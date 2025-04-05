A list of 52 conditions from autism to juvenile diabetes

Cross-referenced with several dozen selected, toxic exposures from pesticides to fluoride and food additives

A tidal wave of health conditions is crashing over us, growing more common with each passing year. From autism to obesity, diabetes to depression, the numbers are staggering—and they’ve been climbing sharply since the 1990s.

What’s driving this surge?

The answer is rarely a single smoking gun.

Evidence points to the thousands of toxins and other exposures that we’re swimming in every day, from the air we breathe to the water we drink.

Scientific studies often examine one toxin’s role in one illness at a time. That approach tends to mask the fact that multiple exposures are often to blame.

Sometimes the links are clear; other times, they may be murky or debated. But the fact is: real life doesn’t work like a lab experiment. We’re not exposed to just one chemical at a time. We’re hit with a cocktail of them, day in and day out.

To get a clearer picture of what’s going on, I dug into a sampling of health conditions that have exploded since 1990. Then I cross-referenced them with a small sampling of the thousands of toxins and other exposures to look for relationships—proven, suspected, and under debate—that are thought to cause, trigger, or worsen these ailments. The result? A revealing snapshot of how things we add to our environment and bodies might be quietly but insidiously reshaping America’s health.

This original analysis isn’t the full story—far from it. There are hundreds of conditions on the rise and thousands of potential culprits in our surroundings, way more than I could cover here. But even with a limited scope and much debate, patterns emerge. Certain toxins and exposures keep popping up, especially when it comes to hormone-related and immune-related disorders.

The takeaway: It’s rarely about one villain—it’s about the whole toxic brew.

The common medical establishment’s insistence on pinning down a single culprit as “causal” before doctors will acknowledge any link is a smokescreen—one that conveniently hides the bigger picture. And let’s be honest: that’s exactly what some want, especially those who profit from keeping this unhealthy environment chugging along.

As you’ll see in my limited sampling, the same common elements appear over and over again in association with illnesses that have become disturbingly common. The exposures that appear most often are: vaccines, pharmaceuticals in water, PFAS, BPA, phthalates, pesticides, glyphosate, triclosan, mercury, lead, food additives/preservatives/chemicals/dye, and cellphone/microwave/EMF radiation.

Many of these common exposures are known to disrupt our immune systems and hormones. When the exposures are combined, it can magnify the risks. Immune and hormonal disruptions are at the root of many increasingly common diseases and disorders.

You don’t need to be a genius to see that something’s going on. So why haven’t our health experts done this kind of broad, connective analysis decades ago? It’s a red flag they should’ve been chasing long before now. If they’ve done so, it’s not been made public in a way that’s easy to find. And certainly, no public health authorities have acted on any such thing.

But until we seriously start looking at the big picture, we’re missing the forest for the trees.

Read on for the eye-opening list of 52 dramatically increased conditions and potential correlation with vaccines and several of the thousands of known toxins.

52 Trends and Toxins

Each condition lists its prevalence increase or emergence since 1990, followed by a selected sampling of associated toxins known, believed, or theorized to cause, trigger, or worsen the condition.

Note: vaccines are not “toxic” in the classic sense, but for the purpose of this analysis since they contain toxins such as mercury, aluminum, and formaldehyde, and may have toxic side effects in some people, they are categorized under “toxins.”