew on the scene at the Southern Border after President Biden’s inauguration to document the overnight halt of border wall construction. I also interviewed residents and officials in border towns who rightly predicted chaos was soon to follow.

With expert help, I investigated the questionable behavior of key instigators in the January 6 riots who appeared from behind police lines and conferred extensively with law enforcement before joining the crowd and leading folks through the police lines.

And I have exclusively documented the long and outrageous list of Media Misses— biased and inaccurate reporting surrounding Donald Trump.

In 2016, I exposed the missteps on the Zika scare. I later reported on the dangers of gadolinium in MRI contrast dye, the link between baby powder and cancer, the facts about 5G radiation, the scandal of statin medicine, health issues caused by fluoride, the FDA’s disputed approval of new Alzheimer’s medicines against the advice of its advisers, and corruption in government behavior and actions regarding vaccine injuries. The latter included an exclusive report on the US government’s one time chief witness in defending vaccines. It revealed that the expert, Dr. Andrew Zimmerman, notified the government years ago that he’d changed his mind and come to learn through scientific advances that vaccines can cause autism after all. As I reported, Dr. Zimmerman signed a sworn affidavit at the request of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stating that the government (the Department of Justice) fired him as an expert witness when he expressed his opinion, covered it up, and went on to misrepresent his opinion in vaccine court to defend subsequent vaccine-autism claims.

On Covid, Full Measure was the first place where you may have heard, in early 2020, a top government scientists who worked on the mRNA Covid vaccines predict the vaccines “wouldn’t last very long or work very well,” that government analysts had concluded very early in the pandemic that Covid was man-manipulated, that the Omicron variant was also likely the result of a lab-manipulated coronavirus, and that there would be many more such outbreaks of altered coronavirus due to its ubiquitousness.

Also starting in 2020, I searched and found the last town in the US that got its first case of Covid, documented the government’s illogical denial of natural immunity, followed the money with the controversializing of hydroxychloroquine, exposed CDC’s intentional disinformation as admitted in secret audio recordings, investigated the Amish approach to Covid, exposed the significant overcounting of Covid deaths (including suicide and murder victims), discovered the Sturgis Bike Rally was not a Super Spreader event as the media and some others had claims, interviewed a group of doctors and medical workers at the first hospital to mandatge vaccines who were fired when they objected, and followed the money to reveal waste, fraud, and abuse in Covid spending.

I have tracked and investigated the many factors regarding escalating health care costs, from Obamacare to “the Cadillac Tax.” And my reports also have exposed a myriad of unethical behavior on the part of researchers and the federal government.

I've interviewed a wide variety of insiders blowing the whistle on government and corporate waste, fraud, and misconduct. This included FBI January 6 whistleblower Steven Friend, and the IRS agents who blew the whistle on the coverup of Hunter Biden’s illegal activities.

I exposed the Dark Side of Wikipedia and its agenda editing, which includes installing false and misleading information on behalf of pharmaceutical interests; I followed the money with campaign cash, lobbying, and US tax money spent in Afghanistan; looked into what’s behind the exorbitant cost of college; interviewed members of Congress blowing the whistle on the corrupt systems that dictate in Washington DC; aired the controversy over weaponization of the MeToo movement; and exposed information manipulation and big tech censorship. I explored social conflicts including snowflake syndrome, critical race theory, the reparations debate, legalization of marijuana, the decline in police recruitment success after Black Lives Matter backlash (and the subsequent rise in crime). I tracked disillusionment with public schools, problems recruiting for the US military, and the spike in juvenile crime. I also told the story of an innocent parent prosecuted in Operation Varsity Blues, and documented problems with green energy.

We also interviewed key political figures, including candidates running for President. One year before the election, Donald Trump rightly predicted on Full Measure that Joe Biden would not be able to make it to the finish line to run against him, and that Biden was mentally incompetent.

And I exposed various aspects of the Surveillance State and the action of corrupt figures and intelligence officials. This included interviewing Carter Page, the victim of illegal spying by the government in intelligence agency efforts to frame Trump for supposed Russian collusion.

All of my cover stories are neatly organized and linked to below, as well as at the link at the bottom of the cage. Click the underlined title of the story to view the video and read the transcript.

A warning: once you start exploring, you might find yourself binge-watching Full Measure for hours!

Happy 2025 to all!

Read on for details.

On the border and national security:

Moon: December 8, 2024 – A look at the intensifying space race for lunar resources, with growing concerns over Communist China’s lead in the competition.

Nuclear Downwinders: November 17, 2024 – America’s nuclear weapons upgrade, costing $1.7 trillion, sparks testing debates as downwinders continue to suffer the fallout from earlier nuclear tests.

Exploited Children: November 17, 2024 – An alarming look at the unaccompanied child crisis, whistleblower warnings, and a report revealing over 32,000 lost children amid surging illegal immigration.

Media Miss: November 10, 2024 – After multiple prosecutions, two impeachments, two assassination attempts, and an intel agency conspiracy to frame him for Russian collusion, Donald Trump is coming back to serve a second term as president. The 2024 results stunned his detractors, delighted his supporters, and— as in 2016—confounded the media.

Battleground Arizona: November 3, 2024 – Presidential candidates zero in on battleground states expected to decide the race, with Arizona at the forefront amid a tight contest and immigration crisis.

Terrorism Next: October 27, 2024 – The next president faces major national security threats, including Mideast violence, Islamic extremism, and border security challenges.

Update: Changing Face of Europe: October 20, 2024 – Poland has temporarily banned asylum claims from foreigners crossing illegally from Belarus amid the ongoing immigration crisis.

October 7th: October 6, 2024 – One year after the Hamas attack on Israel, the conflict intensifies as Iran launches missile strikes and Israeli forces open a new front against terrorists in Lebanon.

NATO: September 29, 2024 – The US leads NATO efforts near Poland, a key area amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions, as the alliance faces heightened focus on its collective defense and costs.

Arizona Border: September 8, 2024 – A new study reveals that the 20 million illegal immigrants in the U.S. cost taxpayers over $150 billion annually, with Arizona—a key political battleground—spending $3.2 billion last year alone.

Changing Face of Europe: September 8, 2024 – Illegal immigration and the border crisis are central issues in the U.S. presidential election, while Europe faces its own political upheaval as it struggles with the impact of illegal immigration reshaping the continent.

Border Politics: May 5, 2024 – Illegal immigration remains the most important problem facing the U.S. for the third month running. That’s according to Gallup. Today we are in Texas where President Biden is surprising some by building miles of a new border wall.

Protecting the Border: February 4, 2024 Today, we return to Eagle Pass, Texas, ground zero for growing controversy where we find big changes since our last visit a year and a half ago. And as the crisis has worsened, Texas has increasingly crossed swords with the Biden administration.

Cuba: November 19, 2023 The Full Measure team finally got approved to visit Cuba after trying for several years. Today we report from Havana where we examine the rocky U.S.-Cuba relationship, and how that impacts where Cuba finds its support.

Threat Matrix: November 12, 2023 Ken Cuccinelli was deputy Homeland Security chief under President Trump and a former senior official at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Today we ask him what the U.S. can do about our porous southern border, and how we can protect ourselves from Islamic extremist terrorist groups, like Hamas, that pose a likely threat to Americans.

Israel at War: November 5, 2023 As the Mideast war continues between Hamas and Israel many American citizens are still stuck in Palestinian-controlled territory or being held hostage. Today we hear from Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the National Security Council and a special assistant to President Biden on the effort to free the American hostages.

Israel at War: October 22, 2023 It’s been two weeks since the Islamic extremist terror group Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza, killing and injuring thousands. Today we speak with Eliav Benjamin, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to the United States.

January 6 Investigation Part 1 and Part 2: Oct. 15, 2023 We look into the role of key instigators and police in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol protests. Authorities have yet to provide answers about the role of undercover agents and informants in the crowd that day. Today, we share the results of our yearlong investigation.

Search for Spies: Feb. 5, 2023 We’ve long reported about the need to protect American technology amid Chinese efforts to steal it. But today’s cover story makes the case for the possibility that the way we’re doing it is causing more harm than good and leading to innocent scientists being charged as spies.

January 6th: Jan. 8, 2023 The Jan 6 riots that took place in 2021 at the U.S. Capitol have become one of the most-prosecuted events in U.S. history. One side claims it was an “insurrection,” a bigger threat to America than the 9/11 Islamic extremist terrorist. The other side claims Trump supporters have been unfairly targeted. Today, we look at a little-reported facet of the fallout after J-6.

NATO Rising: Sept. 18, 2022 We are the first American media crew permitted to take an inside look at the NATO Allied Air Command in Germany. You might be surprised by their analysis of the threat Russia now poses to the rest of the world.

The Border: Sept. 11, 2022 The latest in the current border crisis from Eagle Pass, Texas where there are record numbers of illegal border crossings and immigrant deaths.

FBI Misses: Jan. 16, 2022 There’s been a long and disturbing string of mass killers who had crossed the FBI’s radar, or even been interviewed by agents, prior to the attacks.

Bad for Business: Oct. 17, 2021 The strange Covid case of the border being open to illegal immigrants but closed to legal tourists, costing U.S. border businesses $19 billion a year

Border Chaos: Sept. 12, 2021 Record numbers of illegal border crossings combined with Covid create a perfect storm of chaos.

Border Shift: March 7, 2021 We investigate developing border crisis and the reversal of Trump’s get-tough policies

Wall/No Wall: March 14, 2021 Our investigation finds devastating results after President Biden halted construction of Trump’s border wall overnight– with no wind-down.

Sanctuary Payback: Oct. 25, 2020 We investigate what ever happened to the Trump administration threat to withhold taxpayer money from sanctuary cities.

The Border: Sept. 13, 2020 What’s really happening on the border as we move into the 2020 election?

The Caribbean Border: Jan. 5, 2020 On patrol along a lesser-known Southern U.S. border

The Kids: Dec. 22, 2019 Mexican cartels are recruiting tens of thousands of high school teens on both sides of the border to move drugs.

Seeking The Wall: Nov. 17, 2019 What are the true facts when it comes to measuring how much border wall has been built under President Trump?

The Danish Debate: Nov. 3, 2019 How an anti-Muslim politician in Denmark is ignited a very American free speech debate.

Desert Eyes: Oct. 20, 2019 One Arizona county has nearly eliminated drug trafficking by Mexican cartels without spending a lot of money, without the feds, and without a wall.

Irish Brexit: Sept. 29, 2019 The Emerald Isle faces a special complication when it comes to Brexit.

Not Yet, Brexit: Sept. 22, 2019 What’s taking so long with the British exit from the European Union? And what does it have to do with us?

The Greek Burden: Sept. 8, 2019 Europe is suffering an illegal immigration and refugee crisis and the debate sounds a lot like ours.

Saved in America: Dec. 2, 2018 American girls trafficked as sex slaves become fallout from border crime.

Anti-Sanctuary Cities: Sept. 16, 2018 The movement against sanctuary cities and the true crime statistics attributed to illegal immigrants.

Anti-Sanctuary City: March 4, 2018 One of the most unexpected finds along the southern border: a primarily Hispanic town that is against sanctuary cities.

Border Security: Dec. 3, 2017 An eye-opening ride-along on the southern border with the men and women protecting us.

China Rising: Nov. 19, 2017 China’s massive “One Belt One Road” initiative is raising its profile in places the U.S. needs to remain strong and influential.

Lone Survivor: Oct. 29, 2017 Why is former ICE agent Victor Avila being treated like an outcast after he was shot in an attack by Mexican drug cartels?

The New Front: Sept. 24, 2017 Why we should be paying more attention to the Philippines as ISIS moves in.

The Wall: Sept. 17, 2017 What’s up with the border wall? We go to the Tex-Mex border and find out.

Korean Conflict: Sept. 10, 2017 No spin coverage from the Korean peninsula explaining what’s happening and why we should be paying attention. Part 2

The Surveillance State: July 2, 2017 With recent revelations about alleged politically motivated intel gathering, has our government overstepped its bounds?

Fast and Furious: June 25, 2017 Six years after my first interview with ATF Special Agent John Dodson, he tells about the ongoing investigation and what happened to him after he blew the whistle.

Sanctuary Showdown: Feb. 5, 2017 The “CFO of the Dept. of Justice,” Rep. John Culberson (R-Texas) talks about the plan to withhold funds from sanctuary cities.

Sanctuary Cities: Jan. 22, 2017 The looming battle over sanctuary cities that protect illegal immigrants.

Foreign Threats: Jan. 15, 2017 What are the biggest foreign threats facing a Trump administration, and why does a top former Obama official say we became less safe under the Obama administration?

European Disunion: Dec. 11, 2016 The E.U. Ambassador to the U.S. discusses Europe’s immigration and refugee crisis. What can America learn from their efforts to control their borders?

Run for the Border: Dec. 4, 2016 A United Nations of illegal immigrants is rushing the border ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

The Cost of Terror: Sept. 11, 2016 What has been the cost to society and to taxpayers 15 years after 9/11?

The Missing: May 15, 2016 In Arizona, one medical examiner has taken on the grim task of identifying remains of the illegal immigrants who die while crossing the border.

Saudi Strain: April 24, 2016 Congress and 9/11 families push for a bill to let Saudi Arabia be sued in U.S. court for alleged ties to terrorism.

Tunnel Vision: April 3, 2016 What lies beneath the southern border is an astounding network of secret drug tunnels.

Syrian Refugees: April 3, 2016 A Republican bucks his own party and advocates for the U.S. accepting more Muslim refugees from Syria

Morocco: Tracking Terror: April 3, 2016: How the Muslim nation of Morocco has successfully battled terrorism.

Bordertown USA: March 20, 2016 Mexican drug cartels silently control parts of U.S. border towns, including Douglas, Arizona, in unimaginable ways.

Cuban Exodus: March 20, 2016 Our exclusive report reveals the avalanche of Cubans crossing into the U.S. through the southern border with Mexico.

Border Control Part 1: March 6, 2016 A revealing investigation of the porous southern U.S. border. Includes astonishing surveillance video showing cartel members crossing into Arizona.

Border Control Part 2: March 6, 2016 How easy it is for drug smugglers to cross into the U.S.

Guantanamo Bay: Feb. 28, 2016 Will President Obama be able to keep his promise to close Gitmo?

Paris: The New Normal: Feb. 14, 2016 Scott Thuman reports from Paris as the French seek normalcy after the latest terror attacks.

Euro Crisis: Feb. 7, 2016 As more desperate Muslim refugees flee war torn hotspots, Europe faces a crisis.

The Rape Game: Feb. 7, 2016 Scott Thuman reports on what police say is a dangerous criminal game played by Muslim immigrants in Europe.

Jihad Central: Dec. 6, 2016: Scott Thuman reports from an infamous mostly-Muslim neighborhood in Brussels that’s at the nexus of Europe’s terror activity.

28 Pages: Nov. 29, 2015 Democrats and Republicans alike question why the federal government is still keeping secret 28 pages from Congress’ 9/11 report.

Sanctuary for Crime Part 1: Oct. 25, 2015 The U.S. government reports thousands of rapes, murders and other violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants in a short period of time.

Sanctuary for Crime Part 2: Oct. 25, 2015 Federal officials and advocates downplay the problem of violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants by the thousands.

Syria Policy Failures: Oct. 11, 2015 Former U.S. Ambassador to Syria reviews U.S. policy failures.

Euro Migrant Crisis: Oct. 11, 2015 With terrorists threatening to sneak in among refugees, a desperate situation worsens. Scott Thuman reports.

Coming to America: Oct. 11, 2015 A small town in Maine is inundated with Muslim immigrants and grapples with the cost and culture clash.

