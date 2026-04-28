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LANCE WILLIAMS's avatar
LANCE WILLIAMS
7h

Just let me know when the indictments of Collins and fauci are coming…And.. why have PI lawyers not lined up for class action and individual lawsuits against these people. And… Pfizer can’t hide behind its hold harmless fig leaf. This is the grossest abuse of public trust and threat to public health in our lifetime.

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Deep Dive's avatar
Deep Dive
7h

Thanks for keeping us abreast on this topic, Sharyl.

Finally a ray of hope shines through the typically-overcast sky of government affairs, indicating that we may be able to see accountability and justice happen for the gross transgressions that American citizens have been put through for the past decade.

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