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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
12h

This would be a much smaller issue if the government wasn't involved in healthcare. If our government didn't involve itself in the financing and promotion of vaccines, then the vaccine industry would have to promote and prove the value themselves. Give them a bit of incentive to get it right!

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Michelle Rabin Ph. D.'s avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.
12h

Thank you for shining a light on this extremely important topic. Do you know what still needs to be done to able to finally implement these recommendations? I had hoped Secretary Kennedy would have been more aggressive with this process as September and a return to school will be upon us. What's the hold up from your vantage point? Yes, we know it's with the courts but........

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