Imagine receiving a hospital bill for $50,000, only to see your insurance slash it to $150 out-of-pocket. Relief washes over you.

But the fact is, those "savings" are illusions, funneled straight back into your and other taxpayers’ monthly premiums and tax bills.

This is the seductive sleight-of-hand of the U.S. health insurance system: a machine inflates costs, lines pockets, and propels the nation toward fiscal ruin.

Read on for details.

With national health expenditures hitting $4.8 trillion in 2023—projected to consume 20% of GDP by 2030 if unchecked—the crisis isn't just personal; it's present for all. And the villain? A symbiotic web of insurers, providers, and politicians who profit from the chaos.

The roots run deep. Before the 1960s, when employer-sponsored insurance exploded alongside Medicare and Medicaid, medical care was a straightforward transaction.

A 1955 hospital bill for a three-night stay to deliver a baby at Belleville Hospital in Kansas totaled just $60, including drugs, meals, and lab work—equivalent to about $600 today after inflation adjustment.

Fast-forward to 2024, and the average uncomplicated vaginal delivery costs $18,865, with C-sections pushing past $26,000, according to Forbes data. That's a 3,000% real increase, far outstripping inflation or wage growth.

Why?

Insurance severed the direct link between patient and provider, unleashing a pricing free-for-all where "list prices" balloon because third-party payers—insurers and government programs—foot the bill. (Actually, we’re all footing the bill.)

Enter the Affordable Care Act (ACA) of 2010, or “Obamacare,” which was sold as the antidote to skyrocketing uninsured rates. President Obama promised that requiring insurance-for-all it would "lower costs for all Americans," capping family premiums at 8-11% of income and bending the cost curve downward.

Instead, it turbocharged the inferno.

Pre-Obamacare, individual market premiums averaged $244 monthly in 2013; by 2019, they'd doubled to $558—a 129% surge, per Heritage Foundation analysis of insurer data.

Overall, health spending growth continued to climb. Per-person costs ballooned from $11,150 in 2010 to $14,500 in 2023 (in 2023 dollars). Total outlays jumped 7.5% from 2022 to 2023 alone, hitting $4.8 trillion. And with enhanced government Obamacare subsidies expiring at year's end, premiums could spike 75% nationwide in 2026, per the Peterson-KFF analysis—undoing even the illusion of affordability.

Obamacare’s fatal flaw? It doubled down on the myth that more insurance equals lower costs. In reality, it guaranteed demand—mandating coverage for 20 million more people—while insulating providers from market discipline. It guaranteed that companies could overcharge, knowing "insurance will pay."

Medicare and Medicaid, which cover 40% of Americans, set rates for what they’ll pay. They’re influenced by medical industry lobbyists and donors. Then, private insurers use those same rates to set their own reimbursements, creating a feedback loop of price-gouging.

Politicians greenlight these rates, buoyed by industry cash: Pharma and health product political action committees (PACs) funneled $16 million to federal candidates in 2024 alone, with over two-thirds of Congress (72 senators, 302 House members) pocketing checks in the prior cycle. It's mutual back-scratching: Industry gets inflated reimbursements; lawmakers get reelection war chests.

Top recipients? Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) with $316,656 and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) at $290,375 from pharma/health PACs and employees in 2023-2024. From 1999-2018, pharma spent $4.7 billion lobbying—more than any sector—and $414 million on federal campaigns.

The patient? We’re the mark.

With that $50,000 bill but only $150 out of pocket, you're still paying full freight—through premiums averaging $7,739 annually for family coverage in 2024 (up 20% since 2013) and taxes funding Medicare/Medicaid's $1.5 trillion tab.

It's an invisible toll: Providers overcharge, insurers negotiate "discounts" that still exceed fair market value, and costs cascade to you. Uninsured patients, meanwhile, negotiate cash prices 50-70% lower, exposing the racket.

Picture a world without this veil.

Step 1: No insurance would mean competition kicks in, as patients shop around like they do for cars or groceries. Few could afford the prices the industry charges under the insurance system, so companies would simply lose all their business if they don’t structure a more realistic and fair pricing structure.

Step 2: Overpriced services (e.g., a $10,000 MRI) would patients to cheaper alternatives, forcing hospitals to cut fat or allowing other companies to blossom when they aren’t overcharging. Existing companies could trim administrative bloat (31% of U.S. health spending vs. 12-16% in peer nations) and negotiate real efficiencies. Also without the insurance bureaucracy, all the trappings and costs of the red tape would be saved on both ends.

Step 3: Supply meets demand at equilibrium—prices plummet because no third-party payer absorbs the excess.

Step 4: Preventive care booms as affordability encourages routine checkups, reducing downstream catastrophes.

This isn't fantasy; it's 1950s America, when a full baby delivery stay cost $60 because patients paid out-of-pocket, and providers competed on value.

We can also look abroad.

Take the example of Colombia's hybrid system (universal coverage via regulated private insurers). It ranks #22 globally by WHO—better than the U.S. (#37)—with costs a fraction.

An MRI there? $180 total, vs. $1,000-$3,000 in the U.S. (Medicare pays ~$500, private up to $2,500).

Colonoscopy: $2,125 average in the U.S. (up to $4,616 uninsured), but ~$300-$500 in Colombia, including facility fees—thanks to price caps and competition unwarped by insurance distortions.

Control is another issue. Universal insurance just entrenches control: Government and industry dictate "approved" treatments, sidelining innovations that don't juice profits.

Take Qalsody (tofersen) for ALS: FDA-approved in 2023 for slowing rare genetic ALS, yet many insurers deny coverage, deeming it "not medically necessary" despite patient reports of extended independence. Why? No big-pharma lobby muscle—it's a niche drug from a small biotech, not a blockbuster.

Contrast with rheumatoid arthritis: Insurers often reject biologics like Humira ($6,000/month) unless cheaper generics fail first, even if doctors know they'll flop—prioritizing rebates over outcomes, per a 2021 Harvard survey where 78% of physicians saw patients abandon care.

Big Pharma lobbies against rivals: Why approve a cheap, effective generic when patents on their $112 billion annual profits are at stake?

In Colombia or Canada, such gatekeeping is minimal; treatments are covered if evidence-based, not lobby-funded.

And wouldn’t it be great if you or your doctor wanted to try a treatment that insurance doesn’t cover? You’d be able to do it if it weren’t for the insurance system and its control.

The government has zero incentive to dismantle this. Pharma's $375 million in 2023 lobbying—up 20% in the first quarter of 2024—ensures bills like drug-price negotiation die in committee.

We're the suckers: 85 million skip meds due to cost, per Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), fueling $300 billion in avoidable ER visits and bankruptcies.

And it’s all devouring the budget—without a fix, Medicare’s trust fund depletes by 2036—bankrupting generations. And the amount the nation spends on health care costs each year simply isn’t sustainable. There isn’t enough money made or earned to cover the increasing price tage.

In conclusion, the "uninsured crisis" was always a manufactured diversion.

The fix? Perhaps it’s time to rip off the bandage: Mandate price transparency, cap administrative overhead, and let cash markets flourish for routine care. Subsidize the vulnerable directly, not via middlemen.

The question is: Will Americans demand critical changes before the bill comes due?