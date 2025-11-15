One year after Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Kamala Harris, the Democrat Party is quietly bracing for an internal war that could redefine its future.

The central question looming over the Democrats’ 2028 presidential primary is: Will the party’s powerful socialist-leaning progressive wing—emboldened by years of frustration—finally force the establishment to adopt a transparent, voter-driven nomination process?

Or will the old guard double down on the manipulated, insider-controlled system that has anointed preferred Democrats for a decade?

Read on for details.

One flashpoint traces back to July of 2024, when President Joe Biden abruptly ended his re-election bid after a disastrous debate performance. Harris, his vice president, was swiftly elevated to the top of the ticket through a rapid delegate consolidation and a virtual roll call vote in early August—no open convention, no competitive primaries, and zero primary votes cast for her nationwide.

Biden had earned millions of votes in the 2024 primaries as the incumbent, but Harris inherited the nomination without facing voters in a single contest.

Critics across the political spectrum decried it as an undemocratic “coronation,” with some Democrats arguing it alienated voters who felt robbed of a choice. Republicans gleefully labeled it a “coup,” while progressives grumbled that the party elite had once again sidelined the base.

This wasn’t a one-off anomaly. It was the culmination of a pattern of controversy-plagued Democrat primaries stretching back over a decade—processes riddled with allegations of bias, manipulation, and outright disenfranchisement of insurgent candidates.

For the party’s socialist or progressive left flank (think Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and “the Squad”), Harris’s frictionless ascension seemed to be the final straw in a long line of rigged games.

The 2016 Scandal That Exposed the Rig

The modern era of Democrat primary distrust was cemented during the 2016 primary contest between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. What started as a competitive race devolved into acrimony, fueled by clear evidence that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) was anything but neutral.

In the early Iowa caucuses—a quirky, in-person process involving physical groupings and delegate allocations—Sanders supporters repeatedly claimed irregularities.

Damning videos from precincts circulated widely online. They showed Sanders backers winning clear majorities in voice votes or hand counts, only for precinct chairs (many perceived as Clinton-aligned) to award delegates to Clinton anyway.

In several instances, frustrated Sanders volunteers objected loudly on camera, demanding recounts or explanations, only to be told they would need to file a formal challenge through an obscure party process—effectively shutting down real-time accountability.

The night was so razor-thin that at least six precincts resorted to coin tosses to break ties for county delegates.

Astonishingly, every documented coin flip went Clinton’s way, fueling viral accusations of foul play (though party officials insisted the rule was longstanding and fair).

The real bombshell came months later, courtesy of WikiLeaks.

In July 2016, just before the Democratic National Convention, WikiLeaks released thousands of scandalous, hacked DNC emails revealing blatant favoritism toward Clinton. Top officials openly mocked Sanders and plotted against his campaign while the primary was still ongoing.

One particularly damning exchange came from DNC Chief Financial Officer Brad Marshall, who emailed colleagues suggesting they smear Sanders’s religious beliefs to hurt him in Southern primaries: “It might make no difference, but for KY and WV can we get someone to ask his belief. Does he believe in a God... He had skated on saying anything positive about God. This could make several points difference with my peeps. My Southern Baptist peeps would draw a big difference between a Jew and an atheist.” DNC CEO Amy Dacey replied simply: “AMEN.” (Source: WikiLeaks DNC Email ID 7643, https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/7643)

In another email, DNC staffers coordinated anti-Sanders narratives, with one suggesting they plant stories portraying his campaign as disorganized and chaotic. The leaks forced DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz to resign in disgrace on the eve of the convention. Even former DNC interim chair Donna Brazile later admitted the party had failed to remain impartial.

The favoritism wasn’t limited to emails.

Brazile herself, while working as a CNN contributor, leaked upcoming CNN town hall debate questions to the Clinton campaign in advance. In one email with Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, Brazile wrote: “From time to time I get the questions in advance,” before sharing a upcoming question about the Flint, Michigan water crisis. (Source: WikiLeaks Podesta Emails ID 5205, https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/5205)

When the cheating became public, Brazile called it a “mistake I will forever regret,” but the damage was done: it arguably gave Clinton an edge in debates and forums against Sanders.

Sanders, despite surging popularity among young voters and independents, ultimately suspended his campaign and endorsed Clinton. Many believe he was the more electable candidate in a general election against Trump, but the party’s machinery—superdelegates, media coordination, and institutional bias—ensured the establishment prevailed.

Doubling Down: Marginalizing Early States and Anointing Biden

The pattern repeated in 2020.

Sanders again was positioned as the frontrunner early on. But the 2020 Iowa caucuses were marred by a catastrophic app failure (developed by Shadow Inc., a firm tied to Clinton and Buttigieg alumni), delaying results for days and sowing chaos.

Then, after mixed results in the overwhelmingly white, progressive-leaning states of Iowa and New Hampshire, the establishment party coalesced around Joe Biden once he enjoyed a South Carolina blowout victory.

But after the establishment again saw undesired results in those traditional early states—where anti-establishment candidates like Sanders often build momentum—the DNC began systematically undermining them.

Under Biden’s influence, the party overhauled the 2024 calendar in 2023, demoting Iowa entirely. It replaced the caucus with a mail-in system and stripped the state of its early, influential spot. Additionally, the Democrat party pushed New Hampshire out of the leadoff position in favor of more moderate-friendly South Carolina where the establishment candidates are favored to do better. The party’s stated goal was “diversity,” but critics saw it as a blatant ploy to blunt progressive insurgents who thrive in Iowa and New Hampshire’s retail-politics environments.

In 2024, New Hampshire defied the DNC and held its primary anyway on January 23, but the party continued to conspire to marginalize New Hampshire’s influence. The DNC refused to seat New Hampshire delegates or fully recognize the results—effectively disenfranchising voters there. The move echoed earlier tactics, such as delaying announcement of Iowa’s vote tallies in order to bundle them ing with later, establishment-strong states, softening the blow of potential early losses for the favored establishment candidate.

Bernie Sanders, despite commanding massive rallies and grassroots energy in both 2016 and 2020, twice fell in line for party unity. But the progressive wing has grown bolder and more organized, with groups like Justice Democrats and figures like AOC amassing real power in Congress.

The 2028 Crossroads: Rebellion or Repeat?

Today, with no clear frontrunner yet for 2028—potential establishment favorites include California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Socialists and other farther left progressives eye figures like Sanders protégés or even bolder socialist-leaning outsiders.

Harris’ loss to Donald Trump supercharged calls from the left for structural reform: eliminating superdelegates entirely, adopting ranked-choice voting, committing to proportional delegate allocation without interference, and restoring fair early-state sequencing.

Will the socialist Democrats, battle-tested and furious after watching their ideas sidelined for “electable” moderates who keep losing to Trump, finally demand—and enforce—a level playing field?

Or will the establishment, controlling the DNC apparatus and donor networks, rig the rules once more: tweaking calendars, leaking opposition research, or engineering quick consolidations behind a chosen one?

History suggests insiders will fight dirty to protect their power. But after at least three cycles of controversy and a devastating 2024 defeat, the progressive rebellion may be unstoppable.

The Democrat’s Primary of 2028 won’t just choose a candidate—it could decide whether the party tears itself apart.

It may seem early to consider such matters— but the clock is ticking.