Great article. It can use a wee bit of editing. The first sentence in step 2 is missing a verb in its main clause. Reading between the lines, I suspect the intention was: "Overpriced services (e.g., a $10,000 MRI) would [lose] patients to cheaper alternatives". The insertion would clarify that sentence.

Overall, a great economics lesson, which applies to the educational system as well. When government pays schools (at any level) directly, the schools have an incentive to raise their own costs because there is no market discipline. If government instead supplied vouchers to parents, schools would have to compete on a cost basis. I am outraged that the president of our small college is paid more than the president of the United States.

I’d say this piece is dead-on. We were going through my wife’s mother’s papers last year after she died, and we found the bill for my wife’s delivery back in 1963. The numbers you shared line up perfectly—childbirth was a few hundred dollars, not tens of thousands.

Another example: a few years ago I had a “preventative” colonoscopy. The bill came back north of $8,000. I told them I didn’t have insurance and asked what they’d take in cash. The magic number? $769 and change. I paid it before they could change their minds!

The clerk broke it down for me in Cliff Notes: insurance only pays a slice, so hospitals jack up the sticker until that slice equals what they want. It’s not the full nuance of contracts and codes, but the effect is the same—fake prices, fake discounts, real money.

And here’s the kicker—when people don’t or can’t pay, those losses don’t just vanish. They get folded back into the inflated prices, which means everyone else’s health care costs climb higher. It’s built-in cost shifting, and the system counts on it.

That’s the shell game. The Medical-Industrial Complex will always get its cut. It’s not just the insurance companies—it’s the corporate hospitals and the so-called “free” or “affordable” health care government keeps selling us. They’ve built a system where the numbers are theater, the promises are illusions, the patient is the mark, and the bill is always someone else’s problem—until it lands on you.

Fake prices. Fake discounts. Real money out of your pocket. What cost a few hundred in 1963 now runs tens of thousands—proof the system isn’t just broken, it’s rigged.

