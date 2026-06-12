Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SR Miller's avatar
SR Miller
3d

Been a bugaboo of mine for decades, yeah, I am that old, and my pique has done nothing but increase over the decades. BUT, what do you expect when we elect and then suffer to reelect folk who have no connection to the American (or world, for that matter) economy other than accepting and expecting taxpayer funded remuneration. Since after POTUS Carter, every D president has done nothing but live off the government test, the current and former GOP and Dem leadership are life long teat hangers on’ers , far too many of our elected officials stay in office until they die or just get tired of constantly bowing down to and bending over for special interests. THEN, they receive a generous retirement stipend for their years of service.

There is no reason for any of them to make a change.

And when someone is elected who breaks the mold, injects/tries to inject, some common sense and practicality into the system, the system fights back, tooth&claw, to stop him. You will not change/fundamentally change the business of government until you change/fundamentally change who is in government.

First, term limits. You can play with this but first start at two terms for all three branches. Get rid of a government retirement stipend. For every year you were in elected office, that’s how many years you have to wait before you can run for another elective office.

Get rid of the 17th amendment. Senators should be representatives of the states from which they come, appointed by their appropriate house. The people of a state have THEIR representatives which is sufficient for a pimp-prostitute relationship.

You cannot use your government service to become a lobbyist.

Finally, something I’ve been thinking about, might need tweaking: you can only accept political campaign donations from the people you represent - no out of district, no non-persons, campaign contributions from the candidate would be capped, perhaps one way to level the initial playing field is that once a candidate receives X-percentage of signatures in a district the district itself provides some "seed capital."

Citizens only; foreigners would be dealt with as would knowingly accepting foreign contributions.

Personally, I’d like to restrict elected political positions to those who have been part of the system, contributing to it, not just taking from it. I think it demonstrates a certain fundamental ability and social responsibility. Don’t have to be a Trump, but if you’ve had an idea for {something - widget, service} and took the chance, signed the front of the check, then you’re more likely to have an understanding of the consequences of votes and actions.

OK, now really finally - return the states to the priority they were suppose to have had, not being smothered by a too large central government. The majority of taxes should remain in the states/municipalities in which they were collected, not collected sent to D.C. and returned. The Fed needs funds for those functions only the Fed can (should) handle and perhaps a small communal state fund for major disasters; but every time a dollar touches a hand it loses value. states can tax their citizens appropriately.

Nice article, ‘spect I’ll read/peruse again.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
3dEdited

Great piece like usual, wonderful lady.

"Why?" Because the government is run by failed lawyers who gain wealth stealing it from us. Occams Razor. Failed lawyers need money so they steal.

THEIR FBI went through your computer(s) when you asked questions.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sharyl Attkisson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture