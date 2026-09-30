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DC
Sep 30

Thank you for this Sheryl! As a medical provider who takes care of thousands of patients in my community I can attest to the problems we are seeing with synthetic Kratom. In my area we have a real problem as it is being sold in gas stations, vape shops and the like. We have many young people using these synthetic versions for the opiate like effects and it causes hallucinations, addiction, personality and mood changes and terrible withdrawal for these youth. Natural kratom is not what these places are selling and I hope more states will move to ban these substances. I remember a few years ago when bath salts were the rage and it ravaged our community causing so much suffering until the state finally shut down the shops selling it.

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flipshod
Sep 30

I've been drinking a cup of kratom tea every morning for the past 10 years (I'm 60 yrs old.) I learned about it from opiate addicts when I lived as staff in a halfway house.(I'm an alcoholic).

What I've learned since. For opiate addicts, it's a terrible drug because it just gives a very mild version of what they really want and leads to relapse (or using ridiculous amounts such as whole bottles of capsules at once, such that the waxy coating of the capsules makes them sick).

But for alcoholics it's a miracle drug. Just one cup of tea in the morning has negligible immediate effect, but for the rest of the day it gives protection against the craving effect (what kicks in for an alcoholic who begins drinking, the desire to keep drinking.)

Meaning that if I drink one or two beers in the evening, I get the calming effect, and perhaps have couple more in a social.

context. But then rather than keep going, I get hungry or tired and stop. I often end up pouring out half-cans of beer (which for most of my life was unthinkable).

I spent years yo-yoing between abstinence and ending up in medical detox centers. Since using kratom, my life has been manageable. I swear by it.

It turns alcoholic drinking into non-alcoholic drinking. Abstinence never worked, but kratom has.

I don't know what role it played in the deaths of the two men (although I would strongly suspect it wasn't the kratom).

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