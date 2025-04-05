The Hidden Culprit Behind Our Health Crisis: It’s Not Just One Toxin—It’s All of Them
An exclusive analysis of 52 disease trends and toxins
A list of 52 conditions from autism to juvenile diabetes
Cross-referenced with several dozen selected, toxic exposures from pesticides to fluoride and food additives
A tidal wave of health conditions is crashing over us, growing more common with each passing year. From autism to obesity, diabetes to depression, the numbers are staggering—and they’ve been climbing sharply since the 1990s.
What’s driving this surge?
The answer is rarely a single smoking gun.
Evidence points to the thousands of toxins and other exposures that we’re swimming in every day, from the air we breathe to the water we drink.
Scientific studies often examine one toxin’s role in one illness at a time. That approach tends to mask the fact that multiple exposures are often to blame.
Sometimes the links are clear; other times, they may be murky or debated. But the fact is: real life doesn’t work like a lab experiment. We’re not exposed to just one chemical at a time. We’re hit with a cocktail of them, day in and day out.
To get a clearer picture of what’s going on, I dug into a sampling of health conditions that have exploded since 1990. Then I cross-referenced them with a small sampling of the thousands of toxins and other exposures to look for relationships—proven, suspected, and under debate—that are thought to cause, trigger, or worsen these ailments. The result? A revealing snapshot of how things we add to our environment and bodies might be quietly but insidiously reshaping America’s health.
This original analysis isn’t the full story—far from it. There are hundreds of conditions on the rise and thousands of potential culprits in our surroundings, way more than I could cover here. But even with a limited scope and much debate, patterns emerge. Certain toxins and exposures keep popping up, especially when it comes to hormone-related and immune-related disorders.
The takeaway: It’s rarely about one villain—it’s about the whole toxic brew.
The common medical establishment’s insistence on pinning down a single culprit as “causal” before doctors will acknowledge any link is a smokescreen—one that conveniently hides the bigger picture. And let’s be honest: that’s exactly what some want, especially those who profit from keeping this unhealthy environment chugging along.
As you’ll see in my limited sampling, the same common elements appear over and over again in association with illnesses that have become disturbingly common. The exposures that appear most often are: vaccines, pharmaceuticals in water, PFAS, BPA, phthalates, pesticides, glyphosate, triclosan, mercury, lead, food additives/preservatives/chemicals/dye, and cellphone/microwave/EMF radiation.
Many of these common exposures are known to disrupt our immune systems and hormones. When the exposures are combined, it can magnify the risks. Immune and hormonal disruptions are at the root of many increasingly common diseases and disorders.
You don’t need to be a genius to see that something’s going on. So why haven’t our health experts done this kind of broad, connective analysis decades ago? It’s a red flag they should’ve been chasing long before now. If they’ve done so, it’s not been made public in a way that’s easy to find. And certainly, no public health authorities have acted on any such thing.
But until we seriously start looking at the big picture, we’re missing the forest for the trees.
Read on for the eye-opening list of 52 dramatically increased conditions and potential correlation with vaccines and several of the thousands of known toxins.
52 Trends and Toxins
Each condition lists its prevalence increase or emergence since 1990, followed by a selected sampling of associated toxins known, believed, or theorized to cause, trigger, or worsen the condition.
Note: vaccines are not “toxic” in the classic sense, but for the purpose of this analysis since they contain toxins such as mercury, aluminum, and formaldehyde, and may have toxic side effects in some people, they are categorized under “toxins.”
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: 1 in 150 (2000) to 1 in 34 (2021-2022, NSCH). ~300%+ rise.
Proven Toxins:
Mercury (neurotoxic, NIH).
Lead (neurodevelopmental, CDC).
Chlorpyrifos Insecticide (neuro risk, EPA).
Organophosphate Pesticides and Insecticides (neurotoxicity, NIH).
Cellphone/Microwave Radiation/EMF (BMC Pediatrics, etc.).
Fluoride (neurotoxicity, BMC Pediatrics).
Plausible Toxins:
Glyphosate herbicide (gut-brain axis, PNAS 2020).
Air Pollution (PM2.5, JAMA Pediatrics).
Aluminum (antiperspirant exposure, neurotoxic via kidney filtration, J Trace Elem Med Biol).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (aluminum-containing residues, potential neuro impact, USGS, Environmental Health Perspectives)
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (Listed on warning label of withdrawn childhood vaccine for DTaP. Vaccine court cases and medical experts link to autism. Aluminum adjuvants plausible with kidney warnings).
Juvenile Diabetes (Type 1), Immune-Related
Trend: ~25-50% rise (14.8 to 21.7 per 100,000 kids, CDC).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (immune disruption, ATSDR).
BPA in plastics, resin (endocrine, NIH).
Phthalates in plastics (immune/endocrine, NIH).
Pesticides (autoimmune, Environ Health).
Vaccines (immune challenge, rare autoimmune reports).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (hormone disruptors, steroids, ATSDR, 2021)
Juvenile Crohn’s Disease, Immune-Related
Trend: ~50-70% rise (10-20 to 45.9 per 100,000, Gastroenterology).
Plausible Toxins:
Glyphosate herbicide (gut microbiome, BMJ 2019).
Microplastics (gut inflammation, Environ Sci Tech).
Food Additives, Preservatives, Chemicals, Dyes (emulsifiers, Nature 2015).
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (gut dysbiosis, Toxicol Sci).
Vaccines (gut inflammation post-vax, anecdotal).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (antibiotics, etc).
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: Emerged post-1990; 0.2-1% prevalence (NIH).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (immune/autonomic, ATSDR).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (post-vax inflammation, Neurology case reports).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (SSRIs, etc.)
Obesity
Trend: 12% to 42% U.S. adults (1990-2020, CDC). ~250% rise.
Proven Toxins:
BPA in plastics, resin (obesogen, NIH).
Phthalates in plastics (metabolic, Environ Health).
Plausible Toxins:
Glyphosate herbicide (gut microbiome, Obesity Rev).
PFAS (lipid metabolism, JAMA).
Vaccines (endocrine disruption warnings, adjuvant effects on metabolism, package inserts).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (endocrine disruptors).
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (disrupts thyroid hormones and metabolism, Toxicol Sci, 2008, Environ Health Perspect, 2016)
Thyroid Cancer (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: ~200% rise (4.5 to 14.4 per 100,000, SEER).
Proven Toxins:
PFAS (thyroid disruption, EPA).
Perchlorate in plastic packaging and on food prep equipment (thyroid inhibition, NIH).
Cellphone/Microwave Radiation/EMF (post-Chernobyl, Lancet).
Plausible Toxins:
Dioxins (endocrine, WHO).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (hormones, Lancet).
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (Reason: reduces thyroid hormone levels, Toxicol Sci, 2009).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (rare immune-cancer link).
Allergies (Food, Respiratory), Immune-Related
Trend: ~50% rise in kids (1997-2011, CDC).
Proven Toxins:
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (Environ Health Perspect, 2013; Norwegian study).
Nickel (contact allergy, Derm Society).
Plausible Toxins:
Food Additives, Preservatives, Chemicals, Dyes (colors/preservatives, J Allergy Clin Immunol).
Glyphosate herbicide (gut permeability, Environ Health).
Microplastics (inflammation, Sci Total Environ).
Vaccines (post-vax rashes, VAERS).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (antibiotics, etc., J Allergy Clin Immunol, 2011)
Asthma, Immune-Related
Trend: 7.3% to 8.6% (1990-2020, CDC). ~25-30% rise.
Proven Toxins:
Formaldehyde (respiratory irritant, EPA).
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (Reason: microbiome disruption, immune sensitization, J Allergy Clin Immunol, 2012).
VOC Emissions from cleaning products, pesticides, fuel (asthma trigger, NIH).
Toluene in gas, paint (airway inflammation, OSHA).
Air Pollution (PM2.5, WHO).
Plausible Toxins:
Vaccines (rare respiratory inflammation, VAERS).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (antibiotics, NIH 2020).
ADD/ADHD (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: 4.4% to 9.4% (1997-2016, CDC). ~100%+ rise.
Proven Toxins:
Lead (cognitive harm, CDC).
Mercury (neurotoxic, NIH).
Organophosphate pesticides and insecticides (neurodevelopment, EPA).
Cellphone/Microwave Radiation/EMF (BMC Pediatrics, etc.).
Plausible Toxins:
Food Additives, Preservatives, Chemicals, Dyes (colors, Pediatrics).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (SSRIs, stimulants).
Fluoride (BMC Pediatrics 2025, Environmental Health, 2015, Malin & Till).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (VICP neuro injury cases, aluminum plausible).
Alzheimer’s Disease (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: Deaths up ~50% since 1999 (CDC).
Plausible Toxins:
Mercury (neurotoxic, NIH).
Pesticides (General) (neurodeg, Neurology).
Copper (brain plaque, PNAS).
Debated Toxins:
Aluminum (brain accumulation, J Alzheimer’s Dis).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (neurotoxins, J Alzheimer’s Dis, 2018)
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: 25-50% rise (5-10% women, NIH).
Proven Toxins:
BPA in plastics, resin (endocrine disruption, NIH).
Phthalates in plastics (hormone imbalance, Environ Health).
Atrazine herbicide (endocrine, EPA).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (hormone, ATSDR).
Vaccines (endocrine disruption warnings, adjuvant effects, package inserts).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (hormonal drugs, NIH 2020).
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (endocrine disruption, J Appl Toxicol, 2008).
Low Testosterone, Hypogonadism (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: ~30-50% rise (J Clin Endocrinol Metab).
Proven Toxins:
Phthalates in plastics (testosterone drop, NIH).
BPA in plastics, resin (endocrine, NIH).
Atrazine herbicide (hormone disruption, EPA).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (endocrine, EPA).
Vaccines (endocrine disruption warnings, adjuvant effects on testosterone, package inserts).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (hormone disruptors).
Lupus (SLE), Immune-Related
Trend: ~25-40% rise (50 to 70 per 100,000, Arthritis Foundation).
Proven Toxins:
PFAS (immune disruption, ATSDR).
Silica Dust (autoimmune, OSHA).
Trichloroethylene solvent (EPA-banned in 2024 but effective date postponed. immune trigger, EPA).
Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (antibiotics, etc.).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (rare flares, Arthritis Rheum cases).
Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Immune-Related
Trend: ~30% rise (Neurology 2019).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (immune, ATSDR).
Trichloroethylene solvent (EPA-banned in 2024 but effective date postponed. neuro/immune, Environ Health).
Organic Solvents (MS risk, Neurology).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (immune trigger reports, Lancet 2004).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (neurotoxins, immune agents).
Skin Rashes (Eczema), Immune-Related
Trend: 7% to 13% in kids (1997-2011, JAMA). ~85% rise.
Proven Toxins:
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (Beyond Pesticides, 2018).
Nickel (contact dermatitis, NIH).
Formaldehyde (sensitizer, EPA).
Plausible Toxins:
Parabens (skin irritation, Derm Society).
Fragrances (allergen, J Allergy Clin Immunol).
Vaccines (post-vax rashes, VAERS).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (Derm Society, 2020).
Childhood Cancer: Leukemia
Trend: ~25-35% rise (3.7 to 4.9 per 100,000, SEER).
Proven Toxins:
Benzene (leukemia, EPA).
Cellphone/Microwave Radiation/EMF (ionizing, NIH).
Plausible Toxins:
Pesticides (General) (childhood exposure, Lancet Oncol).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (carcinogenet, Lancet Onc. 2020).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (immune disruption theory).
Cellphone/Microwave Radiation/Cellphone/Microwave Radiation/EMF (BMC Pediatrics, etc.).
Metabolic Syndrome, Immune-Related
Trend: 25% to 34% U.S. adults (1990-2018, JAMA). ~35% rise.
Proven Toxins:
BPA in plastics, resin (obesogen, NIH).
Phthalates in plastics (metabolic disruption, Environ Health).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (lipid disruption, JAMA).
Vaccines (endocrine disruption warnings, adjuvant effects on metabolism, package inserts).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (hormones, statins, etc., JAMA 2018).
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (thyroid, metabolic disruption and lipid/glucose imbalances, Toxicol Sci, 2008, JAMA, 2018).
Rheumatoid Arthritis, Arthralgia, Immune-Related
Trend: ~25-40% rise (Arthritis Rheum 2010).
Proven Toxins:
Silica Dust (autoimmune, OSHA).
Smoking (RA risk, Arthritis Foundation).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (immune, ATSDR).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (anti-inflammatory, immune agents, etc., Arthritis Rheum, 2010).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (On label of MMR, Chicken Pox, HepB, HPV, Flu, Covid, Polio. rare autoimmune flares, case reports).
Lyme Disease, Immune-Related
Trend: >200% rise (10,000 to 30,000+ cases, CDC).
Plausible Toxins:
Pesticides (General) (Environ Health).
Myocarditis Heart Inflammation, Poss. Immune-Related
Trend: ~62% rise globally (780,410 to 1,265,770 cases, 1990-2019, GBD 2019); ~36% rise in Sweden (6.3 to 8.6 per 100,000, 2000-2014).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (immune disruption, ATSDR).
Mercury (cardiotoxic, NIH).
Glyphosate herbicide (inflammation, Environ Health).
Aluminum (antiperspirants, neuro/cardiac, FDA warnings).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (post-vax cases, VAERS; plausible aluminum adjuvant effects).
Vaccines (On Covid vaccine labels)
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (heart toxins).
Gynecomastia, Boys or Men Growing Breasts due to Hormone Disruption
Trend: 25-50% rise (Endocrine Society).
Proven Toxins:
BPA in plastics, resin (estrogen mimic, NIH).
Phthalates in plastics (hormone, NIH).
Atrazine herbicide (endocrine, EPA).
Plausible Toxins:
Vaccines (endocrine disruption warnings, estrogenic effects, package inserts).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (contraceptive, hormone drugs).
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (estrogenic effects, J Appl Toxicol, 2008).
Type 2 Diabetes, Immune-Related
Trend: 4.5% to 10.5% U.S. adults (1990-2020, CDC). ~130% rise.
Proven Toxins:
BPA in plastics, resin (insulin resistance, NIH).
Arsenic (diabetes risk, NIH).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (metabolic, JAMA).
Vaccines (endocrine disruption warnings, adjuvant effects on insulin, package inserts).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (endocrine disruptors).
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (Reason: metabolic disruption, insulin resistance, Environ Health Perspect, 2016).
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Immune-Related
Trend: ~25% to 40% (1990s-2020, Hepatology). ~60%+ rise.
Proven Toxins:
Vinyl Chloride (liver toxicity, EPA).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (liver fat, Environ Health).
Glyphosate herbicide (liver damage, Sci Rep).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (liver toxin drugs, Hepatology 2020).
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (promotes liver inflammation and fat accumulation, Sci Transl Med, 2014).
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS/ME) (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: Emerged notably; ~0.5-1% (CDC).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (immune, ATSDR).
Viral Triggers (EBV, NIH).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (post-vax fatigue reports, VAERS).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (various drugs, CDC 2020).
Fibromyalgia (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: ~50%+ rise (2-4% now, NIH).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (immune, ATSDR).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (post-vax pain, anecdotal).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (neuroactive drugs).
Celiac Disease, Immune-Related
Trend: ~50-100% rise (0.5% to 1-2%, Gastroenterology).
Plausible Toxins:
Glyphosate herbicide (gut permeability, Environ Health).
Food Additives, Preservatives, Chemicals, Dyes (gluten mimics, Gut).
Heavy Metals (gut trigger, NIH).
Vaccines (gut immune response, rare reports).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (antibiotics, Gastroenterology, 2020).
Anxiety Disorders
Trend: 13% to 20% U.S. adults (1990-2019, NIMH). ~50% rise.
Plausible Toxins:
BPA in plastics, resin (neuro/endocrine, NIH).
PFAS (stress response, Environ Health).
Pesticides (General) (neuro, Psych Res).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (neuro inflammation, unstudied).
Depression
Trend: 6% to 10% U.S. adults (1990-2020, NIMH). ~65% rise.
Proven Toxins:
Lead (neurotoxic, CDC).
Plausible Toxins:
Mercury (mood, NIH).
Pesticides (General) (neuro, Lancet Psychiatry).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (SSRIs, etc., NIMH 2019).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (neuro effects, VICP cases).
Breast Cancer, Immune-Related
Trend: ~25-30% rise (SEER).
Proven Toxins:
Dioxins (carcinogenic, WHO).
Plausible Toxins:
BPA in plastics, resin (estrogenic, NIH).
PFAS (endocrine, ATSDR).
Parabens (breast tissue, J Appl Toxicol).
Hair Dye Chemicals (lymphoma link, NIH).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (hormone-related, J Appl Toxicol, 2015).
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (estrogenic activity, J Appl Toxicol, 2008).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (rare immune-cancer theory, unstudied).
Prostate Cancer (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: ~30% rise (SEER).
Proven Toxins:
Cadmium (prostate risk, NIH).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (endocrine, ATSDR).
Pesticides (General) (cancer, Lancet Oncol).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (immune disruption, unstudied).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (hormone, SEER 2020).
Endometriosis, Immune-Related
Trend: ~30-50% rise (6-10% women, NIH).
Proven Toxins:
Dioxins (endocrine, WHO).
BPA in plastics, resin (hormone, NIH).
Plausible Toxins:
Phthalates in plastics (endocrine, Environ Health).
Vaccines (endocrine disruption warnings, hormonal effects, package inserts).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (hormone, NIH 2020).
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (estrogenic properties, Reprod Toxicol, 2017).
Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) (Some forms Immune-Related)
Trend: 10% to 14% U.S. adults (1990-2020, NIDDK). ~40% rise.
Proven Toxins:
Cadmium (kidney damage, NIH).
Lead (renal, CDC).
Aluminum (nephrotoxin in antiperspirants, warnings for renal patients, FDA).
Plausible Toxins:
Glyphosate herbicide (kidney, Sci Rep).
Vaccines (aluminum adjuvants, kidney warnings in inserts, rare renal effects).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (drug residues, including aluminum-containing meds, USGS).
Fluoride (Kidney International, 2006).
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: ~25-40% rise (10-15% now, NIH).
Plausible Toxins:
Glyphosate herbicide (gut, BMJ).
Food Additives, Preservatives, Chemicals, Dyes (gut irritation, Gut).
Microplastics (inflammation, Sci Total Environ).
Vaccines (gut inflammation, rare reports).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (antibiotics, gut-affecting drugs, NIH 2020).
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (gut microbiome disruption, Sci Transl Med, 2018).
Parkinson’s Disease, Immune-Related
Trend: ~30-50% rise (Neurology 2020).
Proven Toxins:
Pesticides (General) (paraquat, Neurology).
Manganese (neurotoxic, NIH).
Plausible Toxins:
Trichloroethylene solvent (EPA-banned in 2024 but effective date postponed. neuro, Environ Health).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (rare neuro effects, unstudied).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water
Testicular Cancer, Immune-Related
Trend: ~50% rise (1.5 to 2.3 per 100,000, SEER).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (endocrine, ATSDR).
Phthalates in plastics (hormone, NIH).
Pesticides (General) (cancer, Lancet Oncol).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (immune-cancer theory).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (hormone related).
Migraine Disorders
Trend: ~25-35% rise (12% to 15%, Headache Society).
Plausible Toxins:
VOC Emissions (trigger, NIH).
Food Additives, Preservatives, Chemicals, Dyes (MSG, Neurology).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (SSRIs, analgesics, Headache Society 2020).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (post-vax headaches, VAERS).
Glioblastoma (Brain Cancer), Immune-Related
Trend: ~25-40% rise (SEER).
Proven Toxins:
Vinyl Chloride (carcinogenic, EPA).
Plausible Toxins:
Pesticides (General) (neuro cancer, Lancet Oncol).
Debated Toxins:
Cellphone/Microwave Radiation/EMF (cell phones, IARC).
Vaccines (rare neuro-cancer link, unstudied).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (cancer causing drugs).
Hashimoto's disease Hypothyroidism, Immune-Related
Trend: ~30-50% rise (5-8% now, ATA).
Proven Toxins:
PFAS (thyroid, EPA).
Perchlorate (thyroid, NIH).
Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (hormone disruptors).
Debated Toxins:
Fluoride (thyroid, Environ Health).
Vaccines (On label of HepB, rare thyroid immune response, unstudied).
Interstitial Cystitis Bladder Pain (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: Emerged notably; ~0.5-1% (Urology).
Plausible Toxins:
Food Additives, Preservatives, Chemicals, Dyes (bladder irritation, Urology).
PFAS (inflammation, ATSDR).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (bladder, USGS).
Vaccines (immune inflammation, rare reports).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (analgesics, irritable drugs).
Gout, Immune-Related
Trend: ~50% rise (3% to 4.5%, Arthritis Foundation).
Proven Toxins:
Lead (uric acid, NIH).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (metabolic, JAMA).
High Fructose Corn Syrup (uric acid, Arthritis).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (metabolic drugs).
Sarcoidosis, Immune-Related Lumps
Trend: ~25-40% rise (NIH).
Proven Toxins:
Silica Dust (immune, OSHA).
Beryllium production metal (lung/immune, NIH).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (rare immune trigger, unstudied).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (immune-related drugs).
Chronic Sinusitis (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: ~25-30% rise (10-12% now, CDC).
Proven Toxins:
VOC Emissions (sinus irritation, NIH).
Air Pollution (respiratory, WHO).
Plausible Toxins:
Vaccines (rare sinus inflammation, VAERS).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (antibiotics, etc., CDC 2020).
Tinnitus (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: ~30% rise (10-15% adults, ATA).
Proven Toxins:
Lead (neurotoxic, NIH).
Noise Pollution (hearing, NIH).
Plausible Toxins:
Mercury (ear nerve, NIH).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (antibiotics, ATA 2020).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (rare neuro effects, VAERS).
Kawasaki Disease, Immune-Related
Trend: ~25-40% rise (CDC estimates).
Plausible Toxins:
Air Pollution (inflammation, Pediatrics).
Pesticides (General) (immune trigger, Environ Health).
Vaccines (case reports, studies re: pneumococcal conjugate and rotavirus vaccines).
Vitiligo, Immune-Related
Trend: ~25-50% rise (0.5-1% now, NIH).
Proven Toxins:
Cellphone/Microwave Radiation/EMF (trigger, Derm Society).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (immune, ATSDR).
Mercury (skin, NIH).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (autoimmune trigger, rare reports).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (immune-related drugs).
Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), Immune-Related
Trend: Emerged; ~1-17% in some cohorts (J Allergy Clin Immunol).
Plausible Toxins:
Food Additives, Preservatives, Chemicals, Dyes (histamine, J Allergy).
PFAS (immune, ATSDR).
Vaccines (mast cell overstimulation, allergy lit).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (allergenic or immune drugs, J Allergy Clin Immunol, 2020)
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (immune sensitization, J Allergy Clin Immunol, 2020).
Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE), Immune-Related
Trend: ~50-100% rise (0.02% to 0.04%+, Gastroenterology).
Plausible Toxins:
Food Additives, Preservatives, Chemicals, Dyes (gut, Gut).
Glyphosate herbicide (inflammation, BMJ).
Microplastics (gut, Sci Total Environ).
Vaccines (immune inflammation, rare reports).
Pharmaceuticals in Water (antibiotics or allergens, Gastroenterology 2020).
Triclosan antiseptic: Banned in 2016 from household soap but remains in high concentrations in toothpaste and other consumer products. (gut inflammation, immune changes, Gastroenterology, 2020).
Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)
Trend: ~25-40% rise (5-10% now, NIH).
Plausible Toxins:
Mercury (nerve, NIH).
Pesticides (General) (neuro, Neurology).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (rare neuro effects, unstudied).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (neuroactive drugs).
Hyperhidrosis Excessive Sweating (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: ~25-50% rise (3-5%, Derm Society).
Plausible Toxins:
BPA in plastics, resin (endocrine, NIH).
PFAS (autonomic, ATSDR).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (rare autonomic effects, unstudied).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (hormonal related).
PANDAS
Trend: Emerged post-1990 (NIMH).
Plausible Toxins:
PFAS (immune, ATSDR).
Debated Toxins:
Vaccines (immune-neuro trigger, VICP cases).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (antibiotics).
Vulvodynia (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: ~25-40% rise (3-7% women, NIH).
Plausible Toxins:
Phthalates in plastics (hormone, NIH).
PFAS (inflammation, ATSDR).
Yeast (irritation, NIH).
Vaccines (immune inflammation, rare reports).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (irritant drugs).
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Inflammatory Skin Condition (Poss. Immune-Related)
Trend: ~50% rise (0.1% to 0.2-1%, JAMA Derm).
Plausible Toxins:
BPA in plastics, resin (hormone, NIH).
Phthalates in plastics (endocrine, NIH).
Smoking (inflammation, Derm Society).
Vaccines (immune inflammation, rare reports).
Weakly Plausible Toxins:
Pharmaceuticals in Water (hormone related).
Top Toxins/Exposures and Number of Associated Conditions on Our List
Vaccines: 47
Pharmaceuticals in Water: 46
PFAS: 28
BPA in plastics, resin: 14
Phthalates in plastics: 14
Pesticides (General): 13
Glyphosate herbicide: 11
Triclosan antiseptic: 11
Mercury: 10
Lead: 9
Food Additives, Preservatives, Chemicals, Dyes: 8
Cellphone/Microwave Radiation/EMF: 6
Aluminum: 6
Microplastics: 5
Air Pollution: 5
Dioxins: 4
Atrazine herbicide: 4
Fluoride: 4
Silica Dust: 3
Formaldehyde: 3
VOC Emissions: 3
The elephant in the room is sugar and eating habits that lead to constant snacking including drinking sports drinks and related sodas. We are about 100 generations from a time when the next meal was not assured, particularly in climates where the winters were life threatening for both lack of warmth as well as a dearth of calories and nutrients. We are fools to ignore the design of our metabolism. I'm a big fan of timed consumption wherein I only eat during a 5- or 6-hour period, leaving enough time for my body to experience fasting-like conditions. Researcher have known about the benefits from this, but the NIH and CDC were interested in royalty producing grants, not the health of the public. I am very hopeful this will change under the new management.
Geoff Pain, PhD, has done extensive research into the use of E. coli for the rapid, inexpensive manufacture of vaccines. The endotoxins that result persist in the body and have been implicated in many diseases. He posts frequently on his Substack.