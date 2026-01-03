Above: Misleading NYT headline

In a familiar pattern of selective and inaccurate reporting, major national news outlets misrepresented President Donald Trump’s December 2025 comments during a Cabinet meeting, where he referred to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and her “friends” as “garbage.”

Offenders include The New York Times and NPR.

The president’s remarks were sharply critical and tied to broader criticisms of Somali immigrants amid ongoing fraud investigations in Minnesota. However, transcripts and video show the “garbage” label was specifically directed at Omar and her associates—not a sweeping condemnation of all Somali Americans or immigrants from Somalia.

This case adds to a long history of media outlets taking Trump’s statements out of context, amplifying them for sensational effect, or mischaracterizing them altogether.

Read on for details.

According to a full transcript, President Trump stated: “We can go one way or the other, and we’re going to go the wrong way, if we keep taking in garbage into our country. Ilhan Omar is garbage. She’s garbage. Her friends are garbage. These aren’t people that work. These aren’t people that say, ‘Let’s go. Come on, let’s make this place great’.”

The remarks came as Trump noted that Omar, a staunch Trump critic, has been openly hostile toward U.S. traditions and history.

Trump did make separate, generalized criticisms of Somali immigrants, such as, ”I don’t want them in our country” and “their country stinks,” in the context of discussing alleged fraud schemes where they are implicated, their criticism of America, and U.S. immigration policy. However, the “garbage” descriptor was not applied broadly to the entire community.

Despite this, The New York Times ran a headline on December 2, stating: “Trump Calls Somalis ‘Garbage’ He Doesn’t Want in the Country,” with the article describing a “xenophobic tirade against Somali immigrants” and implying the term encompassed the foreign group at large.

Other NYT articles escalated the narrative, with one from December 9 claiming Trump described “Somali immigrants as lazy, murderous and ‘garbage’,” blending the specific quote with unrelated generalizations.

NPR similarly generalized the remark in multiple reports. A December 4 NPR story misleadingly stated: “Trump called immigrants from Somalia ‘garbage’ and said ‘they’ve destroyed our country,’” without clarifying that the “garbage” reference was tied to Omar and her “friends.”

Another NPR transcript from the same day quoted Trump directly—”Ilhan Omar is garbage. Her friends are garbage”—but led with a summary framing it as “racist rambles about Somali Americans.”

A December 3 NPR piece noted: “Trump went on to call Somali Americans, quote, ‘garbage,’ including... Congresswoman Ilhan Omar,” misleadingly inserting the broader “Somali Americans” label before the quote. These summaries imply a blanket slur, even as the embedded quotes reveal the narrower target.

This type of reporting echoes a longstanding pattern of media outlets mischaracterizing Trump’s statements by omitting context, amplifying selective excerpts, or false reporting entirely.

For instance, during the Covid-19 pandemic, CNN and MSNBC claimed Trump called the virus itself a “hoax,” when he actually referred to Democrats’ politicization of his administration’s response as the hoax.

In 2018, when Trump described MS-13 gang members as “animals,” media reports from outlets including ABC and The Associated Press (AP) edited clips to suggest he was referring to all illegal immigrants, leading to widespread backlash before corrections were issued.

Other examples include Trump’s 2015 comments on Mexican illegal immigrants—”They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.” The media often truncated the remarks to falsely imply Trump had referred to all Mexicans as rapists, ignoring the qualifier.

After Trump explicitly, repeatedly condemned white supremacists, media reports inaccurately quoted him as if he had referred to them as “very fine people.” Even left leaning Snopes and other anti-Trump-funded “fact check” groups eventually set the record straight on that.

In 2015, Trump’s statement that Sen. John McCain was a war hero only “because he was captured” was falsely spun as denying McCain’s heroism entirely. And reporting on the feud between the two men typically failed to mention that McCain had slung the first arrow by referring to Trump supporters as “crazies.”

Looking at the totality of the reporting, the pattern stems from media bias against Trump, with outlets prioritizing their criticism of him over accurate reporting. Indeed, reporters who make errors in their reporting on Trump rarely, if ever, are held accountable, and they maintain prominent positions at their news outlets. This seems to indicate they are doing exactly what their managers wish them to do.

The NYT and NPR have not issued corrections to their December coverage as of this writing. But the discrepancy between headlines and quotes underscores the need for caution when referring to news reports, particularly on President Trump.

My reporting documented 161 major examples of media inaccuracies on Trump through July 13, 2024. You can read the list below.